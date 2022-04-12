Congratulations to The LeFevre Qt and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 SOUTHERN GOSPEL
|1. My Jesus
|
LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day
|2. Your Sins Are Forgiven
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|3. Not One Word
|Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
|4. Not My Will
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|5. Stones
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|6. Oh, What A Day
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|7. I Have God To Thank For Everything
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|8. The Same
|Taylors/StowTown
|9. Church Of The Great I Am
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|10. Goodness Of Good
|Triumphant/StowTown
|11. I’ve Come Too Far
|Browders/Dream Big
|12. What We Need
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|13. Answer Is Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|14. This is The Church
|Steeles/StowTown
|15. He’s Got A Way
|Southbound/Daywind
|16. My Feet Are On The Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|17. It’s Still Good News
|Guardians/StowTown
|18. Go Tell One
|Whisnants/UIA
|19. Jericho
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|20. Grace and Goodness
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|21. Then and There
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|22. Children Sing
|Nelons/Daywind
|23. Come Home Kind Of God
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|24. Out Of Harm’s Way
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|25. Songs Of Grace
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|26. He Went A Little Further
|Bibletones/Independent
|27. Thunder
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|28. Good To Be Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|29. I Wanna Go
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|30. All Of My Help
|Erwins/StowTown
|31. The God Of Gideon
|Foresters/Independent
|32. Looks Like Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|33. The Well
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|34. Enough For Me
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|35. What You Could Never Get Over
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|36. Letters From Heaven
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|37. His Will, His Way, Our Faith
|Hyssongs/Independent
|38. When They See Me
|Freemans/Goldvine
|39. Leavin On My Mind
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|40. Take Me Back
|Browns/StowTown
|41. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You
|Perrys/StowTown
|42. Too Near Well Done
|Sound Street/Independent
|43. It Ain’t Over Yet
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|44. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide
|Chronicle/Butler Music Group
|45. Can You See The Clock
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|46. Standing On The Word
|Joyaires/Independent
|47. He Never Gives Up On Me
|Michael Booth/Daywind
|48. Jesus Showed Up
|Justified/Big Picture Records
|49. Count It Victory
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|50. Don’t Wait
|Tim Menzies/New Day
|51. Still
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|52. The Lighthouse
|Ronnie Hinson/Independent
|53. Just A Simple Thank You
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|54. Good God Almighty
|The Old Paths/Crossroads
|55. Opening Soon
|Big Mo/Independent
|56. Every Move I Make
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|57. Walk Away
|Billy Walker/Mansion
|58. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|59. Live Forgiven
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|60. Grandma’s Prayer
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|61. Let Us Pray
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|62. When The Son Arrives
|Promiseland Quartet/Independent
|63. Black, White and Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
|64. There Was Jesus
|Swor Family/Independent
|65. Heavenly Resource
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|66. People Like Me
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|67. I Love His Love
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|68. Just Like That
|Don Stiles/Independent
|69. Two Gardens
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
|70. My God Is Still Able
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|71. American Christian
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|72. Do It Again
|Voice Of Truth/Butler Music Group
|73. Come and Go With Me To The Well
|Day Three/Redemption World
|74. What Put Me In
|Phillips Family/Butler Music Group
|75. He Carried The Cross
|Pylant Family/Independent
|76. City of Gold
|Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
|77. This Is My Story
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|78. Home
|Chitans/Independent
|79. There’s No New Way Home
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue
|80. Devil Give Up
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|81. Give Him What You Got
|Isaacs/House of Isaacs
|82. Twice On Sundays
|Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
|83. What The Blood Does
|Won Life/Independent
|84. God Is Real
|The Sound/New Day Records
|85. Gonna Keep Movin
|Dixie Melody Boys/Independent
|86. Sweet Things Out Of Dark Places
|Divine 3/Independent
|87. How Great Thou Art
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|88. Redeeming Blood
|Griffins/Independent
|89. Long Live Old Time Religion
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|90. Greater God
|Kramers/StowTown
|91. Everyday Battles
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|92. Masterpiece
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|93. Isn’t It Enough That He Died
|Frosts/Mansion
|94. Heavy Loads
|Coffmans/Independent
|95. He Knows Exactly What I Need
|Jonathan Bledsoe/Independent
|96. God’s Amazing Grace
|David Gresham/Independent
|97. Nothing He Can’t Do
|GloryWay Qt/Independent
|98. Never Again
|Liberty Qt/Independent
|99. Jesus Can
|Siler Family/Penn Street Records
|100. This Ship Has Sailed
|Batchelor Family/Butler Music Group