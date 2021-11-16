announcements

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS Bluegrass (November 2021)

Congrats to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass for November!

 

1 The Love Of My Savior Eagle’s Wings/HYM
2 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
3 Living Left To Do Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
4 He’s Getting Me Ready Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
5 A Little More Faith In Jesus Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
6 My Jesus Wil Be With Me East Ridge Boys/ Mansion
7 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion
8 HisTomb Is Empty Now Balsam Range/Crossroads
9 The Record Book Chuck Wagon Gang/ Crossroads
10 It’s In The Blood Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
11 The Call Tim Davis/Independent
12 New Found Spirit In My Soul Mike Anderson & Mountain View Ramblers/Indep
13 Every Minute Means A Mile Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
14 I Am So Blessed Les Butler & Primitive Qt/Family Music Group
15 Save Me King James Boys/Independent
16 Dallas Gospel Plowboys/Independent
17 Church It’s Time To Pray Eric Horner/Independent
18 You Put Me First Grascals/Crossroads
19 God Of Always and Never Vaughn Family/ARS
20 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage