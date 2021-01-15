Congratulations to The Hyssongs and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 February 2021

Written by scoopsnews on January 15, 2021 – 7:52 am -

Beyond the Song: The Hyssongs sing There is a God

Congratulations to The Hyssongs for the Number 1 song , “Turn To The Cross” Feb 2021

20.

1. Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
2. I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind
3. Look At All I Lost Old Paths/Crossroads
4. My Home Browders/Dream Big
5. I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown
6. Just Drink The Water Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
7. Goliath Joseph Habedank/Daywind
8. He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA
9. Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
10. Child Of The King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
11. The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
12. What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads
13. Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
14. Salvation’s Song Taylors/StowTown
15. What We Need Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
16. Dear John Kingsmen/Crossroads
17. This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads
18. All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown
19. Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads
20. I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony
21. Jordan Nelons/Daywind
22. We Come In The Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
23. They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of My Heart Michael Combs/Independent
24. I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour/Crossroads
25. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified Quartet/Independent
26. How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
27. Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads
28. Gonna Keep Livin Three Bridges/Crossroads
29. The Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music
30. Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/Daywind
31. Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
32. Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group
33. Time To Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
34. What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent
35. Always Enough Bowling Family/Independent
36. Eye Of The Storm Triumphant/StowTown
37. Come On Back Pardoned/Mansion
38. Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
39. Storm Before The Calm Heart 2 Heart/Independent
40. Rescue Story Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
41. He Rescued Me Endless Highway/Crossroads
42. Sing Joy To The World Sacred Harmony/Independent
43. Nobody Erwins/StowTown
44. Movin’ On Bibletones/Independent
45. Mountain Moving God Purpose/Chapel Valley
46. All That I Need Paul James Sound/Independent
47. Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
48. I’ll Put On A Crown Folenius/Independent
49. Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records
50. You Are Still Father Walkers/Mansion
51. Working On A Building Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
52. Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
53. Clean Adam Crabb/Daywind
54. The Exodus Exodus/Independent
55. Hallelujah Soul’d Out Qt/Crossroads
56. Great God Almighty Sound/Daywind
57. Joseph Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
58. A Wretch Like Me Lauren Talley/Crossroads
59. That’s My Preacher Les Butler/Family Music Group
60. The Lamb Collingsworth Family/StowTown
61. Righteousness Exalts A Nation Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind
62. Through It All Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
63. End Of The Story GloryWay Quartet/Independent
64. Middle Of A Miracle Tony Griffith Family/ Song Garden
65. Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations/Crossroads
66. What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent
67. Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
68. Wake Up Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
69. I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
70. No Place like Home Cookes/Independent
71. God Is Good McKameys/Crossroads
72. 9 Makes Us 1 Legacy 5 & Wardlow Brothers/Daywind
73. Deliver Again Foresters/Independent
74. Thankful & Sincere Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
75. Something Got A Hold Of My Soul Eagle’s Wings/Independent
76. Whatcha Gonna Do Tony Alan Bates/Independent
77. Your Help Is On The Way Jason Crabb/Daywind
78. Sparrows & Lillies Charlotte Richie/Gaither Music
79. The Hour I First Believed Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
80. Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley
81. Jesus Is Lord Butler,Hughes, & Hayes/Independent
82. Good News Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
83. Because Of The Cross Greesons/Independent
84. When Jesus Walked By Answered Prayer/Independent
85. Passing It On Browns/StowTown
86. Old Church Choir Ball Brothers/Independent
87. What If Jesus Steeles/StowTown
88. Heavenly Music Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
89. Healer In The Grave Talleys/Crossroads
90. No Longer Slaves BattleCry/Chapel Valley
91. Good News Wilbanks/Independent
92. There Is A Love Cana’s Voice/StowTown
93. Old Rugged Cross Chronicle/Independent
94. They Could Not Avenue/Penn Street
95. I Surrender Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
96. You Can Love Again Susan Whisnant/UIA
97. God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
98. Merciful To Me Soul’s Harbor/Independent
99. Another Soul Is Saved Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden
100. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Janet Paschal/Gaither Music

Tags: ,
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Hyssongs and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 February 2021

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.