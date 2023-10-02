October 4, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Greater Vision and The Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel October 2023

scoopsnews07 mins

1 Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind
2 Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA
3 That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
4 Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown
5 Love Worth Dying For Down East Boys/Crossroads
6 He Grew The Tree The Guardians/Daywind
7 Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
8 Nobody Like Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind
9 For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
10 Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown
11 The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind
12 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown
13 What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown
14 All Things The Sound/Daywind
15 What A Morning Inspirations/Crossroads
16 Beautiful Nelons/Daywind
17 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
18 How Beautiful Heaven Must Be Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
19 Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music
20 Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent
21 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Crossroads
22 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent
23 Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind
24 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads
25 Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads
26 Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
27 Good Things Littles/Independent
28 The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
29 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown
30 Everybody Will Be Happy Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
31 I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group
32 Anthem Of The Ages 11th Hour/Crossroads
33 Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown
34 Dust On The Altar McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
35 Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads
36 Great Is His Faithfulness Collingsworth Family/StowTown
37 Overcomer Shepherds/ Independent
38 Army Of Love True Song/Daywind
39 I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big
40 Taking Galilee By Storm River’s Edge/Independent
41 All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
42 Somebody’s Waiting For Me Bibletones/Independent
43 Raise Him Up Master’s Voice/Independent
44 Ain’t No Grave Situation Chronicle/Independent
45 Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent
46 I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
47 Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
48 But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
49 When The King Of Glory Inspirationals Qt/Independent
50 Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
51 The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent
52 Lovin Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent
53 Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown
54 Like This Wisecarvers/Crossroads
55 Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown
56 I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent
57 The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown
58 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
59 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
60 Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown
61 Higher Sacred Harmony/Independent
62 It’s Not About Us 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
63 My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown
64 Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
65 Standing Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind
66 Forgiven Westward Road/Independent
67 Great God Of My Joy Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
68 The Gospel Truth Billy Walker/Mansion
69 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
70 Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind
71 I’d Rather Believe In The Old Rugged Cross Sound Street/Independent
72 Mama Knows Jesus Michael Combs/Independent
73 I’ve Got Something To Praise The Lord For Chosen 4:13/Independent
74 God Needs Ministries Mark Bishop/Crossroads
75 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent
76 Energy Crisis REAL Southern Gospel Qt/Independent
77 Have I Done My Best Dean/Chapel Valley
78 Praying People Meadows/ Independent
79 We’ll Be Moving 4 Calvary/ Independent
80 What Does It Profit A Man Carolina The Band/ StowTown
81 Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS
82 Saved By The Hands Believer’s Voice/Independent
83 Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church Danny Funderburk/Independent
84 Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley
85 Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
86 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
87 Love Is Gonna Win Real Truth Revival/StowTown
88 You Had Your Hand On Me Redeemers Of Faith Qt/Independent
89 On And On Wes Hampton/Independent
90 I Will Not Cry Today Chuckwagon Gang/Crossroads
91 My Shepherd McBride Family/FMG/Bluegrass
92 Why I Love The God I Serve Chitans/Crossroads
93 Take Me To His Throne Purpose/Chapel Valley
94 Coming Out Of The Storm Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
95 Red Letter Gloryway Qt/Independent
96 Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent
97 He Keeps Me Singing KT & T/Independent
98 Bury The Workman Fields Of Grace/FMG
99 Ever-Present Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
100 Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

Related News