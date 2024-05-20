This Week on Gospel Music Today – Brian Free and Assurance

The members of Brian Free and Assurance are the guests on Gospel Music

Today for the week of May 19. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news

and concert updates. The Feature Group is Sojourner Quartet, and Jean

reviews a new recording by Chosen Road. An article from Singing News

magazine about the SGPA is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In

the News is Greater Vision, Mylon Hayes Family, The Browns and The Lore

Family. The show features exclusive concert video of Tru Faith, recorded

by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Reidville, SC, and a visit to the

Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Primitive

Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN. There

is also a new music video by Gloryway.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

