announcements

Congratulations to The Britton Family and The Top 20 SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS

scoopsnews
1 Wonderful Merciful Savior Britton Family/Independent
2 Walking In The Spirit Williamson Branch/Pinecastle Records
3 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Quartet/Mountain Heritage
4 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/MAC Records
5 I Found Life Tonja Rose/Mansion
6 I’m Still Here Tim Davis/Independent
7 Hear Jerusalem Calling Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
8 Don’t Tune Him Out Whites/Billy Blue Records
9 Someday Eagle’s Wings/Independent
10 Somebody Loves Me Rebekah Speer/Independent
11 Where Would I Be King James Boys/Independent
12 There Is A Place Walking By Faith/Jeff Tolbert/Independent
13 When I Pray Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
14 It’s Not Goodbye Bama Blu Grace/Family Music Group
15 That Home Far Away Zoe & Cloyd/Crossroads
16 Homecoming Rochesters/Independent
17 March Around Jericho Carolina Blue/Billy Blue Records
18 Tell The Truth Becky Buller Band W/ Fairfield Four/Independent
19 When The Son Rose Up That Morning Sideline/Crossroads
20 Movin On Lakeside/Independent