Congratulations to The Kingsmen and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 Southern Gospel (August 2022)

The Church Of The Great I Am

Kingsmen/Crossroads
2 Breathe In, Breathe Out Guardians/StowTown
3 Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
4 Out Of Harms Way Williamsons/Family Music Group
5 I Bring You Jesus The Lore Family/Crossroads
6 You Are My King Greater Vision/Daywind
7 Good God Almighty Old Paths/Crossroads
8 Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
9 What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
10 Gonna Take It And Leave It Gold City/Sony Music
11 Enough For Me Legacy 5/StowTown
12 Goodness Of God Triumphant Qt/Stowtown
13 Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
14 John 3:16 Is Calling Out T Perrys/Stowtown
15 Never Be A Mountain Hyssongs/Independent
16 Children Sing Nelons/Daywind
17 God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records
18 Worth Calvary Whisnants/UIA
19 Still Standing After The Storm Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road
20 All I Got, All I Need The Wisecarvers/Crossroads
21 Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads
22 Sweet Hellos Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
23 All The Praise LeFevre Qt/Daywind
24 Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven
25 Long Live Old Time Religion Old Time Preacher Qt/Family Music Group
26 Grace And Goodness Sunday Drive/Stow Town
27 Then And There Master’s Voice/Independent
28 About The Business Endless Highway/Crossroads
29 I Give You Me Tim Livingston/Independent
30 Homeland Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
31 In Your Hands Zane & Donna King/StowTown
32 He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind
33 Shut Him Up Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads
34 Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads
35 My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
36 He Gave Browders/Dream Big
37 Homeland Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
38 With Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
39 Let Us Pray Paid In Full/Stow Town
40 Are you Saved River’s Edge/Independent
41 I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent
42 Empty Grave Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
43 Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
44 Child Of The King Joseph Habedank/Daywind
45 Jesus Wept Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
46 Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent
47 American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley
48 He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Independent
49 You Are God And I Am Not Wilbanks/Independent
50 In Jesus Name Matchless Grace/Independent
51 Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent
52 Not My Will Tribute/Daywind
53 All My Tears Be Washed Away
Mark Bishop w/Sonya Isaacs Yeary/Crossroads
54 Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent
55 God Do it Again Taylors/Stow Town
56 Bless The Waves Mercy’s Well/Independent
57 I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads
58 Where There’s No Fire Dunnaways/Independent
59 Champion Adam Crabb/Daywind
60 Whatcha Gonna Do Villines Trio/Independent
61 Only A Fool Michael Combs/Independent
62 He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent
63 Overcome Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/Stow Town
64 Glorious Appearing Hoppers/Hopper Music
65 The Bidding Bibletones/Independent
66 Trouble The Waters Journeys/Chapel Valley
67 Faith Wins Phillips Family/Family Music Group
68 There’s Still Power In The Blood Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
69 Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion
70 Here We Are Avenue/ Main Street
71 I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
72 That Sweet Land Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
73 We’re Out Of Here Les Butler/Ronny Hinson/Family Music Group
74 The Blood Of Jesus Erwins/Stow Town
75 I’m Gonna Fly Blood Bought/Independent
76 Everybody’s Song Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
77 When Life Doesn’t Make Sense Folenius/Independent
78 I’m Gonna Fly Blood Bought/Independent
79 Arise Port City Qt/ Independent
80 Isn’t It Enough That He Died The Frosts/Mansion
81 Song Of The Redeemed The Bates Family/Independent
82 I’m Gonna Make It Epps Family/Independent
83 If I Don’t Testify Littles/Independent
84 Jesus Is Still The Answer Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
85 This Is The Church The Steeles/Stow Town
86 It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day Chosen 4:13/Independent
87 City Of Gold Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
88 Come Back Paul James Sound/Independent
89 Not In My Strenght Booth Brothers/Daywind
90 Lord, Deliver Me Bros. 4/Independent
91 Water Under The Bridge Cami Shrock/Independent
92 Tomorrow Never Came Barber Family/Independent
93 Brighten The Corner Browns/Stow Town
94 I Don’t Belong Talleys/Crossroads
95 Saved People Scotty Inman/Stow Town
96 Weatherproof Joy Holden/Independent
97 Sweet Peace Phillips And Banks/Independent
98 Count it Victory Three Bridges/ Crossroads
99 Jesus Came On A Cross Foretold/Independent
100 Gonna Keep Moving Dixie Melody Boys/Independent