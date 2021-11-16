Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass (November 2021)
Congrats to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass for November!
|1
|The Love Of My Savior
|Eagle’s Wings/HYM
|2
|Life’s Railway To Heaven
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|3
|Living Left To Do
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|4
|He’s Getting Me Ready
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|5
|A Little More Faith In Jesus
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
|6
|My Jesus Wil Be With Me
|East Ridge Boys/ Mansion
|7
|You Say
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|8
|HisTomb Is Empty Now
|Balsam Range/Crossroads
|9
|The Record Book
|Chuck Wagon Gang/ Crossroads
|10
|It’s In The Blood
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|11
|The Call
|Tim Davis/Independent
|12
|New Found Spirit In My Soul
|Mike Anderson & Mountain View Ramblers/Indep
|13
|Every Minute Means A Mile
|Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
|14
|I Am So Blessed
|Les Butler & Primitive Qt/Family Music Group
|15
|Save Me
|King James Boys/Independent
|16
|Dallas
|Gospel Plowboys/Independent
|17
|Church It’s Time To Pray
|Eric Horner/Independent
|18
|You Put Me First
|Grascals/Crossroads
|19
|God Of Always and Never
|Vaughn Family/ARS
|20
|I Want To Take Someone With Me
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage