Congratulations to Mike Leichner and The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40

|1
|We’re American Proud
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|2
|Come Up Clean
|Steve Ladd/Crossroads
|3
|He Will See Me Through
|Don Stiles/Independent
|4
|I’m My Father’s Daughter
|Mary Burke/Chapel Valley
|5
|I Know That Was You
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|6
|I Found Life
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|7
|Thank You Lord
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|8
|Just Another Storm
|Caleb Howard/ Independent
|9
|God’s Looking At My Heart
|Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
|10
|Mom
|Ken Harrell/Mansion
|11
|Try A Little Kindness
|Faith’s Journey/Independent
|12
|Good Mornin Lord
|Carrol Roberson/Independent
|13
|Mama’s Soldier Man
|The Barber Family/Independent
|14
|Raised On Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|15
|God Walks In
|Freemans/Independent
|16
|Show Me The Way
|Cori & Kelly/Independent
|17
|On Your Knees
|Doug Corum/Independent
|18
|When God Calls His Children Home
|Ava Kasich/Independent
|19
|Beacon Of Light
|Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records
|20
|He Got What I Deserved
|Don Stiles/Independent
|21
|Why
|Chosen/Independent
|22
|Standing In The Rain
|Bev McCann/Independent
|23
|A New Thing
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|24
|We Need A Move Of God
|James Payne/Independent
|25
|Here’s My Goodbye
|Dunaways/Independent
|26
|Tools Of The Trade
|Roger Barkley, Jr /Independent
|27
|Born Again
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|28
|I Have A Friend
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|29
|Don’t Go Down
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|30
|That’s What We Do
|Shellem Cline/Red Country Records
|31
|I’m Gonna Make It Charlie Sexton & Homecoming
|Charlie Sexton & Homecoming
|32
|Healing Stream
|Chuck Day/Independent
|33
|Good Times
|Greg Logins /Independent
|34
|The Last Word
|Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
|35
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|36
|We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go
|Jimmy Howson/Independent
|37
|Thank God For Grace
|Tammy Renee/Independent
|38
|Ain’t No Rocks
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|39
|Daddy’s Little Girl
|Debbie Bennett/Independent
|40
|Heaven
|Epps Family/Independent
Congratulations Mike Leichner, #1 July 2021…SGN SCOOPS Christian Country