Congratulations to Kelly Crabb and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country

1 In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb w/Jason Crabb/Daywind

2 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

3 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion

4 Prodigals Chris Golden/24K Records

5 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/ Independent

6 The God Of Second A Chance Brandon Rowell/ Independent

7 The Glory Freemans/Goldenvine Productions

8 Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

9 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/New Day

10 Broken Things Mary James/Independent

11 I Believe Ernie Peters/ Independent

12 It’s A God Thing Doug Mathis/Independent

13 Thankful Del Nora/Independent

14 I Was Born Ready The Phillips Family/Family Music Group

15 This Ain’t That Song Porter Family/ Chapel Valley

16 Jesus Made A Change David Timms/ Independent

17 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ ARS

18 Grace Said Yes The Journeys/Chapel Valley

19 Stormy Waters Chuck Wagon Gang/ Crossroads

20 Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

21 Everyday American Carolina/Independent

22 I Pray It Forward Roger Barkley Jr/Chapel Valley

23 He Woke Me Up Today Bruce Hedrick/ Independent

24 Beautiful Messes Cyndi Reynolds/Independent

25 It Ain’t Easy Being God Tim Fulgham/Independent

26 Breaking Free Jimmy Reno/Independent

27 Stuff Debbie Bennett/Independent

28 Keep Me Santified Dean/Chapel Valley

29 He Never Left Me Tim Goshen/ Independent

30 Amazing Grace Robert & James/Independent

31 Come Thou Fount Tonja Rose/Mansion

32 He Didn’t Leave Me The Pathfinders/Independent

33 Big Ole Liar McNichols/Independent

34 My God Can Do Anything Michael Wayne Smith/Independent

35 I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent

36 New Name Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley

37 What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley

38 Created To Soar Cindy Hughlett/Mansion

39 Living In You Logan Smith/Independent