Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (June 2022)

1.Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads

2. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big

3. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

4. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind

5. Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

6. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads

7. Goodness Of Good Triumphant/StowTown

8. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

9. Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads

10. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind

11. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind

12. My Jesus Lefevre Qt/Daywind/New Day

13. Good God Almighty Old Paths/Crossroads

14. Breathe In, Breathe Out Guardians/StowTown

15. Leavin On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind

16.Then and There Master’s Voice/Independent

17. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown

18. What You Could Never Get Over Kindgom Heirs/Crossroads

19. Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

20. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You Perrys/StowTown

21. All Of My Help Erwins/StowTown

22. This Is The Church Steeles/StowTown

23. The Well Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

24. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads

25. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads

26. Enough For Me Legacy 5/StowTown

27. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS

28. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind

29. I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent

30. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent

31. Out Of Harms Way Williamsons/Family Music Group

32. Go Tell One Whisnants/UIA

33. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent

34. Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent

35. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent

36. Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent

37. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House of Isaacs

38. Stones Crabb Family/Daywind

39. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

40. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent

41. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven

42. What We Need Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road

43. Not One Word Collingsworth Family/StowTown

44. Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

45. Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

46. Oh,What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

47. Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion

48. God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records

49. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group

50. American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley

51.When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine

52.Greater God Kramers/StowTown

53. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/StowTown

54. It Ain’t Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent

55. God Do It Again Taylors/StowTown

56. Grandma’s Prayer Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

57. City of Gold Battle Cry/Chapel Valley

58. All I Got, All I Need The Wisecarvers/Crossroads

59. When Life Doesn’t Make Sense Folenius/Independent

60. I Give You Me Tim Livingston/Independent

61. Where Theres No Fire Dunnaways/Independent

62. Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/Daywind

63. My God Is Still Able Purpose/Chapel Valley

64. He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent

65. When The Son Arrives Promiseland Qt/Independent

66. Jesus Can Siler Family/Penn Street Records

67. Timeless Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

68. All My Tears Be Washed Away Mark Bishop (w/Sonya Isaacs Yeary)/Crossroads

69. Jesus Is Still The Answer Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

70. Nothing He Can’t Do GloryWay Qt/Independent

71. Heavenly Resource Isbell Family/Chapel Valley

72. Trouble The Waters Journeys/Chapel Valley

73. What Color Is Love A’Men Qt/Independent

74. Going To Keep Movin Dixie Melody Boys/Independent

75. Long, Long Journey Billy Huddleston/Independent

76. His Will, His Way, Our Faith Hyssongs/Independent

77. In Jesus Name Matchless Grace/Independent

78. Homeland Justified QT/Big Picture Records

79. Grow Up Slow Scotty Inman/StowTown

80. There’s No New Way Home Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue

81. What The Blood Does Won Life/Independent

82. God’s Amazing Grace David Gresham/Independent

83. Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music

84. Song Of The Redeemed The Bates Familly/Independent

85. Everybody’s Song Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records

86. Love’s Not Finished With Me Yet Second Chance/Independent

87. He Knows Exactly What I Need Jonathan Bledsoe/Independent

88. Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent

89. In Your Hands Zane & Donna King/StowTown

90. This Is My Story Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

91. Lord God On High Lee Black/StowTown

92. There Was Jesus Swor Family/Independent

93. Isn’t It Enough That He Died Frosts/Mansion

94. Are you Saved River’s Edge/Independent

95. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent

96. Still McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

97. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song Mercy’s Well/Independent

98. I Bring You Jesus The Lore Family/Crossroads

99. People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music