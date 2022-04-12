Congratulations to The LeFevre Qt and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 SOUTHERN GOSPEL

1. My Jesus LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day

2. Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads

3. Not One Word Collingsworth Family/ StowTown

4. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind

5. Stones Crabb Family/Daywind

6. Oh, What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

7. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads

8. The Same Taylors/StowTown

9. Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads

10. Goodness Of Good Triumphant/StowTown

11. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big

12. What We Need Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

13. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

14. This is The Church Steeles/StowTown

15. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind

16. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

17. It’s Still Good News Guardians/StowTown

18. Go Tell One Whisnants/UIA

19. Jericho Joseph Habedank/Daywind

20. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown

21. Then and There Master’s Voice/Independent

22. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind

23. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads

24. Out Of Harm’s Way Williamsons/Family Music Group

25. Songs Of Grace Greater Vision/Daywind

26. He Went A Little Further Bibletones/Independent

27. Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

28. Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

29. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS

30. All Of My Help Erwins/StowTown

31. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent

32. Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

33. The Well Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

34. Enough For Me Legacy 5/StowTown

35. What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

36. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads

37. His Will, His Way, Our Faith Hyssongs/Independent

38. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine

39. Leavin On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind

40. Take Me Back Browns/StowTown

41. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You Perrys/StowTown

42. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent

43. It Ain’t Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent

44. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group

45. Can You See The Clock Hoppers/Hopper Music

46. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent

47. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind

48. Jesus Showed Up Justified/Big Picture Records

49. Count It Victory Three Bridges/Crossroads

50. Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day

51. Still McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

52. The Lighthouse Ronnie Hinson/Independent

53. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

54. Good God Almighty The Old Paths/Crossroads

55. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent

56. Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

57. Walk Away Billy Walker/Mansion

58. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song Mercy’s Well/Independent

59. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven

60. Grandma’s Prayer Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

61. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/StowTown

62. When The Son Arrives Promiseland Quartet/Independent

63. Black, White and Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day

64. There Was Jesus Swor Family/Independent

65. Heavenly Resource Isbell Family/Chapel Valley

66. People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

67. I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent

68. Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent

69. Two Gardens Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

70. My God Is Still Able Purpose/Chapel Valley

71. American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley

72. Do It Again Voice Of Truth/Butler Music Group

73. Come and Go With Me To The Well Day Three/Redemption World

74. What Put Me In Phillips Family/Butler Music Group

75. He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent

76. City of Gold Battle Cry/Chapel Valley

77. This Is My Story Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

78. Home Chitans/Independent

79. There’s No New Way Home Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue

80. Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion

81. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House of Isaacs

82. Twice On Sundays Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records

83. What The Blood Does Won Life/Independent

84. God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records

85. Gonna Keep Movin Dixie Melody Boys/Independent

86. Sweet Things Out Of Dark Places Divine 3/Independent

87. How Great Thou Art Jessica Horton/Independent

88. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent

89. Long Live Old Time Religion Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group

90. Greater God Kramers/StowTown

91. Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King/StowTown

92. Masterpiece Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

93. Isn’t It Enough That He Died Frosts/Mansion

94. Heavy Loads Coffmans/Independent

95. He Knows Exactly What I Need Jonathan Bledsoe/Independent

96. God’s Amazing Grace David Gresham/Independent

97. Nothing He Can’t Do GloryWay Qt/Independent

98. Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent

99. Jesus Can Siler Family/Penn Street Records