Congratulations to Little Roy and Lizzie and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS in Bluegrass Music

|Position
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|
|
|
|
1
|
God’s Been Good
|
Little Roy & Lizzy/Crossroads
|2
|Go Spread The Gospel
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue
|3
|They Tell Me
|Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue
|4
|Don’t You Want To Go
|Gospel Plowboys/ Mountain Fever
|5
|Living In Canaan
|Jesse Smathers/Independent
|6
|From The Mountaintop
|Tonja Rose/Mansion( With Jessica Horton)
|7
|Let’s Tell The World About Jesus
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|8
|With All Of My Heart
|Matthews Family/Independent
|9
|Little Eyes
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
|10
|Faith, Hope , And Love
|High Road/New Day
|11
|Standing On The Banks
|Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
|12
|I Made It Mine
|Morrison SIsters/Independent
|13
|My Heavenly Home
|New River Bluegrass/Independent
|14
|Hammer On
|McBride Family/FMG
|15
|Still Amazed
|Nathan & Tonya Horton/Independent
|16
|I Want To Take Someone With Me
|Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage
|17
|See You On The Other Side
|Rick Faris/Dark Shadow
|18
|Three Carpenters
|Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek
|19
|Poor Rich Man
|Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever
|20
|My Future Ain’t What it Used to Be
|Marty Raybon & Jerry Salley/Billy Blue