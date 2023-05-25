Congratulations to Southbound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (June, 2023)

|1
|Lost And Found
|Southbound/Daywind
|2
|Celebration At The Empty Grave
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|3
|Halfway Up The Mountain
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|4
|Come On In
|Guardians/Daywind
|5
|God’s Been Good
|The Lefevre Qt/Daywind
|6
|The King Eternal
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|7
|I Know My Savior Cares
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|8
|Ready For The Change
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|9
|One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|10
|He Could Love What Was Left Of Me
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|11
|Turn Your Back
|Justified Qt/ARS
|12
|Love Carried The Cross
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|13
|Once And For All
|Gold City/Sony Music
|14
|Judas
|Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
|15
|Only Passing Through
|Taylors/StowTown
|16
|Heading Home
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|17
|He Still Does
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|18
|Who Better Than Me
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|19
|We Miss Home
|Bibletones/Independent
|20
|Love On Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|21
|On My Father’s Side
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|22
|Breakthrough
|Browns/StowTown
|23
|The Gospel Truth
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|24
|Ever-Present Almighty God
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|25
|One Glorious Morning
|Michael Combs/Independent
|26
|Ark Of His Grace
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|27
|A Hundred Different Altars
|Steels/StowTown
|28
|Hope Arose
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|29
|Because He Said So
|Browders/Dream Big
|30
|On My Way Back
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|31
|My Name Is Victory
|Wilbanks/Independent
|32
|Been Blessed
|Whisnants/UIA
|33
|Jesus Loves You
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|34
|Tear Down The Walls
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|35
|Choosing Barabbas
|
REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records
|36
|Joy Unspeakable
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|37
|The Building
|Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
|38
|Counting My Blessings
|Hyssongs/Independent
|39
|Calvary’s Touch
|Perrys/StowTown
|40
|The Blessing
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|41
|Dance
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|42
|All Things
|The Sound/Daywind
|43
|Everybody Will Be Happy Over There
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|44
|I Want A Church That’s Alive
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|45
|I’ve Got A Friend
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|46
|God Needs Ministers
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|47
|Anywhere Jesus Is
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|48
|How Beautiful Heaven Must Be
|
Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group
|49
|Every Miracle And Mystery
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|50
|The Glory
|Freemans/Goldvine Productions
|51
|I Can
|Andrew Goldman/Independent
|52
|Bring It All
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|53
|Freedom Band
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|54
|That’s The Way We Pray
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|55
|Love Comes Down
|Heart 2 Heart/FMG
|56
|I Still Believe
|The Shepherds/Independent
|57
|I’ll Pray My Way Through
|Chronicle/Independent
|58
|Take It And Leave It
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn”s Call/Independent
|59
|We’re in The Same Boat
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|60
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|61
|Think About There
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|62
|He Didn’t Leave Me
|Pathfinders/Independent
|63
|This Day
|Talleys/Crossroads
|64
|That’s My Jesus
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|65
|There’s Gonna Be Rain
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|66
|It’s Enough
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|67
|Let’s Sing
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|68
|Oh, What A Change
|Joyaires/Independent
|69
|Shine Down On Me
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|70
|Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|71
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|72
|Master Of The Wind
|Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs
|73
|Getting Ready To Breathe
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|74
|New Name
|Jordan’s Shore/Independent
|75
|He’ll Hold My Hand
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|76
|God’s Perfect Time
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|77
|Say, Yes I Am
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|78
|Jesus Made A Change
|David Timms/Independent
|79
|Take Me To His Throne
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|80
|Beautiful
|Nelons/Daywind
|81
|I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home
|The Kelleys/Independent
|82
|Walking On With Jesus
|Avenue/Penn Street Records
|83
|I’m Gonna Stand
|Littles/Independent
|84
|Just Believe
|Gordan Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|85
|I Know The Man
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|86
|Sister, Play That Tambourine
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|87
|My Hope Is In The Blood
|River’s Edge/Independent
|88
|The Well
|Garmons/Independent
|89
|I Can’t Control The Rain
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|90
|A Reason For Hope
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|91
|It Will Be Finished
|Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
|92
|All The Things You Are
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|93
|God Did It
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|94
|A Song In My Heart
|Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent
|95
|What Kind Of Jesus
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
|96
|He’s To Blame
|Don Stiles/Independent
|97
|Run To The Door
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|98
|Guilt Was Covered By Grace
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|99
|Yes He Can
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|100
|Little Eyes
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
