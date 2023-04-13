April 13, 2023

Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass (May 2023)

1 Way Up On The Hill Eagle’s Wings/Independent
2 Big God Daryl Mosely & Ronnie Booth/Pinecastle
3 Would You Carry Me Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
4 Better Times Heaven’s Mountain Band/FMG
5 The Glory Road Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
6 Jordan Darin & Brooke Aldridge w/Ricky Skaggs & Mo Pitney/Independent
7 I Owe Him Everything Jaelee Roberts/Independent
8 Nothing New McBride Family/FMG
9 Amazed By Grace The Matthews Family/Independent
10 Broken To Beautiful Joy Holden/ARS
11 Homesick Morrison Sisters/Independent
12 Walk On Faith King James Boys/Pine Castle
13 Master of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowman/House of Isaacs/New Day
14 Waitin’ On The Lord Eric Horner/Independent
15 Just a Little Tim Davis/Independent
16 The Seed Finally Grew Nathan & Tonya Horton/Independent
17 My Path Was Paved By The Blood Of The Lamb Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music
18 Little Eyes Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
19 On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/New Day
20 Why Not Now Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever Records

