This Week on Gospel Music Today 8 21 2022

Joseph Habedank is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of August

21 Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Grafted In and Jean reviews new recordings by Doug

Mathis, Molded Clay, and Divine 3 . An article from Singing News magazine

about Greg Fox is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is

Chris Bryant, the Oak Ridge Boys, the Kramers and the Inspirations. The

show features exclusive concert video of Danny Funderburk, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel

Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Dixie Melody Boys,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK. Music

videos on the show this week are by Keith Barkley & Family Tradition and

Blake & Jenna Bolerjack.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for

Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,

Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,

IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com