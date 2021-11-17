announcements

Congratulations to The Dunaways and the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (November 2021)

SGNScoops Christian Country Top 40
Congratulations to The Dunaways and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (November 2021)

1 You Never Know Dunaways/Independent
2 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion
3 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/ARS
4 I’m Ready MARK209/Independent
5 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton/MAC Records
6 Where Will You Spend Eternity Crystle Elam/Independent
7 Did I Make A Difference Caleb Howard/Independent
8 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
9 Good Vs Evil Michael Combs/Independent
10 You Are My God Chelsea Estis/Independent
11 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/MAC Records
12 Something That Grace Will Do Mary Burke/Independent
13 I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
14 Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day Records
15 The Call Tim Davis/Independent
16 Right Here, Right Now Joy Holden/Independent
17 He’s Getting Me Ready Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
18 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent
19 Prisoner Of Love Dennis Jolly/Independent
20 Scars Dean/Independent
21 Jesus Medley Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
22 Amazing Saving Grace Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
23 It’s Time To Go Back Home Jamie Haage/Independent
24 I’ll Never Understand His Love Don Stiles/Independent
25 The Resurrection & The Life Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
26 Sunday Service In The Sand Brian Kelly/Independent
27 I SeeYou There Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
28 When I Met Jesus Emily Faith/Independent
29 God Is Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Independent
30 I Believe I’ll Go On Dixons/Independent
31 Standing In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent
32 Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus Chosen/Independent
33 Ol’ Time Gospel Cooter Daniel/Independent
34 Look Down In Love Reed Brothers/Independent
35 I Wasn’t Ready Yet Chris Golden/24K Records
36 Good Times Greg Logins/Millenium
37 Just In Time Matt Linton/Independent
38 I Don’t Have Time Williamson Branch/Pine Castle
39 The Doctor Appointed 2/Independent
40 Just The Way I Am Journeys/Chapel Valley