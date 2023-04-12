April 12, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100 MAY 2023

scoopsnews07 mins

1 God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind
2 He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA
3 Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind
4 Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music
5 Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads
6 Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads
7 He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
8 Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind
9 Come On In Guardians/Daywind
10 The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
11 A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown
12 Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
13 Never Not God The Sound/Daywind
14 I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
15 Judas Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
16 Breakthrough Browns/StowTown
17 Testify Legacy Five/StowTown
18 One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
19 Liar,Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
20 We Miss Home Bibletones/Independent
21 Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown
22 Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big
23 Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads
24 Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown
25 Turn Your Back Justified Qt/ARS
26 One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent
27 You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads
28 Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
29 Love On Jesus Master’s Voice/Independent
30 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind
31 Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent
32 He Still Does 11th Hour/Crossroads
33 Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent
34 Ready For The Change Kingsmen/Crossroads
35 Who Better Than Me Old Paths/Crossroads
36 On My Way Back Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
37 Gettin Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent
38 The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
39 Calvary’s Touch Perrys/StowTown
40 The Glory Freemans/Goldvine Productions
41 I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent
42 The Gospel Truth Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
43 Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records
44 In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind
45 When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Independent
46 I Can Andrew Goldman/Independent
47 There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
48 Choosing Barabbas
REAL Southern Gospel Qt/FMG/REAL Records
49 My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent
50 Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown
51 Shepherd Of My Valley Bates Family/Independent
52 Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent
53 Guilt Was Covered By Grace Phillips & Banks/Independent
54 God’s Perfect Time Fields Of Grace/FMG
55 Just Believe Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
56 Well Able Jessica Ingram/Independent
57 It’s Enough ClearVision/Chapel Valley
58 A Song In My Heart Blake & Jenna Bolderjack/Independent
59 The Blessing Triumphant Qt/StowTown
60 My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent
61 Old People Greater Vision/Daywind
62 I Can’t Wait Sacred Harmony/Independent
63 He Didn’t Leave Me Pathfinders/Independent
64 That’s My Jesus Chosen 4:13/Independent
65 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
66 Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jayden’s Call/Independent
67 We’re In The Same Boat Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
68 Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind
69 Bring It All Caleb Howard/Mansion
70 I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent
71 Ever Present, Almighty God Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
72 This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads
73 Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowmen/House Of Isaacs
74 Oh,What A Change Joyaires/Independent
75 God Did It Three Bridges/Crossroads
76 Tear Off The Roof Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
77 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent
78 New Name Jordan’s Shore/Independent
79 God Needs Ministers Mark Bishop/Crossroads
80 He’ll Hold My Hand Promisedland Qt/Independent
81 Jesus Made A Change David Timms/Independent
82 Take Me To His Throne Purpose/Chapel Valley
83 Grace Said Yes Journeys/Chapel Valley
84 I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
85 Amazed By Grace Matthews Family/Independent
86 I’m Gonna Tell It All The Way Home The Kelleys/Independent
87 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
88 The Well The Garmons/Independent
89 I Know The Man Mike Leichner/Independent
90 Joy Unspeakable Kim Hopper/Daywind
91 It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent
92 I Can’t Control The Rain Galloway & Company/Independent
93 Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads
94 Let Me Introduce You To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
95 Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown
96 Never Changing Mighty God KT & T/Independent
97 Gonna Be Gone McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
98 Love Comes Down Heart 2 Heart/FMG
99 Hold On Child Ricky Luster, Sr/Independent
100 What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads

