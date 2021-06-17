announcements

Congratulations to Mike Leichner and The SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40

scoopsnews
1 We’re American Proud Mike Leichner/Independent
2 Come Up Clean Steve Ladd/Crossroads
3 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent
4 I’m My Father’s Daughter Mary Burke/Chapel Valley
5 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records
6 I Found Life Tonja Rose/Mansion
7 Thank You Lord Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
8 Just Another Storm Caleb Howard/ Independent
9 God’s Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
10 Mom Ken Harrell/Mansion
11 Try A Little Kindness Faith’s Journey/Independent
12 Good Mornin Lord Carrol Roberson/Independent
13 Mama’s Soldier Man The Barber Family/Independent
14 Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
15 God Walks In Freemans/Independent
16 Show Me The Way Cori & Kelly/Independent
17 On Your Knees Doug Corum/Independent
18 When God Calls His Children Home Ava Kasich/Independent
19 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records
20 He Got What I Deserved Don Stiles/Independent
21 Why Chosen/Independent
22 Standing In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent
23 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent
24 We Need A Move Of God James Payne/Independent
25 Here’s My Goodbye Dunaways/Independent
26 Tools Of The Trade Roger Barkley, Jr /Independent
27 Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads
28 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
29 Don’t Go Down Paul James Sound/Independent
30 That’s What We Do Shellem Cline/Red Country Records
31 I’m Gonna Make It Charlie Sexton & Homecoming Charlie Sexton & Homecoming
32 Healing Stream Chuck Day/Independent
33 Good Times Greg Logins /Independent
34 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
35 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
36 We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go Jimmy Howson/Independent
37 Thank God For Grace Tammy Renee/Independent
38 Ain’t No Rocks Journeys/Chapel Valley
39 Daddy’s Little Girl Debbie Bennett/Independent
40 Heaven Epps Family/Independent

 

