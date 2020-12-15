Congratulations to Gerald Crabb and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Jan 2021

Congratulations to Gerald Crabb and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Jan 2021Written by scoopsnews on December 15, 2020 – 3:09 pm -
|1
|Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|2
|You’re Everywhere
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|3
|Come On Back
|PARDONED/Mansion
|4
|Your Son
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|5
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|6
|Garden Of My Heart
|Barber Family/Independent
|7
|God Doesn’t Care
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|8
|American Heroes
|Hunter May/Independent
|9
|The Rest Of The Story
|Ray Wolford/HMG
|10
|Promise Land
|Sam L. Smith/Independent
|11
|Old Fashioned Christmas
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|12
|Jonah, Job & Moses
|Carolina/Independent
|13
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|14
|Come To Jesus Moment
|Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
|15
|He Will See Me Through
|Don Stiles/Independent
|16
|Tougher Than Nails
|Bev McCann/Independent
|17
|Rock Bottom
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
|18
|Laugh Often
|Kali Rose/Independent
|19
|A Day
|Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
|20
|Come On Home
|Tim Davis/Independent
|21
|Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|22
|Till I have No Strength To Give
|Appointed2/Independent
|23
|Mountain Movin God
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|24
|Starboard Side
|Judith Montgomery &Family/Chapel Valley
|25
|Church In A Chevy
|Jordan Davis/Independent
|26
|Earth To God
|John Rich/Independent
|27
|He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away
|Gene Reasoner/Independent
|28
|Cowboy Boots
|Scott Brown Band/Independent
|29
|We Know
|Jimmy R. Price/Independent
|30
|Joseph
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|31
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Nathan Areno/Independent
|32
|Holy Son Holy
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|33
|God Lives
|Lisa Daggs/Independent
|34
|Born
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|35
|That’s The Way It Should Be
|Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent
|36
|Joy
|Branded/Independent
|37
|I Just Want To Thank You
|Lulu Roman/Independent
|38
|Riding Through The Storms
|Roger Barkley Jr/Independent
|39
|This Time For The Lord
|Greg McDougal/Independent
|40
|Capable Hands
|Michael Roberts/Independent
