Congratulations to The Barber Family and The Christian Country Top 40 SGN SCOOPS (March 2021)

Congratulations to The BARBER FAMILY and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 40 Christian Country (March 2021)
|This Month
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|Garden Of My Heart
|Barber Family/Independent
|2
|Your Son
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|3
|The Rest Of The Story
|Ray Wolford/HMG
|4
|Joy
|Branded/Independent
|5
|God Doesn’t Care
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|6
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|7
|Come On Back
|PARDONED/Mansion
|8
|God Can
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|9
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|10
|Hometown Heroes
|Woody Wright/Independent
|11
|His Name Is Jesus
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|12
|Promise Land
|Sam L. Smith/Independent
|13
|Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|14
|He Will See Me Through
|Don Stiles/Independent
|15
|God Lives
|Lisa Daggs/Independent
|16
|Tougher Than Nails
|Bev McCann/Independent
|17
|Thank God For The Blessing
|Mitchell Whisnant
|18
|Tears
|Chosen Road/Song Garden
|19
|Middle Of A Miracle
|Tony Griffith Family/Song Garden
|20
|A Day
|Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
|21
|American Heroes
|Hunter May/Independent
|22
|Jesus In My Country
|Trish England
|23
|Rock Bottom
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Indepenedent
|24
|On Your Knees
|Doug Corum/Independent
|25
|Repentance Still Works
|Appointed2/Independent
|26
|Is There A Place I Can Go
|Debbie Bennett/Independent
|27
|The Hour I First Believed
|Derrick Loudermilk Bank/Independent
|28
|Find Jesus Now
|Lizzy G/Independent
|29
|At The End Of The Road
|Sounds Of Victory/Independent
|30
|That’s The Way It Should Be
|Elizabeth Miller Clary/Independent
|31
|I Just Want To Thank You
|Lulu Roman/Independent
|32
|Riding Through The Storms
|Roger BarkleyJr/Independent
|33
|What Livin Is
|Lance Driskell
|34
|Born
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|35
|I Can’t Blame No One But Me
|Cooke Brothers/Independent
|36
|I Know Who I Am
|Alan Frizzell/Independent
|37
Country Gospel Is Rocking Country Dan Duncan/Independent
|38
|I Have A Friend
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|39
|Don’t Weep For Me
|Ava Kasich/Independent
|40
|Mom
|Ken Harrell/Mansion