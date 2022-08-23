Congratulations to Jeff & Sheri Easter and the SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (September)

Song Title Artist/Label

1 Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

2 Grow Up Slow Scotty Inman/Independent

3 It’s A God Thing Chris Golden/24K Records

4 Sunday Sermons Anne Wilson/Independent

5 Finish Strong Jackson Heights/Independent

6 Gospel Train MARK209/Independent

7 That Silver Haired Daddy Joyaires/Independent

8 Good Time Dixie Revival/Good Time/Independent

9 I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent

10 Faith, Hope, and Love High Road/New Day

11 Only A Fool Michael Combs/Independent

12 Better Things Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

13 Bigger Than Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley

14 He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent

15 My Decision Dean/Chapel Valley

16 Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent

17 This Aint That Song Porter Family/Chapel Valley

18 Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent

19 Where Could We Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

20 Lay It On The Altar Tim Davis/Independent

21 Thank God I’m Not God Nathan Woodard/Independent

22 Hey, Preacher Man Riley Dotson/Independent

23 American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley

24 Tell Me The End Again Paul Winchester/Independent

25 Positive Cowboy Jim Sheldon/Independent

26 Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/ Mansion

27 More Than Me Corey Farlow/Independent

28 God Has A Plan Cody Hamm/Steeple Country

29 Weatherproof Joy Holden/ARS

30 Burden Bearer Tammy Jones Robinette/Independent

31 The Cross Brought You Through Steve Warren/Independent

32 Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent

33 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

34 Out Of The Blue Oneys/Independent

35 I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

36 That Glorious Day Michael W. Smith/Independent

37 Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown

38 Walk Away Billy Walker/Mansion

39 I Can Climb Any Mountain Carrol Roberson/Independent

40 Testimony Without A Test Mary Burke/Independent