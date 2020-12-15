Congratulations to Gerald Crabb and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Jan 2021

1 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent

2 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

3 Come On Back PARDONED/Mansion

4 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records

5 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

6 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent

7 God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music

8 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent

9 The Rest Of The Story Ray Wolford/HMG

10 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Independent

11 Old Fashioned Christmas Tonja Rose/Mansion

12 Jonah, Job & Moses Carolina/Independent

13 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

14 Come To Jesus Moment Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records

15 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent

16 Tougher Than Nails Bev McCann/Independent

17 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent

18 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent

19 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records

20 Come On Home Tim Davis/Independent

21 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley

22 Till I have No Strength To Give Appointed2/Independent

23 Mountain Movin God Purpose/Chapel Valley

24 Starboard Side Judith Montgomery &Family/Chapel Valley

25 Church In A Chevy Jordan Davis/Independent

26 Earth To God John Rich/Independent

27 He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away Gene Reasoner/Independent

28 Cowboy Boots Scott Brown Band/Independent

29 We Know Jimmy R. Price/Independent

30 Joseph Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

31 I’ve Seen Enough Nathan Areno/Independent

32 Holy Son Holy Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records

33 God Lives Lisa Daggs/Independent

34 Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads

35 That’s The Way It Should Be Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent

36 Joy Branded/Independent

37 I Just Want To Thank You Lulu Roman/Independent

38 Riding Through The Storms Roger Barkley Jr/Independent

39 This Time For The Lord Greg McDougal/Independent