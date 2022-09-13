Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100
|
1.Ready To Leave
|
Down East Boys/Crossroads
|2. All The Praise
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|3. Child Of The King
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|4. Never Be A Mountain
|Hyssongs/Independent
|5. God Is Real
|The Sound/New Day Records
|6. Gonna Take It And Leave It
|Gold City/Sony Music
|7. Worth Calvary
|Whisnants/UIA
|8. I Bring You Jesus
|Lore Family/Crosssroads
|9. Sweet Hellos
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|10. That Heavenly Home
|Tribute/Daywind
|11. Still Standing After The Storm
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|12. Shut Him Up
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|13. Your Are My King
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|14. Out Of Harms Way
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|15. Glorious Appearing
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|16. About The Business
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|17. Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|18. We Shall Rise
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|19. No Better Than That
|Southbound/Daywind
|20. God Do it Again
|Taylors/Stow Town
|21. He Gave
|Browders/Dream Big
|22. I Give You Me
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|23. The Blood Of Jesus
|Erwins/Stow Town
|24. Overcome
|Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/Stow Town
|25. Not For Long
|Guardians/StowTown
|26. Homeland
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|27. Enough For Me
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|28. The Bidding
|Bibletones/Independent
|29. Saved People
|Scotty Inman/StowTown
|30. Homeland
|Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
|31. Liar, Liar
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|32. The Lord Is My Strength
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|33. Bless The Waves
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|34. All I Got, All I Need
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|35. Live Forgiven
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|36. Brighten The Corner
|Browns/Stow Town
|37. Never Been
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|38.There Is A Mountain
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|39. Where Could We Go
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|40. The Church Of The Great I Am
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|41. The Keepers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|42. Music To My Ears
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|43. Empty Grave
|Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
|44. The Journey
|Steeles/StowTown
|45. Champion
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|46. You Are God And I Am Not
|Wilbanks/Independent
|47. Are You Saved
|River’s Edge/INdependent
|48. I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|49. I’ll Thank You For The Grace
|Joyaires/Independent
|50. Faith Wins
|Phillips Family/Family Music Group
|51. Jesus Came On A Cross
|Foretold/Independent
|52. Heaven Will Fix It All
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Crossroads
|53. We’re Outta Here
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|54. Ready For Revival
|Sound Street/Independent
|55. That Sweet Land
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
|56. Tomorrow Never Came
|Barber Family/Independent
|57. Lord, Deliver Me
|Bros 4/Independent
|58. Jesus Wept
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|59. Heaven Frame Of Mind
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|60. If I Don’t Testify
|Littles/Independent
|61. Arise
|Port City/Independent
|62. Faith, Hope And Love
|High Road/Daywind
|63. Dead Man Walking
|Chronicle/Independent
|64. Long Live Old Time Religion
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|65. God Will Always Be God
|Sunday Drive/ StowTown
|66. We Need Another Noah
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|67. Never Again
|Liberty Qt/Independent
|68. Whose Hands You’re In
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|69. Tell The Grave
|Perrys/StowTown
|70. I’ve Just Touched Jesus
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|71. Home Is Just In Sight
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|72. Water Under The Bridge
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|73. Here We Are
|Avenue/Main Street
|74. All My Tears Be Washed Away
|Mark Bishop/Sonya Isaacs Yearly/Crossroads
|75. One More Time Will Do
|Day Three/Independent
|76. The Sun Will Shine
|Gospel Harmony Boys/Independent
|77. Song Of The Redeemed
|Bates Family/Independent
|78. It’s Gonna Be A Great,Great Day
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|79. Just A Simple Thank You
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|80. Gospel Train
|MARK209/Independent
|81. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|82. Our God Is Good
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|83. We Trust In The Name
|Real Truth Revival/Independent
|84. He Said I Could Come
|Soul’d Out QT/Crossroads
|85. It’s You Lord
|A’Men Qt/Independent
|86. An Old Abandoned Church
|Kristy Cox/Independent
|87. Come Out
|Mark Lane/Independent
|88. I Can’t Wait
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|89. Let’s All Tell The World About Jesus
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|90. I Love His Love
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|91. With Every Move I Make
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|92. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him
|Don Stiles/Independent
|93. I Don’t Belong
|Talleys/Crossroads
|94. Beauty Of The Cross
|Hebron Road/StowTown
|95. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|96. God’s Up To Something
|Donnie Rabon/Independent
|97. For Such A Time As This
|Shona Bright/Independent
|98. Carry It All
|Joy Holden/ARS
|99. Scars In Heaven
|Nelons/Daywind
|100. Whatcha Gonna Do?
|Villines Trio/Independent