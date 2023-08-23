Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN Scoops Top 100 September 2023

|1
|Dance
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|2
|Been Blessed
|Whisnants/UIA
|3
|Think About There
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|4
|Anywhere Jesus Is
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|5
|Jesus Loves You
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|6
|How Beautiful Heaven Must Be
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|7
|That’s Why We Pray
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|8
|Freedom Band
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|9
|Ready For A Change
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|10
|Calvary’s Touch
|Perrys/StowTown
|11
|Braggin’ On Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|12
|Hope Arose
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|13
|He Still Does
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|14
|Counting My Blessings
|Hyssongs/Independent
|15
|What The Soldier Didn’t See
|Kramers/StowTown
|16
|For The Life Of Me
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|17
|Jesus And Me
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|18
|All Things
|The Sound/Daywind
|19
|Yes He Can
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|20
|Everybody Will Be Happy Over There
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|21
|Nobody Like Jesus
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|22
|Still Telling My Story
|Erwins/StowTown
|23
|I Know My Savior Cares
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|24
|He Grew The Tree
|The Guardians/Daywind
|25
|Great Is His Faithfulness
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|26
|Love Worth Dying For
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|27
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|28
|Only Passing Through
|Taylors/StowTown
|29
|Great God Of My Joy
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|30
|I Want A Church That’s Alive
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|31
|The Basement
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|32
|Ever-Present, Almighty God
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|33
|What A Morning
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|34
|Beautiful
|Nelons/Daywind
|35
|The Blessing
|Truimphant Qt/StowTown
|36
|Sister, Play That Tambourine
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|37
|The Other Side
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|38
|God Needs Ministers
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|39
|One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|40
|Can’t Go So Wrong
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|41
|Who Better Than Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|42
|Army Of Love
|True Song/Daywind
|43
|Taking Galilee By Storm
|River’s Edge/Independent
|44
|Let’s Sing
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|45
|But If Not
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|46
|Like This
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|47
|Lovin’ Every Minute Of It
|8th Street/Independent
|48
|The King Eternal
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|49
|Mama Knows Jesus
|Michael Combs/ Independent
|50
|All You Need Is Jesus
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|51
|Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|52
|Shine Down On Me
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|53
|Say, Yes I Am
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|54
|Waiting On You
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|55
|The First Song
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|56
|Dust On The Altar
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|57
|The Gospel Truth
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|58
|This Day
|Talleys/Crossroads
|59
|He’s To Blame
|Don Stiles/Independent
|60
|Ain’t No Grave Situation
|Chronicle/Independent
|61
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|62
|What God Can Do
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|63
|It’s Enough
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|64
|Good Things
|Littles/Independent
|65
|Have I Done My Best
|Dean/Chapel Valley
|66
|Turn Your Back
|Justified Qt/Daywind
|67
|The Gospel Truth
|Billy Walker/Independent
|68
|I’ll Not Fear The Crossing
|The Parnells/Independent
|69
|Raise Him Up
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|70
|Oh, What A Change
|Joyaires/Independent
|71
|I Have Decided
|Right Road Qt/Independent
|72
|Saved By The Hands
|Believer’s Voice/Independent
|73
|Never Have To Wonder
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|74
|Singing My Song
|New Road 2/Independent
|75
|We’ll Be Moving
|4 Calvary/Independent
|76
|Once And For All
|Gold City/Sony Music
|77
|Leaving Time Is Coming
|Big Mo/Independent
|78
|I Can’t Control The Rain
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|79
|Forgiven
|Westward Road/Independent
|80
|All The Things You Are
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|81
|Somebody’s Waiting For Me
|Bibletones/Independent
|82
|He Keeps Me Singing
|KT & T/BMG
|83
|A Reason For Hope
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|84
|Overcomer
|The Shepherds/Independent
|85
|Hold On Jesus Will Come
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|86
|Forgive Myself
|Kelly Garner w/Joseph Habedank/Independen
|87
|Lost And Found
|Southbound/Daywind
|88
|I’ve Got Something To Praise The Lord For
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|89
|I’ve Just Touched Jesus
|Purpose/Chapel Vally
|90
|You Had Your Hand On Me
|Redeemers Of Faith/Independent
|91
|I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home
|The Kellys/Independent
|92
|Why I Love The God I Serve
|Chitans/Crossroads
|93
|On And On
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|94
|Preacher Man
|Hinson Family/Independent
|95
|Golden Road
|Promised Land Qt/StowTown
|96
|Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church
|Danny Funderburk/Independent
|97
|When I See You
|Phillips Family/FMG
|98
|Free Indeed
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|99
|Follow Me
|Psalms 51/Independent
|100
|My Shepherd
|McBride Family/FMG