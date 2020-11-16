Congratulations to Karen Peck & New River and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

Karen Peck and New River

Karen Peck and New River #1 “MADE RIGHT”

 

Song Title Artist/Label
1. Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2. Great God Almighty The Sound/New Day Records
3. Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
4. My Home Browders/Dream Big
5. Make The Last Days Count Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill Music
6. Dear John Kingsmen/Crossroads
7. Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown
8. Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads
9. I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind
10.Just Drink The Water Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
11. Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
12. I Know Him Better Now Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
13. What We Need Old Time Preacher’s Quartet/Family Music Group
14. Never A Time Perrys/StowTown
15. Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
16. I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown
17. I’m Travelin On Carolina Boys Qt/Crossroads
18. Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
19. Look At All I Lost The Old Paths/Crossroads
20. The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
21. Fear Not Tribute Qt/Daywind
22. What If Jesus Steeles/StowTown
23. Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
24. Jordan Nelons/Daywind
25. Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
26. Your Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind
27. A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads
28. What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads
29. Send Revival Josh and Ashley Franks/Independent
30. All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown
31. He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA
32. 1945 Inspirations/Crossroads
33. Into The Fold Hope’s Journey/Independent
34. We Come In Jesus Name Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
35. I’m Changing Mountains Mark Bishop
36. That’s My Preacher Les Butler/Family Music Group
37. I’ll Have To Run River’s Edge/Independent
38. Child Of The King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
39. Begin With You Wisecarvers/Crossroads
40. Hand On The Plow Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
41. Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
42. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent
43. Between The Prayer And The Answer LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
44. Better Off There Browns/StowTown
45. Faithful In These Times Wilbanks/Chapel Valley
46. God Is Good McKameys/Crossroads
47. Goliath Joseph Habendank/Daywind
48. They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of My Heart Michael Combs/Independent
49. Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads
50. Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group
51. Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads
52. Gonna Keep Livin Three Bridges/Crossroads
53. Keep Looking Up Endless Highway/Crossroads
54. Land Of Forever Dysart Family/Independent
55. Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
56. Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
57. The Lamb Collingsworth Family/StowTown
58. Salvation Song Taylors/StowTown
59. God Of Second Chances High Road/New Day
60. Like He’s Already Done
Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Family MusicGrp
61. I’ll Praise You Austin & Etan Whisnant/UIA
62. Beginning Again Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
63. He’s Still There Lance Driskell/Independent
64. Mountaintop For Me Crabb Family/Daywind
65. Headed Home/Almost There Hazel Parker Stanley/Patterson Music Group
66. Behold the Lamb Bowling Family/Daywind
67. I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour/Crossroads
68. You Are Still Father Walkers/Mansion
69. Rescue Story Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
70. Here I Am Lord 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
71.This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads
72. Come On Back Pardoned/Mansion
73. City Of Gold Chronicle/Independent
74. Til the End Freemans/Independent
75. When Your Back Is To The Wall Big Mo/Independent
76. I’m So Saved Butler Brothers Qt/Independent
77. Merciful To Me Souls Harbor/Independent
78. Outta The Tree Amen Quartet/Independent
79. Hallelujah What A Savior Soul’d Out Qt/Crossroads
80. What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent
81. Your Son Chris Golden/Independent
82. God Will Be Faithful Again Phillips & Banks/Independent
83. He Prayed Her Home Southern Plainsmen/Independent
84. Starboard Side Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
85. No Longer Slaves BattleCry/Chapel Valley
86. Storm Before The Calm Heart2Heart/Independent
87. The Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music
88. Time To Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
89. When I Leave It in Your Hands Billy Huddleston/Independent
90. All That I Need Paul James Sound/Independent
91. Praying While I’m Waiting Real Truth Revival/Independent
92. Nobody GloryWay Quartet/Independent
93. You Can Live Again Susan Whisnant/UIA
94. How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
95. Still I Will Praise You Sisters/Independent
96. Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley
97. The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent
98.Proof is in the Scars Vernon Greeson/Independent
99. 9 Makes Us 1 Legacy 5 & Wardlow Brothers
100. News I Didn’t Get Lindsay Huggins/Independent

