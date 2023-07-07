Congratulations to the Down East Boys and The Top 100 SGN Scoops July

1. Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads

2. Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind

3. Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads

4. The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

5. One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

6. Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown

7. I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

8. Dance Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

9. Who Better Than Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads

10. He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads

11. Come On In Guardians/Daywind

12. Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads

13. Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute/Daywind

14. The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

15. How Beautiful Heaven Must Be Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music Group

16. Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent

17. Been Blessed Whisnants/UIA

18. We Miss Home Bibletones/Independent

19. Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown

20. The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown

21. Hope Arose Lore Family/Crossroads

22. Breakthrough Browns/StowTown

23. Counting My Blessings Hyssongs/Independent

24. Think About There Greater Vision/Daywind

25. Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent

26. Turn Your Back Justified Qt/ARS

27. On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place

28. Freedom Band Hoppers/Hopper Music

29. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

30. Everybody Will Be Happy Over There Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group

31. Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind

32. Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent

33. Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big

34. For The Life Of Me Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

35. Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music

36. Anywhere Jesus Is Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records

37. Jesus Loves You Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

38. I Want A Church That’s Alive Les Butler/Family Music Group

39. God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind

40. Judas Joseph Habedank/Daywind

41. My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent

42. Great Is Thy Faithfulness Collingsworth/StowTown

43. Ever-Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

44. Let’s Sing Booth Brothers/StowTown

45. Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

46. Shine Down On Me Sunday Drive/StowTown

47. I Still Believe The Shepherds/Independent

48. Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion

49. Jesus And Me Jordan Family Band/ARS

50. This Day Talleys/Crossroads

51. On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind

52. That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent

53. God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads

54. That’s The Way We Pray Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

55. Oh,What A Change Joyaires/Independent

56. All Things The Sound/Daywind

57. Great God Of My Joy Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

58.Yes He Can Shirah Brothers/Independent

59. What The Soldier Didn’t See Kramers/StowTown

60. I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent

61. Take Me To His Throne Purpose/Chapel Valley

62. Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs

63. The Other Side The Pylant Family/Independent

64. I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kelleys/Independent

65. He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent

66. Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads

67. It’s Enough Clearvision/Chapel Valley

68. New Name Jordan’s Shore/Independent

69. I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent

70. Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

71. I Have Decided Right Road Qt/Independent

72. He’s To Blame Don Stiles/Independent

73. I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent

74. Love Is Gonna Win Real Truth Revival/StowTown

75. One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/ Independent

76. God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG

77. Sister, Play That Tambourine Crabb Family/Daywind

78. I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent

79. I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent

80. Still Telling My Story Erwins/StowTown

81. He’ll Hold To My Hand Promisedland Qt/Independent

82. I Can Andrew Goldman/Independent

83. Like This Wisecarvers/Crossroads

84. Lovin’ Every Minute Of It 8th Street/Independent

85. Getting Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent

86. A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown

87. Say, Yes I Am Lauren Talley/Crossroads

89. Hold On Jesus Will Come The Journeys/Chapel Valley

90.It Will Be Finished Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records

91. Beautiful Nelons/Daywind

92. What Kind Of Jesus Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley

93. We’ll Be Moving 4 Calvary/Independent

94. Leaving Time Is Coming Big Mo/Independent

95. Just A Little Bit More Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

96. God Is Good The Foresters/Independent

97. Never Have To Wonder Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

98. There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

99. Marking Me Cheri Taylor/Independent