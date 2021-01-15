Congratulations to The Hyssongs and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 February 2021

Congratulations to The Hyssongs and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 February 2021Written by scoopsnews on January 15, 2021 – 7:52 am -
Congratulations to The Hyssongs for the Number 1 song , “Turn To The Cross” Feb 2021
20.
|1. Turn To The Cross
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|2. I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|3. Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|4. My Home
|Browders/Dream Big
|5. I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians/StowTown
|6. Just Drink The Water
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|7. Goliath
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|8. He Will Be God
|Whisnants/UIA
|9. Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|10. Child Of The King
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|11. The Hem Of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|12. What Love
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|13. Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
|14. Salvation’s Song
|Taylors/StowTown
|15. What We Need
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|16. Dear John
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|17. This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|18. All The Way To The Gates
|Kramers/StowTown
|19. Keep Praying
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|20. I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City/Sony
|21. Jordan
|Nelons/Daywind
|22. We Come In The Name of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|23. They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of My Heart
|Michael Combs/Independent
|24. I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|25. Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus
|Justified Quartet/Independent
|26. How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|27. Born
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|28. Gonna Keep Livin
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|29. The Wilderness
|Isaacs/Gaither Music
|30. Hope For The World
|Jordan Family Band/Daywind
|31. Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|32. Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|33. Time To Pray
|Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
|34. What Livin Is
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|35. Always Enough
|Bowling Family/Independent
|36. Eye Of The Storm
|Triumphant/StowTown
|37. Come On Back
|Pardoned/Mansion
|38. Three Men On A Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|39. Storm Before The Calm
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|40. Rescue Story
|Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
|41. He Rescued Me
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|42. Sing Joy To The World
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|43. Nobody
|Erwins/StowTown
|44. Movin’ On
|Bibletones/Independent
|45. Mountain Moving God
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|46. All That I Need
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|47. Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|48. I’ll Put On A Crown
|Folenius/Independent
|49. Your Son
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|50. You Are Still Father
|Walkers/Mansion
|51. Working On A Building
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|52. Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|53. Clean
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|54. The Exodus
|Exodus/Independent
|55. Hallelujah
|Soul’d Out Qt/Crossroads
|56. Great God Almighty
|Sound/Daywind
|57. Joseph
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|58. A Wretch Like Me
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|59. That’s My Preacher
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|60. The Lamb
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|61. Righteousness Exalts A Nation
|Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind
|62. Through It All
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|63. End Of The Story
|GloryWay Quartet/Independent
|64. Middle Of A Miracle
|Tony Griffith Family/ Song Garden
|65. Home Is Sounding Sweeter
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|66. What Grace Can Do
|Phillips Family/Independent
|67. Give It To Jesus
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|68. Wake Up
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|69. I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
|70. No Place like Home
|Cookes/Independent
|71. God Is Good
|McKameys/Crossroads
|72. 9 Makes Us 1
|Legacy 5 & Wardlow Brothers/Daywind
|73. Deliver Again
|Foresters/Independent
|74. Thankful & Sincere
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|75. Something Got A Hold Of My Soul
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|76. Whatcha Gonna Do
|Tony Alan Bates/Independent
|77. Your Help Is On The Way
|Jason Crabb/Daywind
|78. Sparrows & Lillies
|Charlotte Richie/Gaither Music
|79. The Hour I First Believed
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent
|80. Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|81. Jesus Is Lord
|Butler,Hughes, & Hayes/Independent
|82. Good News
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|83. Because Of The Cross
|Greesons/Independent
|84. When Jesus Walked By
|Answered Prayer/Independent
|85. Passing It On
|Browns/StowTown
|86. Old Church Choir
|Ball Brothers/Independent
|87. What If Jesus
|Steeles/StowTown
|88. Heavenly Music
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|89. Healer In The Grave
|Talleys/Crossroads
|90. No Longer Slaves
|BattleCry/Chapel Valley
|91. Good News
|Wilbanks/Independent
|92. There Is A Love
|Cana’s Voice/StowTown
|93. Old Rugged Cross
|Chronicle/Independent
|94. They Could Not
|Avenue/Penn Street
|95. I Surrender
|Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
|96. You Can Love Again
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|97. God Doesn’t Care
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|98. Merciful To Me
|Soul’s Harbor/Independent
|99. Another Soul Is Saved
|Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden
|100. Everything’s Gonna Be Alright
|Janet Paschal/Gaither Music
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 100, The Hyssongs
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Hyssongs and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 February 2021
