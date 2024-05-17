May 17, 2024

Congratulations to The Guardians and the SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 SG (June)

The Guardians

#1 Heaven Is Happening
Guardians/Daywind
2. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads
3. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind
4. Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown
5. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records
6. God Is Listening Triumphant Qt/StowTown
7. Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
8. We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
9. He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
10. Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown
11. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
12. God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hopper Music
13. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown
14. My God Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
15. Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown
16. Privilege Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA
17. The End Endless Highway/Crossroads
18. Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent
19. You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
20. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown
21. Come On In Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
22. Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind
23. Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown
24. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
25. Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/ARS
26. Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS
27. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind
28. Warmin’ Up Perry’s/StowTown
29. Unstoppable God Kingmen/Crossroads
30. Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnants/UIA
31. He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind
32. Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads
33. Like Jesus Can Taranda Green/StowTown
34. He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads
35. Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations) Daywind
36. Waiting For Me True Song/Daywind
37. Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent
38. At The End Of Every Prayer Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
39. Born Again Tim Livingston/Independent
40. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS
41. Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind
42. Two Or Three Collingsworth/StowTown
43. There Is Hyssongs/Independent
44. Follow The Leader Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
45. Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
46. That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent
47. Take Me To The Water Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
48. Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big
49. Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads
50. Set Him Free Chronicle/Independent
51. I’m Looking Ahead Bibletones/Independent
52. The Rising Of The Son McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
53. It Won’t Be Today Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
54. Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent
55. I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent
56. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
57. He Took My Place Clear Vision/Chapel Valley
58. My God Can Do Anything Michael W. Smith/Indendepent
59. Same God Scott Brand/Independent
60. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
61. Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads
62. Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
63. Where You’ve Walked Lauren Talley/Crossroads
64. Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Daryl Williams Union/Independent
65. Worship The King The Allen’s/ARS
66. Four Days Late (Acoustic) Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
67. Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
68. I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent
69. We Are River’s Edge/Independent
70. O For A Thousand Tongues Nelons/Daywind
71. Victory Story Wisecarvers/Crossroads
72. He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
73. What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads
74. In The Sweet Forever Mercys Won/Independent
75. Going Where He Lives The Pylant Family/Independent
76. Speak To The Mountain Vernon Greeson/Independent
77. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21
78. Good Things Souls Harbor/Independent
79. The Auction Song The Bates Family/Independent
80. We’ve Got A Song To Sing Adoration Qt/Independent
81. Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
82. He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
83. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
84. New Name Written Down In Glory Avenue/Main Street
85. God Hid A Lion Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
86. The Tomb Is Empty Now Browns/StowTown
87. Glory Hallelujahs Fill My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group
88. l John Blackwood Brothers/Independent
89. When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
90. What The Lord Can Do Greesons/Independent
91. Sweet Salvation The MacCormack Family/Independent
92. Even If I Stand Alone The Chitans/Crossroads
93. He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent
94. We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent
95. Message Of Mercy The Williams Trio/Independent
96. The Battle Is The Lords Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
97. Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind
98. He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent
99. With Our God Dave Melton Family/Independent
100. When God Dips His Pen Phillips & Banks/Independent

