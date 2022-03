Congratulations to High Road and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country (April)

1 TWO COATS High Road/New Day

2 STRAW BOTTOM CHAIR Debbie Bennett/Independent

3 WHERE WILL YOU SPEND ETERNTY Crystle Elam/Independent

4 FAMILY AND FAITH Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

5 DON’T WAIT Tim Menzies/New Day Records

6 I WANNA GO Jordan Family Band/ARS

7 SOMETHING THAT GRACE CAN DO Mary Burke/Independent

8 HOW GREAT THOU ART Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records

9 THIS DAY Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

10 NOBODY KNOWS BETTER THAN ME Tiffany Coburn/StowTown

11 SMALL TOWN PRAYER Rae Lynn/Independent

12 JUST IN TIME Matt Linton/Independent

13 PEOPLE LIKE ME Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

14 RAINBOWS Cori and Kelly/Independent

15 THE DOCTOR Appointed 2/ndependent

16 WHEN THEY SEE ME Freemans/Godsey Media

17 FLY Lisa Daggs/Independent

18 WHEN I MET JESUS Emily Faith/Independent

19 RAIN IN THE DESERT Sonshine Road/Independent

20 LOVE YOU THROUGH THE SCARS Johnson Edition/Independent

21 OLD SCHOOL Scott Mac Brown/Independent

22 YOU NEVER KNOW The Dunaways/Independent

23 IS THERE OIL IN YOUR LAMP Joy Holden/Independent

24 JUST THE WAY I AM Journeys/Chapel Valley

25 JUST LIKE THAT Don Stiles/Independent

26 THE CALL Tim Davis/Independent

27 HE CARRIED THE CROSS Pylant Family/Independent

28 ALWAYS SOMETHING Caleb Howard/Mansion

29 RISE ABOVE Micah Tyler/Independent

30 STANDING BY THE BEDSIDE Pathfinders/Independent

31 DEVIL GIVE UP Tonja Rose/Mansion

32 MY GOD MY SAVIOR Bev McCann/Independent

33 DETOURS Rhapsody Praise/Independent

34 THAT SILVER HAIRED DADDY OF MINE Joyaires/Independent

35 IS ANYBODY NOT ASHAMED OF JESUS Chosen/Independent

36 GRANDMA’S PRAYER Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

37 BEHOLD Rex Robards/Independent

38 BEACON OF LIGHT Carol Barham/MAC Records

39 ALL I NEEDED WAS THE LORD Ed Meadows/Independent