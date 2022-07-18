Congratulations to The Brent Rochester Family and SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 Bluegrass (August 2022)

|
1
|
In The Heat Of The Battle
|
Brent Rochester Family/Independent
|2
|Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|3
|Trusting In His Grace
|Lakeside/Independent
|4
|My Hope Is In The Lord
|Jacob Underwood/Independent
|5
|Hold On
|Authentic Unlimited/Independent
|6
|My Heavenly Home
|New River Bluegrass/Independent
|7
|There’s No New Way Home
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|8
|Devil Give Up
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|9
|Lay It On The Altar
|Tim Davis/Independent
|10
|Let’s Tell The World About Jesus
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|11
|Don’t You Want To Go
|Gospel Plow Boys/Morning Glory
|12
|I’ve Changed My Mind
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home
|13
|The Old Fashioned Meeting
|Rebekah Speer/Independent
|14
|Jesus Drive The Train
|Carley Arrowood/Mountain Home
|15
|I Am The One
|Dry Creek/Butler Music Group
|16
|Walk With Me
|Caeland Garner/Billy Blue Records
|17
|River of Forgiveness
|Steel Drivers/Billy Blue Records
|19
|All My Tears Be Washed Away
|Mark Bishop w Sonya Isaacs/Crossroads
|18
|Brand New City
|Jesse Smathers/Independent
|20
|Three Carpenters
|Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek Records