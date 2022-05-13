Congratulations to The Down East Boys and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (June 2022)
|
1.Your Sins Are Forgiven
|
Down East Boys/Crossroads
|2. I’ve Come Too Far
|Browders/Dream Big
|3. My Feet Are On The Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|4. Not My Will
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|5. Looks Like Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|6. I Have God To Thank For Everything
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|7. Goodness Of Good
|Triumphant/StowTown
|8. Answer Is Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|9. Church Of The Great I Am
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|10. He’s Got A Way
|Southbound/Daywind
|11. Children Sing
|Nelons/Daywind
|12. My Jesus
|Lefevre Qt/Daywind/New Day
|13. Good God Almighty
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|14. Breathe In, Breathe Out
|Guardians/StowTown
|15. Leavin On My Mind
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|16.Then and There
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|17. Grace and Goodness
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|18. What You Could Never Get Over
|Kindgom Heirs/Crossroads
|19. Good To Be Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|20. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You
|Perrys/StowTown
|21. All Of My Help
|Erwins/StowTown
|22. This Is The Church
|Steeles/StowTown
|23. The Well
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|24. Letters From Heaven
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|25. Come Home Kind Of God
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|26. Enough For Me
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|27. I Wanna Go
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|28. He Never Gives Up On Me
|Michael Booth/Daywind
|29. I Love His Love
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|30. The God Of Gideon
|Foresters/Independent
|31. Out Of Harms Way
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|32. Go Tell One
|Whisnants/UIA
|33. Standing On The Word
|Joyaires/Independent
|34. Never Again
|Liberty Qt/Independent
|35. Opening Soon
|Big Mo/Independent
|36. Just Like That
|Don Stiles/Independent
|37. Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House of Isaacs
|38. Stones
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|39. Just A Simple Thank You
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|40. Too Near Well Done
|Sound Street/Independent
|41. Live Forgiven
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|42. What We Need
|Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road
|43. Not One Word
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|44. Thunder
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|45. Every Move I Make
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|46. Oh,What A Day
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|47. Devil Give Up
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|48. God Is Real
|The Sound/New Day Records
|49. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide
|Chronicle/Butler Music Group
|50. American Christian
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|51.When They See Me
|Freemans/Goldvine
|52.Greater God
|Kramers/StowTown
|53. Let Us Pray
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|54. It Ain’t Over Yet
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|55. God Do It Again
|Taylors/StowTown
|56. Grandma’s Prayer
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|57. City of Gold
|Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
|58. All I Got, All I Need
|The Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|59. When Life Doesn’t Make Sense
|Folenius/Independent
|60. I Give You Me
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|61. Where Theres No Fire
|Dunnaways/Independent
|62. Child Of The King
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|63. My God Is Still Able
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|64. He Carried The Cross
|Pylant Family/Independent
|65. When The Son Arrives
|Promiseland Qt/Independent
|66. Jesus Can
|Siler Family/Penn Street Records
|67. Timeless
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|68. All My Tears Be Washed Away
|
Mark Bishop (w/Sonya Isaacs Yeary)/Crossroads
|69. Jesus Is Still The Answer
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|70. Nothing He Can’t Do
|GloryWay Qt/Independent
|71. Heavenly Resource
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|72. Trouble The Waters
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|73. What Color Is Love
|A’Men Qt/Independent
|74. Going To Keep Movin
|Dixie Melody Boys/Independent
|75. Long, Long Journey
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|76. His Will, His Way, Our Faith
|Hyssongs/Independent
|77. In Jesus Name
|Matchless Grace/Independent
|78. Homeland
|Justified QT/Big Picture Records
|79. Grow Up Slow
|Scotty Inman/StowTown
|80. There’s No New Way Home
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue
|81. What The Blood Does
|Won Life/Independent
|82. God’s Amazing Grace
|David Gresham/Independent
|83. Gonna Take It And Leave It
|Gold City/Sony Music
|84. Song Of The Redeemed
|The Bates Familly/Independent
|85. Everybody’s Song
|Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
|86. Love’s Not Finished With Me Yet
|Second Chance/Independent
|87. He Knows Exactly What I Need
|Jonathan Bledsoe/Independent
|88. Whatcha Gonna Do
|Villines Trio/Independent
|89. In Your Hands
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|90. This Is My Story
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|91. Lord God On High
|Lee Black/StowTown
|92. There Was Jesus
|Swor Family/Independent
|93. Isn’t It Enough That He Died
|Frosts/Mansion
|94. Are you Saved
|River’s Edge/Independent
|95. Redeeming Blood
|Griffins/Independent
|96. Still
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|97. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|98. I Bring You Jesus
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|99. People Like Me
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|100. Count It Victory
|Three Bridges/Crossroads