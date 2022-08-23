Congratulations to Jeff & Sheri Easter and the SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (September)
Song Title Artist/Label
1 Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
2 Grow Up Slow Scotty Inman/Independent
3 It’s A God Thing Chris Golden/24K Records
4 Sunday Sermons Anne Wilson/Independent
5 Finish Strong Jackson Heights/Independent
6 Gospel Train MARK209/Independent
7 That Silver Haired Daddy Joyaires/Independent
8 Good Time Dixie Revival/Good Time/Independent
9 I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent
10 Faith, Hope, and Love High Road/New Day
11 Only A Fool Michael Combs/Independent
12 Better Things Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
13 Bigger Than Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
14 He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent
15 My Decision Dean/Chapel Valley
16 Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent
17 This Aint That Song Porter Family/Chapel Valley
18 Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent
19 Where Could We Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
20 Lay It On The Altar Tim Davis/Independent
21 Thank God I’m Not God Nathan Woodard/Independent
22 Hey, Preacher Man Riley Dotson/Independent
23 American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley
24 Tell Me The End Again Paul Winchester/Independent
25 Positive Cowboy Jim Sheldon/Independent
26 Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/ Mansion
27 More Than Me Corey Farlow/Independent
28 God Has A Plan Cody Hamm/Steeple Country
29 Weatherproof Joy Holden/ARS
30 Burden Bearer Tammy Jones Robinette/Independent
31 The Cross Brought You Through Steve Warren/Independent
32 Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent
33 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
34 Out Of The Blue Oneys/Independent
35 I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
36 That Glorious Day Michael W. Smith/Independent
37 Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown
38 Walk Away Billy Walker/Mansion
39 I Can Climb Any Mountain Carrol Roberson/Independent
40 Testimony Without A Test Mary Burke/Independent