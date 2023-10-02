Congratulations to Greater Vision and The Top 100 SGN SCOOPS Southern Gospel October 2023

1 Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind

2 Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA

3 That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

4 Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown

5 Love Worth Dying For Down East Boys/Crossroads

6 He Grew The Tree The Guardians/Daywind

7 Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

8 Nobody Like Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind

9 For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd

10 Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown

11 The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind

12 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown

13 What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown

14 All Things The Sound/Daywind

15 What A Morning Inspirations/Crossroads

16 Beautiful Nelons/Daywind

17 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records

18 How Beautiful Heaven Must Be Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

19 Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music

20 Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent

21 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Crossroads

22 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent

23 Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind

24 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads

25 Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads

26 Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

27 Good Things Littles/Independent

28 The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

29 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown

30 Everybody Will Be Happy Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group

31 I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group

32 Anthem Of The Ages 11th Hour/Crossroads

33 Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown

34 Dust On The Altar McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

35 Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads

36 Great Is His Faithfulness Collingsworth Family/StowTown

37 Overcomer Shepherds/ Independent

38 Army Of Love True Song/Daywind

39 I’m Not My Own Browders/Dream Big

40 Taking Galilee By Storm River’s Edge/Independent

41 All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

42 Somebody’s Waiting For Me Bibletones/Independent

43 Raise Him Up Master’s Voice/Independent

44 Ain’t No Grave Situation Chronicle/Independent

45 Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent

46 I’m Forgiven Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

47 Precious Blood Of The Lamb Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

48 But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

49 When The King Of Glory Inspirationals Qt/Independent

50 Until We Fly Away Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

51 The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent

52 Lovin Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent

53 Evidence Triumphant Qt/StowTown

54 Like This Wisecarvers/Crossroads

55 Golden Road Promisedland Qt/StowTown

56 I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent

57 The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown

58 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

59 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

60 Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown

61 Higher Sacred Harmony/Independent

62 It’s Not About Us 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

63 My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown

64 Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

65 Standing Off The Edges Tim Menzies/Daywind

66 Forgiven Westward Road/Independent

67 Great God Of My Joy Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

68 The Gospel Truth Billy Walker/Mansion

69 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

70 Somebody Testify Southbound/Daywind

71 I’d Rather Believe In The Old Rugged Cross Sound Street/Independent

72 Mama Knows Jesus Michael Combs/Independent

73 I’ve Got Something To Praise The Lord For Chosen 4:13/Independent

74 God Needs Ministries Mark Bishop/Crossroads

75 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent

76 Energy Crisis REAL Southern Gospel Qt/Independent

77 Have I Done My Best Dean/Chapel Valley

78 Praying People Meadows/ Independent

79 We’ll Be Moving 4 Calvary/ Independent

80 What Does It Profit A Man Carolina The Band/ StowTown

81 Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS

82 Saved By The Hands Believer’s Voice/Independent

83 Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church Danny Funderburk/Independent

84 Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley

85 Your Worst Mistake Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

86 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

87 Love Is Gonna Win Real Truth Revival/StowTown

88 You Had Your Hand On Me Redeemers Of Faith Qt/Independent

89 On And On Wes Hampton/Independent

90 I Will Not Cry Today Chuckwagon Gang/Crossroads

91 My Shepherd McBride Family/FMG/Bluegrass

92 Why I Love The God I Serve Chitans/Crossroads

93 Take Me To His Throne Purpose/Chapel Valley

94 Coming Out Of The Storm Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent

95 Red Letter Gloryway Qt/Independent

96 Basics Of Life Jackson Heights/Independent

97 He Keeps Me Singing KT & T/Independent

98 Bury The Workman Fields Of Grace/FMG

99 Ever-Present Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads