Congratulations to The Hyssongs and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 February 2021

Written by scoopsnews on January 15, 2021 – 7:52 am -

Congratulations to The Hyssongs for the Number 1 song , “Turn To The Cross” Feb 2021

20.

1. Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley 2. I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind 3. Look At All I Lost Old Paths/Crossroads 4. My Home Browders/Dream Big 5. I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown 6. Just Drink The Water Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads 7. Goliath Joseph Habedank/Daywind 8. He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA 9. Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music 10. Child Of The King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music 11. The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road 12. What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads 13. Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet/Daywind 14. Salvation’s Song Taylors/StowTown 15. What We Need Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group 16. Dear John Kingsmen/Crossroads 17. This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads 18. All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown 19. Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads 20. I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony 21. Jordan Nelons/Daywind 22. We Come In The Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent 23. They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of My Heart Michael Combs/Independent 24. I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour/Crossroads 25. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent 26. How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind 27. Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads 28. Gonna Keep Livin Three Bridges/Crossroads 29. The Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music 30. Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/Daywind 31. Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind 32. Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group 33. Time To Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music 34. What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent 35. Always Enough Bowling Family/Independent 36. Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown 37. Come On Back Pardoned/Mansion 38. Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown 39. Storm Before The Calm Heart 2 Heart/Independent 40. Rescue Story Fields of Grace/Family Music Group 41. He Rescued Me Endless Highway/Crossroads 42. Sing Joy To The World Sacred Harmony/Independent 43. Nobody Erwins/StowTown 44. Movin’ On Bibletones/Independent 45. Mountain Moving God Purpose/Chapel Valley 46. All That I Need Paul James Sound/Independent 47. Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent 48. I’ll Put On A Crown Folenius/Independent 49. Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records 50. You Are Still Father Walkers/Mansion 51. Working On A Building Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley 52. Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind 53. Clean Adam Crabb/Daywind 54. The Exodus Exodus/Independent 55. Hallelujah Soul’d Out Qt/Crossroads 56. Great God Almighty Sound/Daywind 57. Joseph Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music 58. A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads 59. That’s My Preacher Les Butler/Family Music Group 60. The Lamb Collingsworth Family/StowTown 61. Righteousness Exalts A Nation Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind 62. Through It All Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden 63. End Of The Story GloryWay Quartet/Independent 64. Middle Of A Miracle Tony Griffith Family/ Song Garden 65. Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations/Crossroads 66. What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent 67. Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads 68. Wake Up Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 69. I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads 70. No Place like Home Cookes/Independent 71. God Is Good McKameys/Crossroads 72. 9 Makes Us 1 Legacy 5 & Wardlow Brothers/Daywind 73. Deliver Again Foresters/Independent 74. Thankful & Sincere Isbell Family/Chapel Valley 75. Something Got A Hold Of My Soul Eagle’s Wings/Independent 76. Whatcha Gonna Do Tony Alan Bates/Independent 77. Your Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind 78. Sparrows & Lillies Charlotte Richie/Gaither Music 79. The Hour I First Believed Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent 80. Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley 81. Jesus Is Lord Butler,Hughes, & Hayes/Independent 82. Good News Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind 83. Because Of The Cross Greesons/Independent 84. When Jesus Walked By Answered Prayer/Independent 85. Passing It On Browns/StowTown 86. Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Independent 87. What If Jesus Steeles/StowTown 88. Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden 89. Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads 90. No Longer Slaves BattleCry/Chapel Valley 91. Good News Wilbanks/Independent 92. There Is A Love Cana’s Voice/StowTown 93. Old Rugged Cross Chronicle/Independent 94. They Could Not Avenue/Penn Street 95. I Surrender Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind 96. You Can Love Again Susan Whisnant/UIA 97. God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music 98. Merciful To Me Soul’s Harbor/Independent 99. Another Soul Is Saved Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden 100. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Janet Paschal/Gaither Music

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related