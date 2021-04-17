Congratulations to The Britton Family and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS

|1
|Wonderful Merciful Savior
|Britton Family/Independent
|2
|Walking In The Spirit
|Williamson Branch/Pinecastle Records
|3
|I Want To Take Someone With Me
|Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage
|4
|I Have A Friend
|Jessica Horton/MAC Records
|5
|I Found Life
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|6
|I’m Still Here
|Tim Davis/Independent
|7
|Hear Jerusalem Calling
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|8
|Don’t Tune Him Out
|Whites/Billy Blue Records
|9
|Someday
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|10
|Somebody Loves Me
|Rebekah Speer/Independent
|11
|Where Would I Be
|King James Boys/Independent
|12
|There Is A Place
|Walking By Faith/Jeff Tolbert/Independent
|13
|When I Pray
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|14
|It’s Not Goodbye
|Bama Blu Grace/Family Music Group
|15
|That Home Far Away
|Zoe & Cloyd/Crossroads
|16
|Homecoming
|Rochesters/Independent
|17
|March Around Jericho
|Carolina Blue/Billy Blue Records
|18
|Tell The Truth
|Becky Buller Band W/ Fairfield Four/Independent
|19
|When The Son Rose Up That Morning
|Sideline/Crossroads
|20
|Movin On
|Lakeside/Independent
|
|
|