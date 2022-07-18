Congratulations to The Brent Rochester Family and SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass (August 2022)

1 In The Heat Of The Battle Brent Rochester Family/Independent

2 Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs

3 Trusting In His Grace Lakeside/Independent

4 My Hope Is In The Lord Jacob Underwood/Independent

5 Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Independent

6 My Heavenly Home New River Bluegrass/Independent

7 There’s No New Way Home Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

8 Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion

9 Lay It On The Altar Tim Davis/Independent

10 Let’s Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent

11 Don’t You Want To Go Gospel Plow Boys/Morning Glory

12 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home

13 The Old Fashioned Meeting Rebekah Speer/Independent

14 Jesus Drive The Train Carley Arrowood/Mountain Home

15 I Am The One Dry Creek/Butler Music Group

16 Walk With Me Caeland Garner/Billy Blue Records

17 River of Forgiveness Steel Drivers/Billy Blue Records

19 All My Tears Be Washed Away Mark Bishop w Sonya Isaacs/Crossroads

18 Brand New City Jesse Smathers/Independent