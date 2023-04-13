Congratulations to Eagle’s Wings and The Top 20 Bluegrass (May 2023)

|1
|Way Up On The Hill
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|2
|Big God
|Daryl Mosely & Ronnie Booth/Pinecastle
|3
|Would You Carry Me
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver/Billy Blue Records
|4
|Better Times
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/FMG
|5
|The Glory Road
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|6
|Jordan
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge w/Ricky Skaggs & Mo Pitney/Independent
|7
|I Owe Him Everything
|Jaelee Roberts/Independent
|8
|Nothing New
|McBride Family/FMG
|9
|Amazed By Grace
|The Matthews Family/Independent
|10
|Broken To Beautiful
|Joy Holden/ARS
|11
|Homesick
|Morrison Sisters/Independent
|12
|Walk On Faith
|King James Boys/Pine Castle
|13
|Master of The Wind
|Becky Isaacs Bowman/House of Isaacs/New Day
|14
|Waitin’ On The Lord
|Eric Horner/Independent
|15
|Just a Little
|Tim Davis/Independent
|16
|The Seed Finally Grew
|Nathan & Tonya Horton/Independent
|17
|My Path Was Paved By The Blood Of The Lamb
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Morning Glory Music
|18
|Little Eyes
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records
|19
|On My Father’s Side
|Tim Menzies/New Day
|20
|Why Not Now
|Gospel Plowboys/Mountain Fever Records
