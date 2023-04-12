Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 MAY 2023

1 God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind

2 He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA

3 Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind

4 Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music

5 Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads

6 Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads

7 He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

8 Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind

9 Come On In Guardians/Daywind

10 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

11 A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown

12 Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

13 Never Not God The Sound/Daywind

14 I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

15 Judas Joseph Habedank/ Daywind

16 Breakthrough Browns/StowTown

17 Testify Legacy Five/StowTown

18 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

19 Liar,Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

20 We Miss Home Bibletones/Independent

21 Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown

22 Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big

23 Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads

24 Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown

25 Turn Your Back Justified Qt/ARS

26 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent

27 You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads

28 Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd

29 Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent

30 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind

31 Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent

32 He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads

33 Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent

34 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads

35 Who Better Than Me Old Paths/Crossroads

36 On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place

37 Gettin Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent

38 The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent

39 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown

40 The Glory Freemans/Goldvine Productions

41 I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent

42 The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

43 Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records

44 In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind

45 When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Independent

46 I Can Andrew Goldman/Independent

47 There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

48 Choosing Barabbas REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records

49 My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent

50 Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown

51 Shepherd Of My Valley Bates Family/Independent

52 Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent

53 Guilt Was Covered By Grace Phillips & Banks/Independent

54 God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG

55 Just Believe Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

56 Well Able Jessica Ingram/Independent

57 It’s Enough ClearVision/Chapel Valley

58 A Song In My Heart Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent

59 The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown

60 My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent

61 Old People Greater Vision/Daywind

62 I Can’t Wait Sacred Harmony/Independent

63 He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent

64 That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent

65 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

66 Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jayden’s Call/Independent

67 We’re In The Same Boat Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

68 Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind

69 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion

70 I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent

71 Ever Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

72 This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads

73 Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs

74 Oh,What A Change Joyaires/Independent

75 God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads

76 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

77 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent

78 New Name Jordan’s Shore/Independent

79 God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads

80 He’ll Hold My Hand Promisedland Qt/Independent

81 Jesus Made A Change David Timms/Independent

82 Take Me To His Throne Purpose/Chapel Valley

83 Grace Said Yes Journeys/Chapel Valley

84 I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

85 Amazed By Grace Matthews Family/Independent

86 I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kelleys/Independent

87 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

88 The Well The Garmons/Independent

89 I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent

90 Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind

91 It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent

92 I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent

93 Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads

94 Let Me Introduce You To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

95 Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown

96 Never Changing Mighty God KT & T/Independent

97 Gonna Be Gone McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

98 Love Comes Down Heart 2 Heart/FMG

99 Hold On Child Ricky Luster, Sr/Independent