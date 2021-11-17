Congratulations to The Dunaways and the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (November 2021)
|1
|You Never Know
|Dunaways/Independent
|2
|You Say
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|3
|Peace In Trusting
|Isaacs/ARS
|4
|I’m Ready
|MARK209/Independent
|5
|Life’s Railway To Heaven
|Jessica Horton/MAC Records
|6
|Where Will You Spend Eternity
|Crystle Elam/Independent
|7
|Did I Make A Difference
|Caleb Howard/Independent
|8
|The Last Word
|Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
|9
|Good Vs Evil
|Michael Combs/Independent
|10
|You Are My God
|Chelsea Estis/Independent
|11
|Beacon Of Light
|Carol Barham/MAC Records
|12
|Something That Grace Will Do
|Mary Burke/Independent
|13
|I Surrender To The King
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|14
|Don’t Wait
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|15
|The Call
|Tim Davis/Independent
|16
|Right Here, Right Now
|Joy Holden/Independent
|17
|He’s Getting Me Ready
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records
|18
|A New Thing
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|19
|Prisoner Of Love
|Dennis Jolly/Independent
|20
|Scars
|Dean/Independent
|21
|Jesus Medley
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|22
|Amazing Saving Grace
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
|23
|It’s Time To Go Back Home
|Jamie Haage/Independent
|24
|I’ll Never Understand His Love
|Don Stiles/Independent
|25
|The Resurrection & The Life
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|26
|Sunday Service In The Sand
|Brian Kelly/Independent
|27
|I SeeYou There
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|28
|When I Met Jesus
|Emily Faith/Independent
|29
|God Is Looking At My Heart
|Jim Sheldon/Independent
|30
|I Believe I’ll Go On
|Dixons/Independent
|31
|Standing In The Rain
|Bev McCann/Independent
|32
|Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus
|Chosen/Independent
|33
|Ol’ Time Gospel
|Cooter Daniel/Independent
|34
|Look Down In Love
|Reed Brothers/Independent
|35
|I Wasn’t Ready Yet
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|36
|Good Times
|Greg Logins/Millenium
|37
|Just In Time
|Matt Linton/Independent
|38
|I Don’t Have Time
|Williamson Branch/Pine Castle
|39
|The Doctor
|Appointed 2/Independent
|40
|Just The Way I Am
|Journeys/Chapel Valley