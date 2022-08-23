announcements

Congratulations to Jeff & Sheri Easter and the SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (September)

 Song Title Artist/Label 

1 Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music 

2 Grow Up Slow Scotty Inman/Independent 

3 It’s A God Thing Chris Golden/24K Records 

4 Sunday Sermons Anne Wilson/Independent 

5 Finish Strong Jackson Heights/Independent 

6 Gospel Train MARK209/Independent 

7 That Silver Haired Daddy Joyaires/Independent 

8 Good Time Dixie Revival/Good Time/Independent 

9 I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent 

10 Faith, Hope, and Love High Road/New Day 

11 Only A Fool Michael Combs/Independent 

12 Better Things Mitchell Whisnant/Independent 

13 Bigger Than Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley 

14 He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent

15 My Decision Dean/Chapel Valley 

16 Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent 

17 This Aint That Song Porter Family/Chapel Valley 

18 Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent 

19 Where Could We Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind 

20 Lay It On The Altar Tim Davis/Independent 

21 Thank God I’m Not God Nathan Woodard/Independent 

22 Hey, Preacher Man Riley Dotson/Independent 

23 American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley 

24 Tell Me The End Again Paul Winchester/Independent 

25 Positive Cowboy Jim Sheldon/Independent 

26 Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/ Mansion 

27 More Than Me Corey Farlow/Independent 

28 God Has A Plan Cody Hamm/Steeple Country 

29 Weatherproof Joy Holden/ARS 

30 Burden Bearer Tammy Jones Robinette/Independent 

31 The Cross Brought You Through Steve Warren/Independent 

32 Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent 

33 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads 

34 Out Of The Blue Oneys/Independent 

35 I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music 

36 That Glorious Day Michael W. Smith/Independent 

37 Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown 

38 Walk Away Billy Walker/Mansion 

39 I Can Climb Any Mountain Carrol Roberson/Independent 

40 Testimony Without A Test Mary Burke/Independent