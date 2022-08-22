This Week on Gospel Music Today 8 21 2022
Joseph Habedank is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of August
21 Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The
Feature Group is Grafted In and Jean reviews new recordings by Doug
Mathis, Molded Clay, and Divine 3 . An article from Singing News magazine
about Greg Fox is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is
Chris Bryant, the Oak Ridge Boys, the Kramers and the Inspirations. The
show features exclusive concert video of Danny Funderburk, recorded by
Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel
Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Dixie Melody Boys,
recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK. Music
videos on the show this week are by Keith Barkley & Family Tradition and
Blake & Jenna Bolerjack.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in
Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for
Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,
Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,
IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, and Morganton, NC. The
current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,
AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music
Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com