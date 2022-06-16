announcements

Congratulations To Karen Reck & New River And The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel (July 2022)

SGN Scoops Staff

1. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
2. Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads
3. Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
4  Goodness Of God Triumphant/StowTown
5. Out Of Harm’s Way Williamsons/Family Music Group
6. Breathe In, Breathe Out Guardians/StowTown
7. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
8. Then and There Master’s Voice/Independent
9. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind
10. Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads
11. You Are My King Greater Vision/Daywind
12. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You Perrys/StowTown
13. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown
14. Good God Almighty Old Paths/Crossroads
15. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads
16. What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
17. All I Got, All I Need The Wisecarvers/Crossroads
18. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind
19. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group
20. The Well Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
21. Long Live Old Time Religion Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
22. My Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind
23. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind
24. Enough For Me Legacy 5/StowTown
25. I Bring You Jesus The Lore Family/Crossroads
26. Homeland Justified QT/Big Picture Records
27. I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent
28. I Give You Me Tim Livingston/Independent
29. This Is The Church The Steeles/Stow Town
30. Never Be A Mountain Hyssongs/Independent
31. Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/Stow Town
32. Leaving On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind
33. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent
34. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads
35. Still Standing After The Storm Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road
36. Grandma’s Prayer Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
37. Greater God Kramers/StowTown
38. Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music
39. Where There’s No Fire Dunnaways/Independent
40. Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent
41. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven
42. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind
43. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
44. Homeland Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
45. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS
46. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big
47. All Of My Help Erwins/Stow Town
48. That Sweet Land Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
49. Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
50. In Jesus Name Matchless Grace/Independent
51. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent
52. God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records
53. Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent
54. Jesus Is Still The Answer Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
55. You Are God And I Am Not Wilbanks/Independent
56. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads
57. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/Stow Town
58. Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/Daywind
59. American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley
60. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent
61. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
62. In Your Hands Zane & Donna King/StowTown
63. Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent
64. Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
65. He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent
66. Nothing He Can’t Do GloryWay Qt/Independent
67. Trouble The Waters Journeys/Chapel Valley
68. There’s Still Power In The Blood Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
69. Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion
70. Faith Wins Phillips Family/Family Music Group
71. The Bidding Bibletones/Independent
72. Song Of The Redeemed The Bates Familly/Independent
73.  I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
74. City Of Gold Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
75. Count It Victory Three Bridges/Crossroads
76. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent
77. Shut Him Up Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads
78. I’m Gonna Fly Blood Bought/Independent
79. When Life Doesn’t Make Sense Folenius/Independent
80. Isn’t It Enough That He Died The Frosts/Mansion
81. Are you Saved River’s Edge/Independent
82. I’m Gonna Make It Epps Family/Independent
83. Heavenly Resource Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
84. Jesus Can Siler Family/Penn Street Records
85. Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Independent
86. Lord God On High Lee Black/StowTown
87. We’re Out Of Here Les Butler/Ronny Hinson/Family Music Group
88. God Do it Again Taylors/Stow Town
89. It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day Chosen 4:13/Independent
90. Everybody’s Song Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
91. Arise Port City Qt/Independent
92. Worth Calvary Whisnants/UIA
93. All My Tears Be Washed Away
Mark Bishop w/Sonya Isaacs Yeary/Crossroads
94. Let’s All Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent
95. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent
96. Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music
97. My God Is Still Able Purpose/Chapel Valley
98. There Was Jesus The Swor Family/Independent
99. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine
100. God’s Amazing Grace

David Gresham/Independent

