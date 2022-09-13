announcements

Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100

1.Ready To Leave
Down East Boys/Crossroads
2. All The Praise LeFevre Qt/Daywind
3. Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/Daywind
4. Never Be A Mountain Hyssongs/Independent
5. God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records
6. Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music
7. Worth Calvary Whisnants/UIA
8. I Bring You Jesus Lore Family/Crosssroads
9. Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
10. That Heavenly Home Tribute/Daywind
11. Still Standing After The Storm Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
12. Shut Him Up Lauren Talley/Crossroads
13. Your Are My King Greater Vision/Daywind
14. Out Of Harms Way Williamsons/Family Music Group
15. Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music
16. About The Business Endless Highway/Crossroads
17. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
18. We Shall Rise Inspirations/Crossroads
19. No Better Than That Southbound/Daywind
20. God Do it Again Taylors/Stow Town
21. He Gave Browders/Dream Big
22. I Give You Me Tim Livingston/Independent
23. The Blood Of Jesus Erwins/Stow Town
24. Overcome Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/Stow Town
25. Not For Long Guardians/StowTown
26. Homeland Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
27. Enough For Me Legacy Five/StowTown
28. The Bidding Bibletones/Independent
29. Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown
30. Homeland Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
31. Liar, Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
32. The Lord Is My Strength McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
33. Bless The Waves Mercy’s Well/Independent
34. All I Got, All I Need Wisecarvers/Crossroads
35. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven
36. Brighten The Corner Browns/Stow Town
37. Never Been Crabb Family/Daywind
38.There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
39. Where Could We Go Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
40. The Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads
41. The Keepers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
42. Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads
43. Empty Grave Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
44. The Journey Steeles/StowTown
45. Champion Adam Crabb/Daywind
46. You Are God And I Am Not Wilbanks/Independent
47. Are You Saved River’s Edge/INdependent
48. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
49. I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent
50. Faith Wins Phillips Family/Family Music Group
51. Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent
52. Heaven Will Fix It All Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Crossroads
53. We’re Outta Here Les Butler/Family Music Group
54. Ready For Revival Sound Street/Independent
55. That Sweet Land Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
56. Tomorrow Never Came Barber Family/Independent
57. Lord, Deliver Me Bros 4/Independent
58. Jesus Wept Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
59. Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
60. If I Don’t Testify Littles/Independent
61. Arise Port City/Independent
62. Faith, Hope And Love High Road/Daywind
63. Dead Man Walking Chronicle/Independent
64. Long Live Old Time Religion Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
65. God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/ StowTown
66. We Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family/StowTown
67. Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent
68. Whose Hands You’re In Master’s Voice/Independent
69. Tell The Grave Perrys/StowTown
70. I’ve Just Touched Jesus Purpose/Chapel Valley
71. Home Is Just In Sight ClearVision/Chapel Valley
72. Water Under The Bridge Cami Shrock/Independent
73. Here We Are Avenue/Main Street
74. All My Tears Be Washed Away Mark Bishop/Sonya Isaacs Yearly/Crossroads
75. One More Time Will Do Day Three/Independent
76. The Sun Will Shine Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
77. Song Of The Redeemed Bates Family/Independent
78. It’s Gonna Be A Great,Great Day Chosen 4:13/Independent
79. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
80. Gospel Train MARK209/Independent
81. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory Promisedland Qt/Independent
82. Our God Is Good Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
83. We Trust In The Name Real Truth Revival/Independent
84. He Said I Could Come Soul’d Out QT/Crossroads
85. It’s You Lord A’Men Qt/Independent
86. An Old Abandoned Church Kristy Cox/Independent
87. Come Out Mark Lane/Independent
88. I Can’t Wait Sacred Harmony/Independent
89. Let’s All Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent
90. I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent
91. With Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
92. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent
93. I Don’t Belong Talleys/Crossroads
94. Beauty Of The Cross Hebron Road/StowTown
95. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted Kim Hopper/Daywind
96. God’s Up To Something Donnie Rabon/Independent
97. For Such A Time As This Shona Bright/Independent
98. Carry It All Joy Holden/ARS
99. Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind
100. Whatcha Gonna Do? Villines Trio/Independent