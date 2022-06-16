Congratulations To Karen Reck & New River And The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel (July 2022)
1. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind 2. Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads 3. Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind 4 Goodness Of God Triumphant/StowTown 5. Out Of Harm’s Way Williamsons/Family Music Group 6. Breathe In, Breathe Out Guardians/StowTown 7. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music 8. Then and There Master’s Voice/Independent 9. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind 10. Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads 11. You Are My King Greater Vision/Daywind 12. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You Perrys/StowTown 13. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown 14. Good God Almighty Old Paths/Crossroads 15. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads 16. What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads 17. All I Got, All I Need The Wisecarvers/Crossroads 18. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind 19. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group 20. The Well Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group 21. Long Live Old Time Religion Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group 22. My Jesus LeFevre Qt/Daywind 23. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind 24. Enough For Me Legacy 5/StowTown 25. I Bring You Jesus The Lore Family/Crossroads 26. Homeland Justified QT/Big Picture Records 27. I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent 28. I Give You Me Tim Livingston/Independent 29. This Is The Church The Steeles/Stow Town 30. Never Be A Mountain Hyssongs/Independent 31. Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/Stow Town 32. Leaving On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind 33. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent 34. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads 35. Still Standing After The Storm Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road 36. Grandma’s Prayer Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley 37. Greater God Kramers/StowTown 38. Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music 39. Where There’s No Fire Dunnaways/Independent 40. Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent 41. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven 42. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind 43. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden 44. Homeland Mylon Hayes Family/UIA 45. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS 46. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big 47. All Of My Help Erwins/Stow Town 48. That Sweet Land Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage 49. Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music 50. In Jesus Name Matchless Grace/Independent 51. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent 52. God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records 53. Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent 54. Jesus Is Still The Answer Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley 55. You Are God And I Am Not Wilbanks/Independent 56. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads 57. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/Stow Town 58. Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/Daywind 59. American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley 60. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent 61. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs 62. In Your Hands Zane & Donna King/StowTown 63. Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent 64. Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA 65. He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent 66. Nothing He Can’t Do GloryWay Qt/Independent 67. Trouble The Waters Journeys/Chapel Valley 68. There’s Still Power In The Blood Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent 69. Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion 70. Faith Wins Phillips Family/Family Music Group 71. The Bidding Bibletones/Independent 72. Song Of The Redeemed The Bates Familly/Independent 73. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place 74. City Of Gold Battle Cry/Chapel Valley 75. Count It Victory Three Bridges/Crossroads 76. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent 77. Shut Him Up Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads 78. I’m Gonna Fly Blood Bought/Independent 79. When Life Doesn’t Make Sense Folenius/Independent 80. Isn’t It Enough That He Died The Frosts/Mansion 81. Are you Saved River’s Edge/Independent 82. I’m Gonna Make It Epps Family/Independent 83. Heavenly Resource Isbell Family/Chapel Valley 84. Jesus Can Siler Family/Penn Street Records 85. Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Independent 86. Lord God On High Lee Black/StowTown 87. We’re Out Of Here Les Butler/Ronny Hinson/Family Music Group 88. God Do it Again Taylors/Stow Town 89. It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day Chosen 4:13/Independent 90. Everybody’s Song Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records 91. Arise Port City Qt/Independent 92. Worth Calvary Whisnants/UIA 93. All My Tears Be Washed Away Mark Bishop w/Sonya Isaacs Yeary/Crossroads 94. Let’s All Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent 95. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent 96. Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music 97. My God Is Still Able Purpose/Chapel Valley 98. There Was Jesus The Swor Family/Independent 99. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine 100. God’s Amazing Grace
David Gresham/Independent
Abundant TV Here
Abundant 2