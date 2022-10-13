New Upcoming Release from The Little Roy and Lizzy Show
announcements

Congratulations to Little Roy and Lizzie and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS in Bluegrass Music

scoopsnews

Position Song Title Artist/Label
1
God’s Been Good
Little Roy & Lizzy/Crossroads
2 Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue
3 They Tell Me Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue
4 Don’t You Want To Go Gospel Plowboys/ Mountain Fever
5 Living In Canaan Jesse Smathers/Independent
6 From The Mountaintop Tonja Rose/Mansion( With Jessica Horton)
7 Let’s Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent
8 With All Of My Heart Matthews Family/Independent
9 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
10 Faith, Hope , And Love High Road/New Day
11 Standing On The Banks Lonesome River Band/Crossroads
12 I Made It Mine Morrison SIsters/Independent
13 My Heavenly Home New River Bluegrass/Independent
14 Hammer On McBride Family/FMG
15 Still Amazed Nathan & Tonya Horton/Independent
16 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage
17 See You On The Other Side Rick Faris/Dark Shadow
18 Three Carpenters Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek
19 Poor Rich Man Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever
20 My Future Ain’t What it Used to Be Marty Raybon & Jerry Salley/Billy Blue