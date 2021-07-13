Creekside Welcomes “Quartet Kickoff”

Celebrate the return of Creekside at the Creekside Kickoff Concert, presented by SGM Radio and WPIL 91.7. This year’s event will feature 4 talented quartets. These groups are 4 Calvary, Justified, GloryWay, and The Bibletones.

This event is something you can’t miss!

It will take place at The Smoky Mountain Convention Center located at 4010 Parkway

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

Their will be a $10 donation per guest taken at the door.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention will be held at The Smoky Mountain Convention Center 10-25th thru 10-28th.

Come enjoy daytime showcases, nightly concerts, preaching, Midnight Prayer, and The Diamond Awards.

Get your VIP Ticket For Creekside Gospel Music Convention HERE.

For More information, Call or Text 425 754 1147