Congratulations to Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver the The SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass Top 20 (September)

|1
|A Little More Faith
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
|2
|Traveling The Highway Home
|Grascals/Crossroads
|3
|Peace In Trusting
|Isaacs/ARS
|4
|Life’s Railway To Heaven
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|5
|Someday
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|6
|We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go
|Jimmy Howson/Independent
|7
|The Record Book
|Chuck Wagon Gang/ Crossroads
|8
|My Minds Made Up
|New River Bluegrass/Family Music Group
|9
|You Say
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|10
|My Jesus Wil Be With Me
|East Ridge Boys/ Mansion
|11
|Blessings
|Bama Blu-Grace/Independent
|12
|Church It’s Time To Pray
|Eric Horner/Independent
|13
|His Tomb Is Empty Now
|Balsam Range/Crossroads
|14
|It’s In The Blood
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|15
|The Love Of My Savior
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|16
|I Want To Take Someone With Me
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
|17
|Living Left To Do
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|18
|Every Minute Means A Mile
|Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
|19
|Wayfaring Stranger
|Rochesters/Independent
|20
|The Call
|Tim Davis/Independent