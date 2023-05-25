May 25, 2023

Congratulations to Southbound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (June, 2023)

SGNScoops Top 100
SGNScoops Top 100
1 Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind
2 Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads
3 Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind
4 Come On In Guardians/Daywind
5 God’s Been Good The Lefevre Qt/Daywind
6 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
7 I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
8 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads
9 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
10 He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
11 Turn Your Back Justified Qt/ARS
12 Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads
13 Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music
14 Judas Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
15 Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown
16 Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent
17 He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads
18 Who Better Than Me Old Paths/Crossroads
19 We Miss Home Bibletones/Independent
20 Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent
21 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind
22 Breakthrough Browns/StowTown
23 The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
24 Ever-Present Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
25 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent
26 Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads
27 A Hundred Different Altars Steels/StowTown
28 Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads
29 Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big
30 On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
31 My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent
32 Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA
33 Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
34 Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent
35 Choosing Barabbas
REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records
36 Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind
37 The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
38 Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent
39 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown
40 The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown
41 Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
42 All Things The Sound/Daywind
43 Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
44 I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group
45 I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent
46 God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads
47 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
48 How Beautiful Heaven Must Be
Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group
49 Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown
50 The Glory Freemans/Goldvine Productions
51 I Can Andrew Goldman/Independent
52 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion
53 Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music
54 That’s The Way We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
55 Love Comes Down Heart 2 Heart/FMG
56 I Still Believe The Shepherds/Independent
57 I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent
58 Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jaidyn”s Call/Independent
59 We’re in The Same Boat Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
60 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
61 Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind
62 He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent
63 This Day Talleys/Crossroads
64 That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent
65 There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
66 It’s Enough Clearvision/Chapel Valley
67 Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown
68 Oh, What A Change Joyaires/Independent
69 Shine Down On Me Sunday Drive/StowTown
70 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
71 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy Five/StowTown
72 Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs
73 Getting Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent
74 New Name Jordan’s Shore/Independent
75 He’ll Hold My Hand Promisedland Qt/Independent
76 God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG
77 Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads
78 Jesus Made A Change David Timms/Independent
79 Take Me To His Throne Purpose/Chapel Valley
80 Beautiful Nelons/Daywind
81 I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kelleys/Independent
82 Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records
83 I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent
84 Just Believe Gordan Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
85 I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent
86 Sister, Play That Tambourine Crabb Family/Daywind
87 My Hope Is In The Blood River’s Edge/Independent
88 The Well Garmons/Independent
89 I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent
90 A Reason For Hope Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
91 It Will Be Finished Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
92 All The Things You Are Paid In Full/StowTown
93 God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads
94 A Song In My Heart Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent
95 What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
96 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent
97 Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
98 Guilt Was Covered By Grace Phillips & Banks/Independent
99 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent
100 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

