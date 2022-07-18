announcements

Congratulations to The Brent Rochester Family and SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass (August 2022)

scoopsnews

1

In The Heat Of The Battle

Brent Rochester Family/Independent
2 Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
3 Trusting In His Grace Lakeside/Independent
4 My Hope Is In The Lord Jacob Underwood/Independent
5 Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Independent
6 My Heavenly Home New River Bluegrass/Independent
7 There’s No New Way Home Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
8 Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion
9 Lay It On The Altar Tim Davis/Independent
10 Let’s Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent
11 Don’t You Want To Go Gospel Plow Boys/Morning Glory
12 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
13 The Old Fashioned Meeting Rebekah Speer/Independent
14 Jesus Drive The Train Carley Arrowood/Mountain Home
15 I Am The One Dry Creek/Butler Music Group
16 Walk With Me Caeland Garner/Billy Blue Records
17 River of Forgiveness Steel Drivers/Billy Blue Records
19 All My Tears Be Washed Away Mark Bishop w Sonya Isaacs/Crossroads
18 Brand New City Jesse Smathers/Independent
20 Three Carpenters Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek Records