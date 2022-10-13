Congratulations to Little Roy and Lizzie and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS in Bluegrass Music

Position Song Title Artist/Label

1 God’s Been Good Little Roy & Lizzy/Crossroads

2 Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue

3 They Tell Me Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue

4 Don’t You Want To Go Gospel Plowboys/ Mountain Fever

5 Living In Canaan Jesse Smathers/Independent

6 From The Mountaintop Tonja Rose/Mansion( With Jessica Horton)

7 Let’s Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent

8 With All Of My Heart Matthews Family/Independent

9 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

10 Faith, Hope , And Love High Road/New Day

11 Standing On The Banks Lonesome River Band/Crossroads

12 I Made It Mine Morrison SIsters/Independent

13 My Heavenly Home New River Bluegrass/Independent

14 Hammer On McBride Family/FMG

15 Still Amazed Nathan & Tonya Horton/Independent

16 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage

17 See You On The Other Side Rick Faris/Dark Shadow

18 Three Carpenters Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek

19 Poor Rich Man Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever