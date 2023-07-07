Congratulations to the Down East Boys and The Top 100 SGN Scoops July

|
1. Celebration At The Empty Grave
|
Down East Boys/Crossroads
|2. Lost And Found
|Southbound/Daywind
|3. Ready For The Change
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|4. The King Eternal
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|5. One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|6. Only Passing Through
|Taylors/StowTown
|7. I Know My Savior Cares
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|8. Dance
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|9. Who Better Than Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|10. He Still Does
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|11. Come On In
|Guardians/Daywind
|12. Love Carried The Cross
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|13. Halfway Up The Mountain
|Tribute/Daywind
|14. The Gospel Truth
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|15. How Beautiful Heaven Must Be
|
Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group
|16. Love On Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|17. Been Blessed
|Whisnants/UIA
|18. We Miss Home
|Bibletones/Independent
|19. Calvary’s Touch
|Perrys/StowTown
|20. The Blessing
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|21. Hope Arose
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|22. Breakthrough
|Browns/StowTown
|23. Counting My Blessings
|Hyssongs/Independent
|24. Think About There
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|25. Heading Home
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|26. Turn Your Back
|Justified Qt/ARS
|27. On My Way Back
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|28. Freedom Band
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|29. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|30. Everybody Will Be Happy Over There
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|31. Joy Unspeakable
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|32. Tear Down The Walls
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|33. Because He Said So
|Browders/Dream Big
|34. For The Life Of Me
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|35. Once And For All
|Gold City/Sony Music
|36. Anywhere Jesus Is
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|37. Jesus Loves You
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|38. I Want A Church That’s Alive
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|39. God’s Been Good
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|40. Judas
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|41. My Name Is Victory
|Wilbanks/Independent
|42. Great Is Thy Faithfulness
|Collingsworth/StowTown
|43. Ever-Present, Almighty God
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|44. Let’s Sing
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|45. Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|46. Shine Down On Me
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|47. I Still Believe
|The Shepherds/Independent
|48. Bring It All
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|49. Jesus And Me
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|50. This Day
|Talleys/Crossroads
|51. On My Father’s Side
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|52. That’s My Jesus
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|53. God Needs Ministers
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|54. That’s The Way We Pray
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|55. Oh,What A Change
|Joyaires/Independent
|56. All Things
|The Sound/Daywind
|57. Great God Of My Joy
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|58.Yes He Can
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|59. What The Soldier Didn’t See
|Kramers/StowTown
|60. I’ll Pray My Way Through
|Chronicle/Independent
|61. Take Me To His Throne
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|62. Master Of The Wind
|Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs
|63. The Other Side
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|64. I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home
|The Kelleys/Independent
|65. He Didn’t Leave Me
|Pathfinders/Independent
|66. Ark Of His Grace
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|67. It’s Enough
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|68. New Name
|Jordan’s Shore/Independent
|69. I Can’t Control The Rain
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|70. Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|71. I Have Decided
|Right Road Qt/Independent
|72. He’s To Blame
|Don Stiles/Independent
|73. I Know The Man
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|74. Love Is Gonna Win
|Real Truth Revival/StowTown
|75. One Glorious Morning
|Michael Combs/ Independent
|76. God’s Perfect Time
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|77. Sister, Play That Tambourine
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|78. I’ve Got A Friend
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|79. I’m Gonna Stand
|Littles/Independent
|80. Still Telling My Story
|Erwins/StowTown
|81. He’ll Hold To My Hand
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|82. I Can
|Andrew Goldman/Independent
|83. Like This
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|84. Lovin’ Every Minute Of It
|8th Street/Independent
|85. Getting Ready To Breathe
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|86. A Hundred Different Altars
|Steeles/StowTown
|87. Say, Yes I Am
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|89. Hold On Jesus Will Come
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|90.It Will Be Finished
|Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
|91. Beautiful
|Nelons/Daywind
|92. What Kind Of Jesus
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
|93. We’ll Be Moving
|4 Calvary/Independent
|94. Leaving Time Is Coming
|Big Mo/Independent
|95. Just A Little Bit More
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|96. God Is Good
|The Foresters/Independent
|97. Never Have To Wonder
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|98. There’s Gonna Be Rain
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|99. Marking Me
|Cheri Taylor/Independent
|100. Home Sweet Home
|David Timms/Independent