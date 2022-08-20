Congratulations to The Isaacs and The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 Bluegrass (September)

Position Song Title Artist/Label

1 Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House of Isaacs

2 Let’s Tell The World About Jesus Eagle’s Wings/Independent

3 God’s Been Good Little Roy & Lizzy Show/Mountain Home

4 They Tell Me Barry Abernathy & Friends/Billy Blue Records

5 Faith, Hope, And Love High Road/New Day Records

6 Trusting In His Grace Lakeside/Independent

7 Hold On Authentic Unlimited/Independent

8 River of Forgiveness Steel Drivers/Billy Blue Records

9 A Place Prepared For Me Heaven’s Mountain Band/Butler Music Group

10 My Heavenly Home New River Bluegrass/Independent

11 I’ve Changed My Mind Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home

12 The Old Fashioned Meeting Rebekah Speer/Independent

13 Three Carpenters Brent Hutchens/Canyon Creek Records

14 Lay It On The Altar Tim Davis/Independent

15 I Am The One Dry Creek/Butler Music Group

16 Standing On The Banks Lonesome River Band/Mountain Home

17 Are You Rapture Ready? Strings Of Victory/Independent

18 Weatherproof Joy Holden/ARS

19 Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion

20 Don’t You Want To Go Gospel Plow Boys/Morning Glory