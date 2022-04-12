The Lefevre Quartet Announces Two New Members
announcements

Congratulations to The LeFevre Qt and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 SOUTHERN GOSPEL

scoopsnews

 

1. My Jesus
LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day
2. Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads
3. Not One Word Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
4. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind
5. Stones Crabb Family/Daywind
6. Oh, What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
7. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads
8. The Same Taylors/StowTown
9. Church Of The Great I Am Kingsmen/Crossroads
10. Goodness Of Good Triumphant/StowTown
11. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big
12. What We Need Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
13. Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
14. This is The Church Steeles/StowTown
15. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind
16. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
17. It’s Still Good News Guardians/StowTown
18. Go Tell One Whisnants/UIA
19. Jericho Joseph Habedank/Daywind
20. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown
21. Then and There Master’s Voice/Independent
22. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind
23. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads
24. Out Of Harm’s Way Williamsons/Family Music Group
25. Songs Of Grace Greater Vision/Daywind
26. He Went A Little Further Bibletones/Independent
27. Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
28. Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
29. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS
30. All Of My Help Erwins/StowTown
31. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent
32. Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
33. The Well Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
34. Enough For Me Legacy 5/StowTown
35. What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
36. Letters From Heaven 11th Hour/Crossroads
37. His Will, His Way, Our Faith Hyssongs/Independent
38. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine
39. Leavin On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind
40. Take Me Back Browns/StowTown
41. John 3:16 Is Calling Out To You Perrys/StowTown
42. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent
43. It Ain’t Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent
44. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group
45. Can You See The Clock Hoppers/Hopper Music
46. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent
47. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind
48. Jesus Showed Up Justified/Big Picture Records
49. Count It Victory Three Bridges/Crossroads
50. Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day
51. Still McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
52. The Lighthouse Ronnie Hinson/Independent
53. Just A Simple Thank You Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
54. Good God Almighty The Old Paths/Crossroads
55. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent
56. Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
57. Walk Away Billy Walker/Mansion
58. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song Mercy’s Well/Independent
59. Live Forgiven Gordon Mote/New Haven
60. Grandma’s Prayer Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
61. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/StowTown
62. When The Son Arrives Promiseland Quartet/Independent
63. Black, White and Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
64. There Was Jesus Swor Family/Independent
65. Heavenly Resource Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
66. People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
67. I Love His Love Lance Driskell/Independent
68. Just Like That Don Stiles/Independent
69. Two Gardens Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
70. My God Is Still Able Purpose/Chapel Valley
71. American Christian ClearVision/Chapel Valley
72. Do It Again Voice Of Truth/Butler Music Group
73. Come and Go With Me To The Well Day Three/Redemption World
74. What Put Me In Phillips Family/Butler Music Group
75. He Carried The Cross Pylant Family/Independent
76. City of Gold Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
77. This Is My Story Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
78. Home Chitans/Independent
79. There’s No New Way Home Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue
80. Devil Give Up Tonja Rose/Mansion
81. Give Him What You Got Isaacs/House of Isaacs
82. Twice On Sundays Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
83. What The Blood Does Won Life/Independent
84. God Is Real The Sound/New Day Records
85. Gonna Keep Movin Dixie Melody Boys/Independent
86. Sweet Things Out Of Dark Places Divine 3/Independent
87. How Great Thou Art Jessica Horton/Independent
88. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent
89. Long Live Old Time Religion Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
90. Greater God Kramers/StowTown
91. Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King/StowTown
92. Masterpiece Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
93. Isn’t It Enough That He Died Frosts/Mansion
94. Heavy Loads Coffmans/Independent
95. He Knows Exactly What I Need Jonathan Bledsoe/Independent
96. God’s Amazing Grace David Gresham/Independent
97. Nothing He Can’t Do GloryWay Qt/Independent
98. Never Again Liberty Qt/Independent
99. Jesus Can Siler Family/Penn Street Records
100. This Ship Has Sailed Batchelor Family/Butler Music Group