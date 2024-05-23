Congratulations to Scotty Inman and the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country

1 My God Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day

2 Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

3 One For You Shellem Cline/Red Country

4 In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS

5 The Well Michael Lee/Independent

6 What God Can Do Endless Highway/Sonlite/Crossroads

7 Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown

8 Heaven’s Getting Sweeter Each Day Kristen Bearfield(Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Daywin

9 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent

10 Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent

11 It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent

12 Jesus’ Hand Don Stiles/Independent

13 Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music

14 That’s What I Love About Sunday Small Town Sunday/Independent

15 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent

16 Memories Of Home Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

17 It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent

18 Water Grave Caleb Howard/Mansion

19 It’s Not For You Chris Golden/24KRecords

20 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

21 Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

22 Touch Him Ronny Hinson/Independent

23 Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent

24 Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/Independent

25 Six Feet Deep David Timms/Independent

26 Teardrop From Heaven Mary Burke/Chapel Valley

27 Numbered Fortner Brothers/Steeple Country

28 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

29 Small Town Girl Victoria Steelman/Independent

30 Help Is On The Way Joyaires/Independent

31 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Mansion

32 Everything’s Fine Michael W. Smith/Independent

33 Bring Your Faith To Life Brandan Rowell/Independent

34 Speak To The Mountain Vernon Greeson/Independent

35 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent

36 Amazing Love Ray Hollis/Independent

37 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/New Day Records

38 Running To The Light Amanda Joy Powell/Independent

39 Hit The Ground Prayin Steve Bridgmon/Independent