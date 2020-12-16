Congratulations to Karen Peck and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 January 2021

Written by scoopsnews on December 15, 2020 – 4:34 pm -

Back to Back Number 1’s! Congratulations Karen Peck and New River.

 

1. Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2. My Home Browders/Dream Big
3. Just Drink The Water Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
4 .I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown
5. Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
6. Dear John Kingsmen/Crossroads
7. I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind
8. Look At All I Lost The Old Paths/Crossroads
9. What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads
10. Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown
11. Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
12. Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
13. Salvation’s Song Taylors/StowTown
14. Goliath Joseph Habendank/Daywind
15. The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
16. He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA
17. Child Of The King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
18. Great God Almighty The Sound/New Day Records
19. Make The Last Days Count Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
20. All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown
21. We Come In Jesus Name Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
22. What We Need Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
23. Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
24. Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
25. A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads
26. Jordan Nelons/Daywind
27. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without  Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent
28. Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
29. What If Jesus Steeles/StowTown
30. Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
31. Your Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind
32.They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of  My Heart Michael Combs/Independent
33. The Lamb Collingsworth Family/StowTown
34. Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group
35. Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
36.Gonna Keep Livin Three Bridges/Crossroads
37. Never A Time Perrys/StowTown
38. Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads
39Faithful In These Times Wilbanks/IChapel Valley
40 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour/Crossroads
41.Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads
42. Into The Fold Hope’s Journey/Independent
43. I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony
44. 1945 Inspirations/Crossroads
45. Starboard Side Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
46. Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Qt/Daywind
47. How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
48. Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
49. The Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music
50. God Is Good McKameys/Crossroads
51. What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent
52. Time To Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
53. Outta The Tree Amen Quartet/Independent
54. Keep Looking Up Endless Highway/Crossroads
55. I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
56. Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Independent
57. You Can Live Again Susan Whisnant/UIA
58. I’m Travelin On Carolina Boys Qt/Crossroads
59. Come On Back Pardoned/Mansion
60. Here’s A Reminder Hoskins Family/Patterson Music Group
61. Jesus Made A Difference Eric Gonzales/Independent
62. Rescue Story Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
63. Passing It On Browns/StowTown
64. God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
65. That’s My Preacher Les Butler/Family Music Group
66. Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
67. Nobody Erwins/StowTown
68. Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads
69. Hallelujah What A Savior Soul’d Out Qt/Crossroads
70. All That I Need Paul James Sound/Independent
71. This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads
72. Land Of Forever Dysart Family/Independent
73. Thankful & Sincere Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
74. You Are Still Father Walkers/Mansion
75. Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent
76. The Exodus Exodus/Independent
77. Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records
78. He Made A Way Chandlers/Chapel Valley
79. Merciful To Me Souls Harbor Qt/Independent
80. Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley
81. God Will Be Faithful Again Phillips & Banks/Independent
82. This Side Of Heaven Michael Booth/Daywind
83. The Comeback Siler Family/Independent
84. He’s Still There Lance Driskell/Independent
85. 9 Makes Us 1 Legacy 5 & Wardlow Brothers
86. Mountaintop For Me Crabb Family/Daywind
87. It’s My Desire Brenda Denney/Independent
88. They Could Not Avenue/Main Street
89. He’ll Bring Me Out SoundStreet/Independent
90. No Longer Slaves BattleCry/Chapel Valley
91. News I Didn’t Get Lindsay Huggins/Independent
92. Still I Will Praise You Sisters/Independent
93. Deliver Again The Forresters/Deliver Again
94. I Will Stand For Jesus ClearVision Qt/Chapel Valley
95. When He Washed My Sins Away Pine Ridge Boys/Classic Artists
96. Jesus Is Moving Chitans/Independent
97. What Livin’ Is Lance Driskell/Independent
98.The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent
99. Praying While I’m Waiting Real Truth Revival/Independent
100. Heaven Help Us All Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley

Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to Karen Peck and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 January 2021

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.