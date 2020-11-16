Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100Written by scoopsnews on November 16, 2020 – 2:46 pm -
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1. Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|2. Great God Almighty
|The Sound/New Day Records
|3. Three Men On A Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|4. My Home
|Browders/Dream Big
|5. Make The Last Days Count
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
|6. Dear John
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|7. Eye Of The Storm
|Triumphant/StowTown
|8. Healer In The Grave
|Talleys/Crossroads
|9. I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|10.Just Drink The Water
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|11. Turn To The Cross
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|12. I Know Him Better Now
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|13. What We Need
|Old Time Preacher’s Quartet/Family Music Group
|14. Never A Time
|Perrys/StowTown
|15. Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|16. I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians/StowTown
|17. I’m Travelin On
|Carolina Boys Qt/Crossroads
|18. Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|19. Look At All I Lost
|The Old Paths/Crossroads
|20. The Hem Of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|21. Fear Not
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|22. What If Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|23. Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|24. Jordan
|Nelons/Daywind
|25. Heavenly Music
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|26. Your Help Is On The Way
|Jason Crabb/Daywind
|27. A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|28. What Love
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|29. Send Revival
|Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
|30. All The Way To The Gates
|Kramers/StowTown
|31. He Will Be God
|Whisnants/UIA
|32. 1945
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|33. Into The Fold
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|34. We Come In Jesus Name
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|35. I’m Changing Mountains
|Mark Bishop
|36. That’s My Preacher
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|37. I’ll Have To Run
|River’s Edge/Independent
|38. Child Of The King
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|39. Begin With You
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|40. Hand On The Plow
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|41. Give It To Jesus
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|42. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus
|Justified Quartet/Independent
|43. Between The Prayer And The Answer
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
|44. Better Off There
|Browns/StowTown
|45. Faithful In These Times
|Wilbanks/Chapel Valley
|46. God Is Good
|McKameys/Crossroads
|47. Goliath
|Joseph Habendank/Daywind
|48. They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of My Heart
|Michael Combs/Independent
|49. Keep Praying
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|50. Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|51. Born
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|52. Gonna Keep Livin
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|53. Keep Looking Up
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|54. Land Of Forever
|Dysart Family/Independent
|55. Hope For The World
|Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
|56. Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|57. The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|58. Salvation Song
|Taylors/StowTown
|59. God Of Second Chances
|High Road/New Day
|60. Like He’s Already Done
|
Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Family MusicGrp
|61. I’ll Praise You
|Austin & Etan Whisnant/UIA
|62. Beginning Again
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|63. He’s Still There
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|64. Mountaintop For Me
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|65. Headed Home/Almost There
|Hazel Parker Stanley/Patterson Music Group
|66. Behold the Lamb
|Bowling Family/Daywind
|67. I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|68. You Are Still Father
|Walkers/Mansion
|69. Rescue Story
|Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
|70. Here I Am Lord
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|71.This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|72. Come On Back
|Pardoned/Mansion
|73. City Of Gold
|Chronicle/Independent
|74. Til the End
|Freemans/Independent
|75. When Your Back Is To The Wall
|Big Mo/Independent
|76. I’m So Saved
|Butler Brothers Qt/Independent
|77. Merciful To Me
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|78. Outta The Tree
|Amen Quartet/Independent
|79. Hallelujah What A Savior
|Soul’d Out Qt/Crossroads
|80. What Grace Can Do
|Phillips Family/Independent
|81. Your Son
|Chris Golden/Independent
|82. God Will Be Faithful Again
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|83. He Prayed Her Home
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|84. Starboard Side
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|85. No Longer Slaves
|BattleCry/Chapel Valley
|86. Storm Before The Calm
|Heart2Heart/Independent
|87. The Wilderness
|Isaacs/Gaither Music
|88. Time To Pray
|Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
|89. When I Leave It in Your Hands
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|90. All That I Need
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|91. Praying While I’m Waiting
|Real Truth Revival/Independent
|92. Nobody
|GloryWay Quartet/Independent
|93. You Can Live Again
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|94. How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|95. Still I Will Praise You
|Sisters/Independent
|96. Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|97. The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|98.Proof is in the Scars
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|99. 9 Makes Us 1
|Legacy 5 & Wardlow Brothers
|100. News I Didn’t Get
|Lindsay Huggins/Independent
