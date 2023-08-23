August 23, 2023

Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN Scoops Top 100 September 2023

1 Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2 Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA
3 Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind
4 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
5 Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
6 How Beautiful Heaven Must Be Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
7 That’s Why We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
8 Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music
9 Ready For A Change Kingsmen/Crossroads
10 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown
11 Braggin’ On Jesus Steeles/StowTown
12 Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads
13 He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads
14 Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent
15 What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown
16 For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
17 Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS
18 All Things The Sound/Daywind
19 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent
20 Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
21 Nobody Like Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind
22 Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown
23 I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
24 He Grew The Tree The Guardians/Daywind
25 Great Is His Faithfulness Collingsworth Family/StowTown
26 Love Worth Dying For Down East Boys/Crossroads
27 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy 5/StowTown
28 Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown
29 Great God Of My Joy Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
30 I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group
31 The Basement Joseph Habedank/Daywind
32 Ever-Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
33 What A Morning Inspirations/Crossroads
34 Beautiful Nelons/Daywind
35 The Blessing Truimphant Qt/StowTown
36 Sister, Play That Tambourine Crabb Family/Daywind
37 The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent
38 God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads
39 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
40 Can’t Go So Wrong Zane & Donna King/StowTown
41 Who Better Than Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
42 Army Of Love True Song/Daywind
43 Taking Galilee By Storm River’s Edge/Independent
44 Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown
45 But If Not Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
46 Like This Wisecarvers/Crossroads
47 Lovin’ Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent
48 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
49 Mama Knows Jesus Michael Combs/ Independent
50 All You Need Is Jesus Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
51 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
52 Shine Down On Me Sunday Drive/StowTown
53 Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads
54 Waiting On You Ashley Franks/Independent
55 The First Song Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
56 Dust On The Altar McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
57 The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
58 This Day Talleys/Crossroads
59 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent
60 Ain’t No Grave Situation Chronicle/Independent
61 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
62 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Crossroads
63 It’s Enough ClearVision/Chapel Valley
64 Good Things Littles/Independent
65 Have I Done My Best Dean/Chapel Valley
66 Turn Your Back Justified Qt/Daywind
67 The Gospel Truth Billy Walker/Independent
68 I’ll Not Fear The Crossing The Parnells/Independent
69 Raise Him Up Master’s Voice/Independent
70 Oh, What A Change Joyaires/Independent
71 I Have Decided Right Road Qt/Independent
72 Saved By The Hands Believer’s Voice/Independent
73 Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
74 Singing My Song New Road 2/Independent
75 We’ll Be Moving 4 Calvary/Independent
76 Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music
77 Leaving Time Is Coming Big Mo/Independent
78 I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent
79 Forgiven Westward Road/Independent
80 All The Things You Are Paid In Full/StowTown
81 Somebody’s Waiting For Me Bibletones/Independent
82 He Keeps Me Singing KT & T/BMG
83 A Reason For Hope Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
84 Overcomer The Shepherds/Independent
85 Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley
86 Forgive Myself Kelly Garner w/Joseph Habedank/Independen
87 Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind
88 I’ve Got Something To Praise The Lord For Chosen 4:13/Independent
89 I’ve Just Touched Jesus Purpose/Chapel Vally
90 You Had Your Hand On Me Redeemers Of Faith/Independent
91 I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kellys/Independent
92 Why I Love The God I Serve Chitans/Crossroads
93 On And On Wes Hampton/Independent
94 Preacher Man Hinson Family/Independent
95 Golden Road Promised Land Qt/StowTown
96 Anybody Wanna Have A Little Church Danny Funderburk/Independent
97 When I See You Phillips Family/FMG
98 Free Indeed Tribute Qt/Daywind
99 Follow Me Psalms 51/Independent
100 My Shepherd McBride Family/FMG

 

