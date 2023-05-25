Congratulations to Southbound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (June, 2023)

1 Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind

2 Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads

3 Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind

4 Come On In Guardians/Daywind

5 God’s Been Good The Lefevre Qt/Daywind

6 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

7 I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

8 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads

9 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

10 He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

11 Turn Your Back Justified Qt/ARS

12 Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads

13 Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music

14 Judas Joseph Habedank/ Daywind

15 Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown

16 Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent

17 He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads

18 Who Better Than Me Old Paths/Crossroads

19 We Miss Home Bibletones/Independent

20 Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent

21 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind

22 Breakthrough Browns/StowTown

23 The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

24 Ever-Present Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

25 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent

26 Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads

27 A Hundred Different Altars Steels/StowTown

28 Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads

29 Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big

30 On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place

31 My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent

32 Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA

33 Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

34 Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent

35 Choosing Barabbas REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records

36 Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind

37 The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent

38 Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent

39 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown

40 The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown

41 Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

42 All Things The Sound/Daywind

43 Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group

44 I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group

45 I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent

46 God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads

47 Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records

48 How Beautiful Heaven Must Be Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group

49 Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown

50 The Glory Freemans/Goldvine Productions

51 I Can Andrew Goldman/Independent

52 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion

53 Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music

54 That’s The Way We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

55 Love Comes Down Heart 2 Heart/FMG

56 I Still Believe The Shepherds/Independent

57 I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent

58 Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jaidyn”s Call/Independent

59 We’re in The Same Boat Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

60 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

61 Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind

62 He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent

63 This Day Talleys/Crossroads

64 That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent

65 There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

66 It’s Enough Clearvision/Chapel Valley

67 Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown

68 Oh, What A Change Joyaires/Independent

69 Shine Down On Me Sunday Drive/StowTown

70 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

71 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Legacy Five/StowTown

72 Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs

73 Getting Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent

74 New Name Jordan’s Shore/Independent

75 He’ll Hold My Hand Promisedland Qt/Independent

76 God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG

77 Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads

78 Jesus Made A Change David Timms/Independent

79 Take Me To His Throne Purpose/Chapel Valley

80 Beautiful Nelons/Daywind

81 I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kelleys/Independent

82 Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records

83 I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent

84 Just Believe Gordan Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

85 I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent

86 Sister, Play That Tambourine Crabb Family/Daywind

87 My Hope Is In The Blood River’s Edge/Independent

88 The Well Garmons/Independent

89 I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent

90 A Reason For Hope Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

91 It Will Be Finished Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records

92 All The Things You Are Paid In Full/StowTown

93 God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads

94 A Song In My Heart Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent

95 What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley

96 He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent

97 Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

98 Guilt Was Covered By Grace Phillips & Banks/Independent

99 Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent