Congratulations to High Road and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country -November 2022

|This Month
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|
|
|
|
1
|
Faith, Hope, and Love
|
High Road/New Day
|2
|Sunday Sermons
|Anne Wilson/Independent
|3
|Stuff
|Debbie Bennett/Independent
|4
|Hey, Preacher Man
|Riley Dotson/Independent
|5
|Better Things
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|6
|It’s A God Thing
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|7
|God’s Got A Plan
|Doug Mathis/Independent
|8
|He Woke Me Up This Morning
|Bruce Hedrick/Independent
|9
|My Decision
|Dean/Chapel Valley
|10
|Thank God I’m Not God
|Nathan Woodard/Independent
|11
|He Never Left Me
|Tim Goshen/Independent
|12
|Saved People
|Scotty Inman/Independent
|13
|Burden Bearer
|Tammy Jones Robinette/Independent
|14
|This Aint That Song
|Porter Family/Chapel Valley
|15
|It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him
|Don Stiles/Independent
|16
|Jesus Came On A Cross
|Foretold/Independent
|17
|I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|18
|God Has A Plan
|Cody Hamm/Steeple Country
|19
|Wanted
|Caleb Howard/Steeple Country
|20
|Finish Strong
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|21
|I Can Climb Any Mountain
|Carrol Roberson/Independent
|22
|More Than Me
|Corey Farlow/Independent
|23
|Sinner’s Prayer
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Independent
|24
|Sweet Hellos
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|25
|Grace Said Yes
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|26
|That Glorious Day
|Michael W. Smith/Independent
|27
|Tell Me The End Again
|Paul Winchester/Independent
|28
|Prayin’ Woman
|High Valley/Independent
|29
|That Silver Haired Daddy
|Joyaires/Independent
|30
|Gospel Train
|MARK209/Independent
|31
|I’ve Changed My Mind
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
|32
|Where There’s No Fire
|Dunaways/Independent
|33
|Jesus Signed My Pardon
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|34
|God Must Be Laughing
|Steve Bridgmon/Independent
|35
|The Positive Cowboy
|Jim Sheldon/Zenith
|36
|Mamas
|Anne Wilson/Independent
|37
|New Feathers
|Carol Barham/MAC RECORDS
|38
|From The Mountaintop
|Tonja Rose (with Jessica Horton)/Mansion
|39
|River of Life
|Mac Powell/Independent
|40
|Jesus Made A Change
|David Timms/Indepenent