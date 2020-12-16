Congratulations to Karen Peck and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 January 2021

Congratulations to Karen Peck and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 January 2021Written by scoopsnews on December 15, 2020 – 4:34 pm -
Back to Back Number 1’s! Congratulations Karen Peck and New River.
|1. Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|2. My Home
|Browders/Dream Big
|3. Just Drink The Water
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|4 .I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians/StowTown
|5. Three Men On A Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|6. Dear John
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|7. I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|8. Look At All I Lost
|The Old Paths/Crossroads
|9. What Love
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|10. Eye Of The Storm
|Triumphant/StowTown
|11. Turn To The Cross
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|12. Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|13. Salvation’s Song
|Taylors/StowTown
|14. Goliath
|Joseph Habendank/Daywind
|15. The Hem Of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|16. He Will Be God
|Whisnants/UIA
|17. Child Of The King
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|18. Great God Almighty
|The Sound/New Day Records
|19. Make The Last Days Count
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|20. All The Way To The Gates
|Kramers/StowTown
|21. We Come In Jesus Name
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|22. What We Need
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|23. Hope For The World
|Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
|24. Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|25. A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|26. Jordan
|Nelons/Daywind
|27. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus
|Justified Quartet/Independent
|28. Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|29. What If Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|30. Heavenly Music
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|31. Your Help Is On The Way
|Jason Crabb/Daywind
|32.They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of My Heart
|Michael Combs/Independent
|33. The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|34. Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|35. Give It To Jesus
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|36.Gonna Keep Livin
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|37. Never A Time
|Perrys/StowTown
|38. Born
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|39Faithful In These Times
|Wilbanks/IChapel Valley
|40 I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|41.Healer In The Grave
|Talleys/Crossroads
|42. Into The Fold
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|43. I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City/Sony
|44. 1945
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|45. Starboard Side
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|46. Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|47. How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|48. Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|49. The Wilderness
|Isaacs/Gaither Music
|50. God Is Good
|McKameys/Crossroads
|51. What Grace Can Do
|Phillips Family/Independent
|52. Time To Pray
|Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
|53. Outta The Tree
|Amen Quartet/Independent
|54. Keep Looking Up
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|55. I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|56. Old Church Choir
|Ball Brothers/Independent
|57. You Can Live Again
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|58. I’m Travelin On
|Carolina Boys Qt/Crossroads
|59. Come On Back
|Pardoned/Mansion
|60. Here’s A Reminder
|Hoskins Family/Patterson Music Group
|61. Jesus Made A Difference
|Eric Gonzales/Independent
|62. Rescue Story
|Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
|63. Passing It On
|Browns/StowTown
|64. God Doesn’t Care
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|65. That’s My Preacher
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|66. Hand On The Plow
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|67. Nobody
|Erwins/StowTown
|68. Keep Praying
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|69. Hallelujah What A Savior
|Soul’d Out Qt/Crossroads
|70. All That I Need
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|71. This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|72. Land Of Forever
|Dysart Family/Independent
|73. Thankful & Sincere
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|74. You Are Still Father
|Walkers/Mansion
|75. Ready To Serve
|Rochesters/Independent
|76. The Exodus
|Exodus/Independent
|77. Your Son
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|78. He Made A Way
|Chandlers/Chapel Valley
|79. Merciful To Me
|Souls Harbor Qt/Independent
|80. Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|81. God Will Be Faithful Again
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|82. This Side Of Heaven
|Michael Booth/Daywind
|83. The Comeback
|Siler Family/Independent
|84. He’s Still There
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|85. 9 Makes Us 1
|Legacy 5 & Wardlow Brothers
|86. Mountaintop For Me
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|87. It’s My Desire
|Brenda Denney/Independent
|88. They Could Not
|Avenue/Main Street
|89. He’ll Bring Me Out
|SoundStreet/Independent
|90. No Longer Slaves
|BattleCry/Chapel Valley
|91. News I Didn’t Get
|Lindsay Huggins/Independent
|92. Still I Will Praise You
|Sisters/Independent
|93. Deliver Again
|The Forresters/Deliver Again
|94. I Will Stand For Jesus
|ClearVision Qt/Chapel Valley
|95. When He Washed My Sins Away
|Pine Ridge Boys/Classic Artists
|96. Jesus Is Moving
|Chitans/Independent
|97. What Livin’ Is
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|98.The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|99. Praying While I’m Waiting
|Real Truth Revival/Independent
|100. Heaven Help Us All
|Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 100
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to Karen Peck and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 January 2021
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.