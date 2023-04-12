Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 MAY 2023

|1
|God’s Been Good
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|2
|He Won’t Stay Gone
|Whisnants/UIA
|3
|Halfway Up The Mountain
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|4
|Once And For All
|Gold City/Sony Music
|5
|Celebration At The Empty Grave
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|6
|Ark Of His Grace
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|7
|He Could Love What Was Left Of Me
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|8
|Lost And Found
|Southbound/Daywind
|9
|Come On In
|Guardians/Daywind
|10
|The King Eternal
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|11
|A Hundred Different Altars
|Steeles/StowTown
|12
|Just As Sure
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|13
|Never Not God
|The Sound/Daywind
|14
|I Know My Savior Cares
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|15
|Judas
|Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
|16
|Breakthrough
|Browns/StowTown
|17
|Testify
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|18
|One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|19
|Liar,Liar
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|20
|We Miss Home
|Bibletones/Independent
|21
|Only Passing Through
|Taylors/StowTown
|22
|Because He Said So
|Browders/Dream Big
|23
|Love Carried The Cross
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|24
|Every Miracle And Mystery
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|25
|Turn Your Back
|Justified Qt/ARS
|26
|One Glorious Morning
|Michael Combs/Independent
|27
|You Love, I’ll Judge
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|28
|Run To The Door
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|29
|Love On Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|30
|On My Father’s Side
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|31
|Tear Down The Walls
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|32
|He Still Does
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|33
|Heading Home
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|34
|Ready For The Change
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|35
|Who Better Than Me
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|36
|On My Way Back
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|37
|Gettin Ready To Breathe
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|38
|The Building
|Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
|39
|Calvary’s Touch
|Perrys/StowTown
|40
|The Glory
|Freemans/Goldvine Productions
|41
|I’m Gonna Stand
|Littles/Independent
|42
|The Gospel Truth
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|43
|Walking On With Jesus
|Avenue/Penn Street Records
|44
|In The Sweet By And By
|Kelly Crabb/Daywind
|45
|When You Believe In God
|Hyssongs/Independent
|46
|I Can
|Andrew Goldman/Independent
|47
|There’s Gonna Be Rain
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|48
|Choosing Barabbas
|
REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records
|49
|My Hope Is In The Blood
|Rivers Edge/Independent
|50
|Sing Me There
|Kramers/StowTown
|51
|Shepherd Of My Valley
|Bates Family/Independent
|52
|Just A Little While
|Gloryway Qt/Independent
|53
|Guilt Was Covered By Grace
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|54
|God’s Perfect Time
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|55
|Just Believe
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|56
|Well Able
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|57
|It’s Enough
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|58
|A Song In My Heart
|Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent
|59
|The Blessing
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|60
|My Name Is Victory
|Wilbanks/Independent
|61
|Old People
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|62
|I Can’t Wait
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|63
|He Didn’t Leave Me
|Pathfinders/Independent
|64
|That’s My Jesus
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|65
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|66
|Take It And Leave It
|Debra Perry & Jayden’s Call/Independent
|67
|We’re In The Same Boat
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|68
|Scars In Heaven
|Nelons/Daywind
|69
|Bring It All
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|70
|I’ll Pray My Way Through
|Chronicle/Independent
|71
|Ever Present, Almighty God
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|72
|This Is For You
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|73
|Master Of The Wind
|Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs
|74
|Oh,What A Change
|Joyaires/Independent
|75
|God Did It
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|76
|Tear Off The Roof
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|77
|Way Up On The Hill
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|78
|New Name
|Jordan’s Shore/Independent
|79
|God Needs Ministers
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|80
|He’ll Hold My Hand
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|81
|Jesus Made A Change
|David Timms/Independent
|82
|Take Me To His Throne
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|83
|Grace Said Yes
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|84
|I’m Not Alone
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|85
|Amazed By Grace
|Matthews Family/Independent
|86
|I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home
|The Kelleys/Independent
|87
|Little Eyes
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
|88
|The Well
|The Garmons/Independent
|89
|I Know The Man
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|90
|Joy Unspeakable
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|91
|It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him
|Don Stiles/Independent
|92
|I Can’t Control The Rain
|Galloway & Company/Independent
|93
|Stay Home
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|94
|Let Me Introduce You To Jesus
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|95
|Hallelujah For The Blood
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|96
|Never Changing Mighty God
|KT & T/Independent
|97
|Gonna Be Gone
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|98
|Love Comes Down
|Heart 2 Heart/FMG
|99
|Hold On Child
|Ricky Luster, Sr/Independent
|100
|What The Blood Does
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital
Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards