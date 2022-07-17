Congratulations to The Kingsmen and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 Southern Gospel (August 2022)
|
1
|
The Church Of The Great I Am
|
Kingsmen/Crossroads
|2
|Breathe In, Breathe Out
|Guardians/StowTown
|3
|Looks Like Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|4
|Out Of Harms Way
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|5
|I Bring You Jesus
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|6
|You Are My King
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|7
|Good God Almighty
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|8
|Answer Is Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|9
|What You Could Never Get Over
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|10
|Gonna Take It And Leave It
|Gold City/Sony Music
|11
|Enough For Me
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|12
|Goodness Of God
|Triumphant Qt/Stowtown
|13
|Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House Of Isaacs
|14
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out T
|Perrys/Stowtown
|15
|Never Be A Mountain
|Hyssongs/Independent
|16
|Children Sing
|Nelons/Daywind
|17
|God Is Real
|The Sound/New Day Records
|18
|Worth Calvary
|Whisnants/UIA
|19
|Still Standing After The Storm
|Mark Trammell QT/Crimson Road
|20
|All I Got, All I Need
|The Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|21
|Letters From Heaven
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|22
|Sweet Hellos
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|23
|All The Praise
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|24
|Live Forgiven
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|25
|Long Live Old Time Religion
|Old Time Preacher Qt/Family Music Group
|26
|Grace And Goodness
|Sunday Drive/Stow Town
|27
|Then And There
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|28
|About The Business
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|29
|I Give You Me
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|30
|Homeland
|Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
|31
|In Your Hands
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|32
|He’s Got A Way
|Southbound/Daywind
|33
|Shut Him Up
|Lauren Talley/Horizon/Crossroads
|34
|Your Sins Are Forgiven
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|35
|My Feet Are On The Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|36
|He Gave
|Browders/Dream Big
|37
|Homeland
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|38
|With Every Move I Make
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|39
|Let Us Pray
|Paid In Full/Stow Town
|40
|Are you Saved
|River’s Edge/Independent
|41
|I Love His Love
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|42
|Empty Grave
|Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
|43
|Just A Simple Thank You
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|44
|Child Of The King
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|45
|Jesus Wept
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|46
|Never Again
|Liberty Qt/Independent
|47
|American Christian
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|48
|He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide
|Chronicle/Independent
|49
|You Are God And I Am Not
|Wilbanks/Independent
|50
|In Jesus Name
|Matchless Grace/Independent
|51
|Just Like That
|Don Stiles/Independent
|52
|Not My Will
|Tribute/Daywind
|53
|All My Tears Be Washed Away
|
Mark Bishop w/Sonya Isaacs Yeary/Crossroads
|54
|Opening Soon
|Big Mo/Independent
|55
|God Do it Again
|Taylors/Stow Town
|56
|Bless The Waves
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|57
|I Have God To Thank For Everything
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|58
|Where There’s No Fire
|Dunnaways/Independent
|59
|Champion
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|60
|Whatcha Gonna Do
|Villines Trio/Independent
|61
|Only A Fool
|Michael Combs/Independent
|62
|He Carried The Cross
|Pylant Family/Independent
|63
|Overcome
|Ernie Hasse & Signature Sound/Stow Town
|64
|Glorious Appearing
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|65
|The Bidding
|Bibletones/Independent
|66
|Trouble The Waters
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|67
|Faith Wins
|Phillips Family/Family Music Group
|68
|There’s Still Power In The Blood
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
|69
|Devil Give Up
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|70
|Here We Are
|Avenue/ Main Street
|71
|I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|72
|That Sweet Land
|Primitive Qt/Mountain Heritage
|73
|We’re Out Of Here
|Les Butler/Ronny Hinson/Family Music Group
|74
|The Blood Of Jesus
|Erwins/Stow Town
|75
|I’m Gonna Fly
|Blood Bought/Independent
|76
|Everybody’s Song
|Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
|77
|When Life Doesn’t Make Sense
|Folenius/Independent
|78
|I’m Gonna Fly
|Blood Bought/Independent
|79
|Arise
|Port City Qt/ Independent
|80
|Isn’t It Enough That He Died
|The Frosts/Mansion
|81
|Song Of The Redeemed
|The Bates Family/Independent
|82
|I’m Gonna Make It
|Epps Family/Independent
|83
|If I Don’t Testify
|Littles/Independent
|84
|Jesus Is Still The Answer
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|85
|This Is The Church
|The Steeles/Stow Town
|86
|It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|87
|City Of Gold
|Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
|88
|Come Back
|Paul James Sound/Independent
|89
|Not In My Strenght
|Booth Brothers/Daywind
|90
|Lord, Deliver Me
|Bros. 4/Independent
|91
|Water Under The Bridge
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|92
|Tomorrow Never Came
|Barber Family/Independent
|93
|Brighten The Corner
|Browns/Stow Town
|94
|I Don’t Belong
|Talleys/Crossroads
|95
|Saved People
|Scotty Inman/Stow Town
|96
|Weatherproof
|Joy Holden/Independent
|97
|Sweet Peace
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|98
|Count it Victory
|Three Bridges/ Crossroads
|99
|Jesus Came On A Cross
|Foretold/Independent
|100
|Gonna Keep Moving
|Dixie Melody Boys/Independent