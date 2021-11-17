Congratulations to The Dunaways and the SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (November 2021)

1 You Never Know Dunaways/Independent

2 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion

3 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/ARS

4 I’m Ready MARK209/Independent

5 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton/MAC Records

6 Where Will You Spend Eternity Crystle Elam/Independent

7 Did I Make A Difference Caleb Howard/Independent

8 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent

9 Good Vs Evil Michael Combs/Independent

10 You Are My God Chelsea Estis/Independent

11 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/MAC Records

12 Something That Grace Will Do Mary Burke/Independent

13 I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music

14 Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day Records

15 The Call Tim Davis/Independent

16 Right Here, Right Now Joy Holden/Independent

17 He’s Getting Me Ready Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records

18 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent

19 Prisoner Of Love Dennis Jolly/Independent

20 Scars Dean/Independent

21 Jesus Medley Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

22 Amazing Saving Grace Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent

23 It’s Time To Go Back Home Jamie Haage/Independent

24 I’ll Never Understand His Love Don Stiles/Independent

25 The Resurrection & The Life Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

26 Sunday Service In The Sand Brian Kelly/Independent

27 I SeeYou There Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

28 When I Met Jesus Emily Faith/Independent

29 God Is Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Independent

30 I Believe I’ll Go On Dixons/Independent

31 Standing In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent

32 Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus Chosen/Independent

33 Ol’ Time Gospel Cooter Daniel/Independent

34 Look Down In Love Reed Brothers/Independent

35 I Wasn’t Ready Yet Chris Golden/24K Records

36 Good Times Greg Logins/Millenium

37 Just In Time Matt Linton/Independent

38 I Don’t Have Time Williamson Branch/Pine Castle

39 The Doctor Appointed 2/Independent