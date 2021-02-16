Congratulations to The Barber Family and The Christian Country Top 40 SGN SCOOPS (March 2021)

This Month Song Title Artist/Label

1 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent

2 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records

3 The Rest Of The Story Ray Wolford/HMG

4 Joy Branded/Independent

5 God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music

6 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

7 Come On Back PARDONED/Mansion

8 God Can Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

9 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

10 Hometown Heroes Woody Wright/Independent

11 His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/New Day Records

12 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Independent

13 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley

14 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent

15 God Lives Lisa Daggs/Independent

16 Tougher Than Nails Bev McCann/Independent

17 Thank God For The Blessing Mitchell Whisnant

18 Tears Chosen Road/Song Garden

19 Middle Of A Miracle Tony Griffith Family/Song Garden

20 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records

21 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent

22 Jesus In My Country Trish England

23 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Indepenedent

24 On Your Knees Doug Corum/Independent

25 Repentance Still Works Appointed2/Independent

26 Is There A Place I Can Go Debbie Bennett/Independent

27 The Hour I First Believed Derrick Loudermilk Bank/Independent

28 Find Jesus Now Lizzy G/Independent

29 At The End Of The Road Sounds Of Victory/Independent

30 That’s The Way It Should Be Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent

31 I Just Want To Thank You Lulu Roman/Independent

32 Riding Through The Storms Roger BarkleyJr/Independent

33 What Livin Is Lance Driskell

34 Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads

35 I Can’t Blame No One But Me Cooke Brothers/Independent

36 I Know Who I Am Alan Frizzell/Independent

37 Country Gospel Is Rocking Country Dan Duncan/Independent

38 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records

39 Don’t Weep For Me Ava Kasich/Independent