Congratulations to Greater Vision and The Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel October 2023

|1
|Think About There
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|2
|Been Blessed
|Whisnants/UIA
|3
|That’s Why We Pray
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|4
|Braggin’ On Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|5
|Love Worth Dying For
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|6
|He Grew The Tree
|The Guardians/Daywind
|7
|Jesus Loves You
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|8
|Nobody Like Jesus
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|9
|For The Life Of Me
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|10
|Still Telling My Story
|Erwins/StowTown
|11
|The Basement
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|12
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|13
|What The Soldier Didn’t See
|Kramers/StowTown
|14
|All Things
|The Sound/Daywind
|15
|What A Morning
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|16
|Beautiful
|Nelons/Daywind
|17
|Anywhere Jesus Is
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|18
|How Beautiful Heaven Must Be
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|19
|Freedom Band
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|20
|Counting My Blessings
|Hyssongs/Independent
|21
|What God Can Do
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|22
|Yes He Can
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|23
|Free Indeed
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|24
|Ready For The Change
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|25
|Hope Arose
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|26
|Dance
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|27
|Good Things
|Littles/Independent
|28
|The First Song
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|29
|Calvary’s Touch
|Perrys/StowTown
|30
|Everybody Will Be Happy
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|31
|I Want A Church That’s Alive
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|32
|Anthem Of The Ages
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|33
|Can’t Go So Wrong
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|34
|Dust On The Altar
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|35
|Say, Yes I Am
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|36
|Great Is His Faithfulness
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|37
|Overcomer
|Shepherds/ Independent
|38
|Army Of Love
|True Song/Daywind
|39
|I’m Not My Own
|Browders/Dream Big
|40
|Taking Galilee By Storm
|River’s Edge/Independent
|41
|All You Need Is Jesus
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|42
|Somebody’s Waiting For Me
|Bibletones/Independent
|43
|Raise Him Up
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|44
|Ain’t No Grave Situation
|Chronicle/Independent
|45
|Waiting On You
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|46
|I’m Forgiven
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|47
|Precious Blood Of The Lamb
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|48
|But If Not
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|49
|When The King Of Glory
|Inspirationals Qt/Independent
|50
|Until We Fly Away
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|51
|The Other Side
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|52
|Lovin Every Minute Of It
|8th Street/Independent
|53
|Evidence
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|54
|Like This
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|55
|Golden Road
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|56
|I Can’t Control The Rain
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|57
|The Blessing
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|58
|Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|59
|The King Eternal
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|60
|Let’s Sing
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|61
|Higher
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|62
|It’s Not About Us
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|63
|My View From The Valley
|Browns/StowTown
|64
|Never Have To Wonder
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|65
|Standing Off The Edges
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|66
|Forgiven
|Westward Road/Independent
|67
|Great God Of My Joy
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|68
|The Gospel Truth
|Billy Walker/Mansion
|69
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|70
|Somebody Testify
|Southbound/Daywind
|71
|I’d Rather Believe In The Old Rugged Cross
|Sound Street/Independent
|72
|Mama Knows Jesus
|Michael Combs/Independent
|73
|I’ve Got Something To Praise The Lord For
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|74
|God Needs Ministries
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|75
|He’s To Blame
|Don Stiles/Independent
|76
|Energy Crisis
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/Independent
|77
|Have I Done My Best
|Dean/Chapel Valley
|78
|Praying People
|Meadows/ Independent
|79
|We’ll Be Moving
|4 Calvary/ Independent
|80
|What Does It Profit A Man
|Carolina The Band/ StowTown
|81
|Jesus And Me
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|82
|Saved By The Hands
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|83
|Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|84
|Hold On Jesus Will Come
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|85
|Your Worst Mistake
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|86
|One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|87
|Love Is Gonna Win
|Real Truth Revival/StowTown
|88
|You Had Your Hand On Me
|Redeemers Of Faith Qt/Independent
|89
|On And On
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|90
|I Will Not Cry Today
|Chuckwagon Gang/Crossroads
|91
|My Shepherd
|McBride Family/FMG/Bluegrass
|92
|Why I Love The God I Serve
|Chitans/Crossroads
|93
|Take Me To His Throne
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|94
|Coming Out Of The Storm
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
|95
|Red Letter
|Gloryway Qt/Independent
|96
|Basics Of Life
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|97
|He Keeps Me Singing
|KT & T/Independent
|98
|Bury The Workman
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|99
|Ever-Present Almighty God
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|100
|Soldier On
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
