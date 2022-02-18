Congratulations to Jeff & Sheri Easter and the SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40

|
1
|
People Like Me
|
Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|2
|Where Will You Spend Eternity
|Crystle Elam/Independent
|3
|Two Coats
|High Road/New Day
|4
|I Surrender To The King
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|5
|Family and Faith
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|6
|Rainbows
|Cori and Kelly/ndependent
|7
|I Wasn’t Ready Yet
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|8
|Don’t Wait
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|9
|Straw Bottom Chair
|Debbie Bennett/Independent
|10
|The Doctor
|Appointed 2/ndependent
|11
|Something That Grace Can Do
|Mary Burke/Independent
|12
|Nobody Knows Better Than Me
|Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
|13
|Beacon Of Light
|Carol Barham/MAC Records
|14
|This Day
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|15
|I Wanna Go
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|16
|Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus
|Chosen/Independent
|17
|Just In Time
|Matt Linton/Independent
|18
|God Is Looking At My Heart
|Jim Sheldon/Independent
|19
|You Say
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|20
|Just The Way I Am
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|21
|Love You Through The Scars
|Johnson Edition/Independent
|22
|Prisoner Of Love
|Dennis Jolly/Independent
|23
|When I Met Jesus
|Emily Faith/Independent
|24
|When They See Me
|Freemans/Godsey Media
|25
|Come Home Kind Of God
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|26
|The Pool
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
|27
|Rain In The Desert
|Sonshine Road/Independent
|28
|Rise Above
|Micah Tyler/Independent
|29
|The Call
|Tim Davis/Independent
|30
|High Tower
|Epps Family/Independent
|31
|Old School
|Scott Mac Brown/Independent
|32
|I Love To Tell The Story
|Mary James/Independent
|33
|Nailed Down
|Jimmy Reno/Independent
|34
|I’m Ready
|MARK209/Independent
|35
|Standing By The Bedside
|Pathfinders/Independent
|36
|How Great Thou Art
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C.Records
|37
|Behold
|Rex Robards/Independent
|38
|Just Like That
|Don Stiles/Independent
|39
|Did I Make A Difference
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|40
|He Carried The Cross
|Pylant Family/Independent