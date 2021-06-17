Congratulations to Mike Leichner and The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40

1 We’re American Proud Mike Leichner/Independent

2 Come Up Clean Steve Ladd/Crossroads

3 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent

4 I’m My Father’s Daughter Mary Burke/Chapel Valley

5 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records

6 I Found Life Tonja Rose/Mansion

7 Thank You Lord Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

8 Just Another Storm Caleb Howard/ Independent

9 God’s Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records

10 Mom Ken Harrell/Mansion

11 Try A Little Kindness Faith’s Journey/Independent

12 Good Mornin Lord Carrol Roberson/Independent

13 Mama’s Soldier Man The Barber Family/Independent

14 Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

15 God Walks In Freemans/Independent

16 Show Me The Way Cori & Kelly/Independent

17 On Your Knees Doug Corum/Independent

18 When God Calls His Children Home Ava Kasich/Independent

19 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records

20 He Got What I Deserved Don Stiles/Independent

21 Why Chosen/Independent

22 Standing In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent

23 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent

24 We Need A Move Of God James Payne/Independent

25 Here’s My Goodbye Dunaways/Independent

26 Tools Of The Trade Roger Barkley, Jr /Independent

27 Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads

28 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records

29 Don’t Go Down Paul James Sound/Independent

30 That’s What We Do Shellem Cline/Red Country Records

31 I’m Gonna Make It Charlie Sexton & Homecoming Charlie Sexton & Homecoming

32 Healing Stream Chuck Day/Independent

33 Good Times Greg Logins /Independent

34 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent

35 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

36 We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go Jimmy Howson/Independent

37 Thank God For Grace Tammy Renee/Independent

38 Ain’t No Rocks Journeys/Chapel Valley

39 Daddy’s Little Girl Debbie Bennett/Independent