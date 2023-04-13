Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass (May 2023)

1 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent

2 Big God Daryl Mosely & Ronnie Booth/Pinecastle

3 Would You Carry Me Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records

4 Better Times Heaven’s Mountain Band/FMG

5 The Glory Road Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

6 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge w/Ricky Skaggs & Mo Pitney/Independent

7 I Owe Him Everything Jaelee Roberts/Independent

8 Nothing New McBride Family/FMG

9 Amazed By Grace The Matthews Family/Independent

10 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS

11 Homesick Morrison Sisters/Independent

12 Walk On Faith King James Boys/Pine Castle

13 Master of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowman/House of Isaacs/New Day

14 Waitin’ On The Lord Eric Horner/Independent

15 Just a Little Tim Davis/Independent

16 The Seed Finally Grew Nathan & Tonya Horton/Independent

17 My Path Was Paved By The Blood Of The Lamb Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music

18 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records

19 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/New Day