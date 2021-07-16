Congratulations to The Guardians and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100
|1
|You’re Home To Stay
|Guardians/StowTown
|2
|What A Day
|Legacy Five/Daywind
|3
|Anytime’s A Good Time
|Hyssongs/Independent
|4
|These Are The Days
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|5
|Never Changing God
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|6
|Start With Well Done
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|7
|Whosoever Will May Come
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|8
|I’ll Soon Be Gone
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|9
|Religion Isn’t Working Anymore
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|10
|Messiah Overcame
|Karen Peck New River/Daywind
|11
|This Is Amazing Grace
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|12
|He Won’t Just Get You By
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|13
|Raised On Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|14
|I Choose Joy
|Taylors/StowTown
|15
|He’s Leading The Way
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|16
|The Rock That Never Ages
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|17
|When You Said Peace
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|18
|The Final Word
|Whisnants/UIA
|19
|My King Is Known By Love
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|20
|God Walks In
|Freemans/Independent
|21
|When We All Get Together
|Mark Trammell Qt/ Crimson Road
|22
|You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|23
|There’s A Meetin
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|24
|Healed By The Stripes
|Browders/Independent
|25
|Those Hands
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|26
|The Way
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|27
|Overwhelming
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|28
|First Church Of Mercy
|The Sound/New Day Records
|29
|He Walked Out
|Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
|30
|I Call It Home
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|31
|Keep Moving Along
|Perrys/StowTown
|32
|The God I Know
|Erwins/StowTown
|33
|A New Thing
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|34
|The 99
|LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
|35
|That’ll Preach
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|36
|Heaven In Your Heart
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|37
|Unspoken
|Jordan Family Band/New Day Records
|38
|Faithful Once Again
|Steeles/StowTown
|39
|It Runs In The Family
|Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
|40
|Heaven
|Epps Family/Independent
|41
|That Sounds Like Home To Me
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|42
|You’ve Got A Friend
|Littles/Independent
|43
|That’s Why We Pray
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|44
|Because I Said So
|Phillips Family/Family Music Group
|45
|This Ship Was Made To Sail
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|46
|Don’t Go Down
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|47
|The God Who Never Changes
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|48
|In The Midst Of TheStorm
|Family Legacy/Independent
|49
|Love Walked In The Room
|Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
|50
|Live A Little
|Dysart Family/Independent
|51
|New Day, Same God
|Austin and Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|52
|Born Again
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|53
|Potter’s Wheel
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|54
|I Want To Take Someone With Me
|Primitive Qt/Independent
|55
|The Deal
|Les Butler & Friends/Family Music Group
|56
|I Will Stand For Jesus
|Clear Vision Quartet/Chapel Valley
|57
|The Day I Got Saved
|High Road/New Day Records
|58
|Welcome Home
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|59
|Hard Times
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|60
|You Gotta Have A Song
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|61
|I Know That Was You
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|62
|Sing About Going Home
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Crossroads
|63
|Keep On Moving On
|Ernie Haase & SIgnature Sound
|64
|Faith Shines Brighter
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|65
|Can’t Lose For WInning
|Chronicle/Independent
|66
|Peace In Trusting
|Isaacs/Gaither Music
|67
|Breathe In Breathe Out
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|68
|Thinking Outside The Grave
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|69
|The Beatitudes Song
|River’s Edge/Independent
|70
|Ask Bartimaeus
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|71
|Looks Like Jesus To Me
|Talleys/Crossroads
|72
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|73
|Home Is Sounding Sweeter
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|74
|Calling All Prodigals
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|75
|All The Way
|Chandlers/Chapel Valley
|76
|He Has Overcome
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|77
|Pray Til Something Happens To Me
|Kramers/StowTown
|78
|In That Old fashioned Way
|KT & T/Independent
|79
|I Will Follow Christ
|Avenue/Independent
|80
|Miles Of Miracles
|Liberty Quartet/Independent
|81
|When I Pray
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|82
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City/Sony
|83
|In An Instant
|Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion
|84
|I’m Saved
|Common Bond Quartet/Independent
|85
|I Am The Man
|Dixie Echoes/Independent
|86
|Rise Above The Fall
|Day Three/Independent
|87
|Holy All Over Again
|Foresters/Godsey Media
|88
|Thank You Lord
|Charlotte Richie/Gaither Music
|89
|Get On The Wheel
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|90
|That’s My Home
|Cross Anchored/Independent
|91
|Address Change Notification
|Southbound/Independent
|92
|One Day Soon
|Cheri Taylor/Independent
|93
|No Room For Hate
|Mark Lowry/Gaither Music
|94
|Almost Home
|Michael Combs/Independent
|95
|Hold Fast
|Steve Ladd/Crossroads
|96
|To Save My Life
|Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
|97
|Run To Him
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|98
|Roll Back River
|Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
|99
|Right Here, Right Now
|Joy Holden/Independent
|100
|Church It’s Time To Pray
|Eric Horner/Independent