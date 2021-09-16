Doyle Lawson
Congratulations to Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver the The SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass Top 20 (September)

1 A Little More Faith Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
2 Traveling The Highway Home Grascals/Crossroads
3 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/ARS
4 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
5 Someday Eagle’s Wings/Independent
6 We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go Jimmy Howson/Independent
7 The Record Book Chuck Wagon Gang/ Crossroads
8 My Minds Made Up New River Bluegrass/Family Music Group
9 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion
10 My Jesus Wil Be With Me East Ridge Boys/ Mansion
11 Blessings Bama Blu-Grace/Independent
12 Church It’s Time To Pray Eric Horner/Independent
13 His Tomb Is Empty Now Balsam Range/Crossroads
14 It’s In The Blood Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
15 The Love Of My Savior Eagle’s Wings/Independent
16 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
17 Living Left To Do Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
18 Every Minute Means A Mile Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
19 Wayfaring Stranger Rochesters/Independent
20 The Call Tim Davis/Independent