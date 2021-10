Congratulations to The Isaacs and the SGN SCOOPS Christian Country Top 40 (October 2021)

1 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/ARS

2 The Day I Got Saved High Road/New Day Records

3 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton/MAC Records

4 Amazing Saving Grace Derrick Loudermilk Band/Independent

5 I’ll Never Understand His Love Don Stiles/Independent

6 I Wasn’t Ready Yet Chris Golden/24K Records

7 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/MAC Records

8 Jesus Medley Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

9 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records

10 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion

11 I’m Ready MARK209/Independent

12 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent

13 Good Vs Evil Michael Combs/Independent

14 You Are My God Chelsea Estis/Independent

15 Thank God For The Blessing Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

16 I Believe I’ll Go On Dixons/Independent

17 People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

18 The Call Tim Davis/Independent

19 Did I Make A Difference Caleb Howard/Independent

20 Scars Dean/Independent

21 That’s What We Do Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

22 Right Here Right Now Joy Holden/Independent

23 Good Times Greg Logins/Millenium

24 Aint No Rocks Journeys/Chapel Valley

25 Prisoner Of Love Dennis Jolly/Independent

26 You Never Know Dunaways/Independent

27 One More River Vernon Greeson/Independent

28 When The Angels Carry Me Home Family Legacy/Independent

29 I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music

30 Just In Time Matt Linton/Independent

31 God Is Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Independent

32 Family And Faith Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

33 I Have Steve Bruno Samuels/Independent

34 Something That Grace Can Do Mary Burke/Independent

35 When God Calls His Children Home Ava Kasich/Independent

36 We’re American Proud Mike Leichner/Independent

37 Look Down In Love Reed Brothers/Independent

38 Will The Circle Be Unbroken Sunshine Road/Independent

39 Ol’ Time Gospel Cooter Daniel/Independent