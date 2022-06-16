Congratulations To Karen Reck & New River And The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel (July 2022)

1. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

2. Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads

3. Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

4 Goodness Of God Triumphant/StowTown

5. Out Of Harm’s Way Williamsons/Family Music Group

6. Breathe In, Breathe Out Guardians/StowTown

7. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

8. Then and There Master’s Voice/Independent

9. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind

10. Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads

11. You Are My King Greater Vision/Daywind

12. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You Perrys/StowTown

13. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown

14. Good God Almighty Old Paths/Crossroads

15. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads

16. What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

17. All I Got, All I Need The Wisecarvers/Crossroads

18. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind

19. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group

20. The Well Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

21. Long Live Old Time Religion Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group

22. My Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind

23. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind

24. Enough For Me Legacy 5/StowTown

25. I Bring You Jesus The Lore Family/Crossroads

26. Homeland Justified QT/Big Picture Records

27. I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent

28. I Give You Me Tim Livingston/Independent

29. This Is The Church The Steeles/Stow Town

30. Never Be A Mountain Hyssongs/Independent

31. Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/Stow Town

32. Leaving On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind

33. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent

34. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads

35. Still Standing After The Storm Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road

36. Grandma’s Prayer Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

37. Greater God Kramers/StowTown

38. Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music

39. Where There’s No Fire Dunnaways/Independent

40. Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent

41. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven

42. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind

43. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

44. Homeland Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

45. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS

46. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big

47. All Of My Help Erwins/Stow Town

48. That Sweet Land Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage

49. Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

50. In Jesus Name Matchless Grace/Independent

51. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent

52. God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records

53. Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent

54. Jesus Is Still The Answer Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

55. You Are God And I Am Not Wilbanks/Independent

56. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads

57. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/Stow Town

58. Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/Daywind

59. American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley

60. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent

61. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

62. In Your Hands Zane & Donna King/StowTown

63. Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent

64. Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

65. He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent

66. Nothing He Can’t Do GloryWay Qt/Independent

67. Trouble The Waters Journeys/Chapel Valley

68. There’s Still Power In The Blood Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent

69. Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion

70. Faith Wins Phillips Family/Family Music Group

71. The Bidding Bibletones/Independent

72. Song Of The Redeemed The Bates Familly/Independent

73. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place

74. City Of Gold Battle Cry/Chapel Valley

75. Count It Victory Three Bridges/Crossroads

76. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent

77. Shut Him Up Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads

78. I’m Gonna Fly Blood Bought/Independent

79. When Life Doesn’t Make Sense Folenius/Independent

80. Isn’t It Enough That He Died The Frosts/Mansion

81. Are you Saved River’s Edge/Independent

82. I’m Gonna Make It Epps Family/Independent

83. Heavenly Resource Isbell Family/Chapel Valley

84. Jesus Can Siler Family/Penn Street Records

85. Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Independent

86. Lord God On High Lee Black/StowTown

87. We’re Out Of Here Les Butler/Ronny Hinson/Family Music Group

88. God Do it Again Taylors/Stow Town

89. It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day Chosen 4:13/Independent

90. Everybody’s Song Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records

91. Arise Port City Qt/Independent

92. Worth Calvary Whisnants/UIA

93. All My Tears Be Washed Away Mark Bishop w/Sonya Isaacs Yeary/Crossroads

94. Let’s All Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent

95. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent

96. Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music

97. My God Is Still Able Purpose/Chapel Valley

98. There Was Jesus The Swor Family/Independent

99. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine