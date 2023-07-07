July 7, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to the Down East Boys and The Top 100 SGN Scoops July

scoopsnews07 mins

 

 

1. Celebration At The Empty Grave

Down East Boys/Crossroads
2. Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind
3. Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads
4. The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
5. One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
6. Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown
7. I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
8. Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
9. Who Better Than Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
10. He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads
11. Come On In Guardians/Daywind
12. Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads
13. Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute/Daywind
14. The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
15. How Beautiful Heaven Must Be
Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group
16. Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent
17. Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA
18. We Miss Home Bibletones/Independent
19. Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown
20. The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown
21. Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads
22. Breakthrough Browns/StowTown
23. Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent
24. Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind
25. Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent
26. Turn Your Back Justified Qt/ARS
27. On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
28. Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music
29. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
30. Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
31. Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind
32. Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent
33. Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big
34. For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
35. Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music
36. Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
37. Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
38. I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group
39. God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind
40. Judas Joseph Habedank/Daywind
41. My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent
42. Great Is Thy Faithfulness Collingsworth/StowTown
43. Ever-Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
44. Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown
45. Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
46. Shine Down On Me Sunday Drive/StowTown
47. I Still Believe The Shepherds/Independent
48. Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion
49. Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS
50. This Day Talleys/Crossroads
51. On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind
52. That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent
53. God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads
54. That’s The Way We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
55. Oh,What A Change Joyaires/Independent
56. All Things The Sound/Daywind
57. Great God Of My Joy Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
58.Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent
59. What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown
60. I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent
61. Take Me To His Throne Purpose/Chapel Valley
62. Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs
63. The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent
64. I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kelleys/Independent
65. He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent
66. Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads
67. It’s Enough Clearvision/Chapel Valley
68. New Name Jordan’s Shore/Independent
69. I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent
70. Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
71. I Have Decided Right Road Qt/Independent
72. He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent
73. I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent
74. Love Is Gonna Win Real Truth Revival/StowTown
75. One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/ Independent
76. God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG
77. Sister, Play That Tambourine Crabb Family/Daywind
78. I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent
79. I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent
80. Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown
81. He’ll Hold To My Hand Promisedland Qt/Independent
82. I Can Andrew Goldman/Independent
83. Like This Wisecarvers/Crossroads
84. Lovin’ Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent
85. Getting Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent
86. A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown
87. Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads
88. God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG
89. Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley
90.It Will Be Finished Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
91. Beautiful Nelons/Daywind
92. What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
93. We’ll Be Moving 4 Calvary/Independent
94. Leaving Time Is Coming Big Mo/Independent
95. Just A Little Bit More Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
96. God Is Good The Foresters/Independent
97. Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
98. There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
99. Marking Me Cheri Taylor/Independent
100. Home Sweet Home David Timms/Independent

