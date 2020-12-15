Congratulations to Gerald Crabb and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Jan 2021

Gerald Crabb

Gerald Crabb #1 Come To Jesus Meetin’

1 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
2 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
3 Come On Back PARDONED/Mansion
4 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records
5 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
6 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent
7 God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
8 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent
9 The Rest Of The Story Ray Wolford/HMG
10 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Independent
11 Old Fashioned Christmas Tonja Rose/Mansion
12 Jonah, Job & Moses Carolina/Independent
13 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
14 Come To Jesus Moment Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
15 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent
16 Tougher Than Nails Bev McCann/Independent
17 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
18 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent
19 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
20 Come On Home Tim Davis/Independent
21 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley
22 Till I have No Strength To Give Appointed2/Independent
23 Mountain Movin God Purpose/Chapel Valley
24 Starboard Side Judith Montgomery &Family/Chapel Valley
25 Church In A Chevy Jordan Davis/Independent
26 Earth To God John Rich/Independent
27 He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away Gene Reasoner/Independent
28 Cowboy Boots Scott Brown Band/Independent
29 We Know Jimmy R. Price/Independent
30 Joseph Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
31 I’ve Seen Enough Nathan Areno/Independent
32 Holy Son Holy Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
33 God Lives Lisa Daggs/Independent
34 Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads
35 That’s The Way It Should Be Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent
36 Joy Branded/Independent
37 I Just Want To Thank You Lulu Roman/Independent
38 Riding Through The Storms Roger Barkley Jr/Independent
39 This Time For The Lord Greg McDougal/Independent
40 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent

