Congratulations to PARDONED and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country February 2021
Congratulations to PARDONED for the Number 1 song, “COME ON BACK”
|1
|Come On Back
|PARDONED/Mansion
|2
|His Name Is Jesus
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|3
|God Doesn’t Care
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|4
|Your Son
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|5
|Garden Of My Heart
|Barber Family/Independent
|6
|The Rest Of The Story
|Ray Wolford/HMG
|7
|Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|8
|Promise Land
|Sam L. Smith/Independent
|9
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|10
|Joy
|Branded/Independent
|11
|Joseph
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|12
|Jonah, Job & Moses
|Carolina/Independent
|13
|Mountain Movin God
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|14
|He Will See Me Through
|Don Stiles/Independent
|15
|Earth To God
|John Rich/Independent
|16
|Tougher Than Nails
|Bev McCann/Independent
|17
|Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|18
|American Heroes
|Hunter May/Independent
|19
|A Day
|Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
|20
|Rock Bottom
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Indepenedent
|21
|Old Fashioned Christmas
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|22
|Church In A Chevy
|Jordan Davis/Independent
|23
|Starboard Side
|Judith Montgomery &Family/Chapel Valley
|24
|Holy Son Holy
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|25
|I Love To Tell The Story
|Mary James/Independent
|26
|Is There A Place I Can Go
|Debbie Bennett/Independent
|27
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Nathan Areno/Independent
|28
|Cowboy Boots
|Scott Brown Band/Independent
|29
|God Lives
|Lisa Daggs/Independent
|30
|Born
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|31
|I Just Want To Thank You
|Lulu Roman/Independent
|32
|That’s The Way It Should Be
|Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent
|33
|Riding Through The Storms
|Roger BarkleyJr/Independent
|34
|Repentance Still Works
|Appointed2/Independent
|35
|He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away
|Gene Reasoner/Independent
|36
|This Time For The Lord
|Greg McDougal/Independent
|37
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff &Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|38
|Singin’ Momma To Sleep
|Christian Davis/Independent
|39
|The Hour I First Believed
|Derrick Loudermilk Bank/Independent
|40
|Middle Of A Miracle
|Tony Griffith Family/Song Garden
