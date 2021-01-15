Congratulations to PARDONED and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country February 2021

Written by scoopsnews on January 15, 2021 – 9:19 am -

Congratulations to PARDONED for the Number 1 song, “COME ON BACK”

1 Come On Back PARDONED/Mansion
2 His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/New Day Records
3 God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
4 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records
5 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent
6 The Rest Of The Story Ray Wolford/HMG
7 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
8 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Independent
9 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
10 Joy Branded/Independent
11 Joseph Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
12 Jonah, Job & Moses Carolina/Independent
13 Mountain Movin God Purpose/Chapel Valley
14 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent
15 Earth To God John Rich/Independent
16 Tougher Than Nails Bev McCann/Independent
17 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley
18 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent
19 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
20 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Indepenedent
21 Old Fashioned Christmas Tonja Rose/Mansion
22 Church In A Chevy Jordan Davis/Independent
23 Starboard Side Judith Montgomery &Family/Chapel Valley
24 Holy Son Holy Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
25 I Love To Tell The Story Mary James/Independent
26 Is There A Place I Can Go Debbie Bennett/Independent
27 I’ve Seen Enough Nathan Areno/Independent
28 Cowboy Boots Scott Brown Band/Independent
29 God Lives Lisa Daggs/Independent
30 Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads
31 I Just Want To Thank You Lulu Roman/Independent
32 That’s The Way It Should Be Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent
33 Riding Through The Storms Roger BarkleyJr/Independent
34 Repentance Still Works Appointed2/Independent
35 He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away Gene Reasoner/Independent
36 This Time For The Lord Greg McDougal/Independent
37 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff &Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
38 Singin’ Momma To Sleep Christian Davis/Independent
39 The Hour I First Believed Derrick Loudermilk Bank/Independent
40 Middle Of A Miracle Tony Griffith Family/Song Garden

Tags: ,
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to PARDONED and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country February 2021

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.