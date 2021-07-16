announcements

Congratulations to The Guardians and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100

scoopsnews
1 You’re Home To Stay Guardians/StowTown
2 What A Day Legacy Five/Daywind
3 Anytime’s A Good Time Hyssongs/Independent
4 These Are The Days Kingsmen/Crossroads
5 Never Changing God Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
6 Start With Well Done Greater Vision/Daywind
7 Whosoever Will May Come 11th Hour/Crossroads
8 I’ll Soon Be Gone Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
9 Religion Isn’t Working Anymore Joseph Habedank/Daywind
10 Messiah Overcame Karen Peck New River/Daywind
11 This Is Amazing Grace Old Paths/Crossroads
12 He Won’t Just Get You By Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
13 Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
14 I Choose Joy Taylors/StowTown
15 He’s Leading The Way Williamsons/Family Music Group
16 The Rock That Never Ages Lore Family/Crossroads
17 When You Said Peace Tim Livingston/Independent
18 The Final Word Whisnants/UIA
19 My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family/Daywind
20 God Walks In Freemans/Independent
21 When We All Get Together Mark Trammell Qt/ Crimson Road
22 You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us Mark Bishop/Crossroads
23 There’s A Meetin Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
24 Healed By The Stripes Browders/Independent
25 Those Hands Down East Boys/Crossroads
26 The Way Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
27 Overwhelming Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
28 First Church Of Mercy The Sound/New Day Records
29 He Walked Out Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
30 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet/Daywind
31 Keep Moving Along Perrys/StowTown
32 The God I Know Erwins/StowTown
33 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent
34 The 99 LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
35 That’ll Preach Mercy’s Well/Independent
36 Heaven In Your Heart Phillips & Banks/Independent
37 Unspoken Jordan Family Band/New Day Records
38 Faithful Once Again Steeles/StowTown
39 It Runs In The Family Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
40 Heaven Epps Family/Independent
41 That Sounds Like Home To Me Billy Huddleston/Independent
42 You’ve Got A Friend Littles/Independent
43 That’s Why We Pray Heart 2 Heart/Independent
44 Because I Said So Phillips Family/Family Music Group
45 This Ship Was Made To Sail Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
46 Don’t Go Down Paul James Sound/Independent
47 The God Who Never Changes Lauren Talley/Crossroads
48 In The Midst Of TheStorm Family Legacy/Independent
49 Love Walked In The Room Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
50 Live A Little Dysart Family/Independent
51 New Day, Same God Austin and Ethan Whisnant/UIA
52 Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads
53 Potter’s Wheel Wisecarvers/Crossroads
54 I Want To Take Someone With Me Primitive Qt/Independent
55 The Deal Les Butler & Friends/Family Music Group
56 I Will Stand For Jesus Clear Vision Quartet/Chapel Valley
57 The Day I Got Saved High Road/New Day Records
58 Welcome Home Vernon Greeson/Independent
59 Hard Times Zane & Donna King/StowTown
60 You Gotta Have A Song Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
61 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records
62 Sing About Going Home Barry Rowland & Deliverance/Crossroads
63 Keep On Moving On Ernie Haase & SIgnature Sound
64 Faith Shines Brighter Three Bridges/Crossroads
65 Can’t Lose For WInning Chronicle/Independent
66 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/Gaither Music
67 Breathe In Breathe Out Sacred Harmony/Independent
68 Thinking Outside The Grave Master’s Voice/Crossroads
69 The Beatitudes Song River’s Edge/Independent
70 Ask Bartimaeus Purpose/Chapel Valley
71 Looks Like Jesus To Me Talleys/Crossroads
72 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
73 Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations/Crossroads
74 Calling All Prodigals Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
75 All The Way Chandlers/Chapel Valley
76 He Has Overcome Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
77 Pray Til Something Happens To Me Kramers/StowTown
78 In That Old fashioned Way KT & T/Independent
79 I Will Follow Christ Avenue/Independent
80 Miles Of Miracles Liberty Quartet/Independent
81 When I Pray Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
82 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony
83 In An Instant Steve Hess & Southern Salvation/Mansion
84 I’m Saved Common Bond Quartet/Independent
85 I Am The Man Dixie Echoes/Independent
86 Rise Above The Fall Day Three/Independent
87 Holy All Over Again Foresters/Godsey Media
88 Thank You Lord Charlotte Richie/Gaither Music
89 Get On The Wheel Hope’s Journey/Independent
90 That’s My Home Cross Anchored/Independent
91 Address Change Notification Southbound/Independent
92 One Day Soon Cheri Taylor/Independent
93 No Room For Hate Mark Lowry/Gaither Music
94 Almost Home Michael Combs/Independent
95 Hold Fast Steve Ladd/Crossroads
96 To Save My Life Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
97 Run To Him Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
98 Roll Back River Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
99 Right Here, Right Now Joy Holden/Independent
100 Church It’s Time To Pray Eric Horner/Independent

 