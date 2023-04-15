DOWN EAST BOYS TO HEADLINE NEW TELEVISION SHOW

The Down East Boys are excited to announce they are hosting a new television show. “Stories And Songs With The Down East Boys” is a weekly series that will begin airing on WATC TV in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, April 15th at 3 PM Eastern time. In addition to being broadcast on television, the show will also be available for viewing on the station’s website, www.watc.tv.

Ricky Carden of Down East Boys says, “Stories And Songs” is such a unique opportunity for our group. We will be singing and sharing songs and the stories behind them, as well as welcoming special guests along the way. We invite everyone to check out the show and join us each week.”

Ricky adds, “We feel very blessed to be expanding our ministry into the area of television. In a day and age when many would want the gospel to be silenced, we have this new show that is allowing us to get the word in song out to the people in addition to our regular concert appearances. We do not take that lightly. It’s truly a privilege to have this show as a part of what we do for the Kingdom.”

About the Down East Boys:

The Down East Boys have been making great music since their inception in 1985. Their name is synonymous with classic quartet harmony and stirring songs that have stood the test of time. From their early moments in their career with the popular hit, “Beautiful Valley,” to more recent chart songs such as “Beat Up Bible,” “I’d Like To Tell It Again,” “Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace,” and “Ready To Leave,” their songs are consistently among the most played in all of gospel music. Their latest single, “Celebration At The Empty Grave,” is currently a Top 5 song and still climbing!

Recording on the Sonlite label of Crossroads Music based out of Asheville, NC, the Down East Boys have recorded over 20 albums and have five number one songs to date. They are represented by the prestigious Beckie Simmons Agency. Whether they are performing on the stages of venues such as Dollywood, National Quartet Convention, Silver Dollar City, Memphis Quartet Show, Singing At Sea cruises, or at any church across America, the Down East Boys continue to passionately share their music that resounds with the love, joy and peace that comes from Jesus Christ, and they do it with an infectious passion that is genuine and heart-stirring.

For booking The Down East Boys, visit www.bsaworld.com or call (615) 595-7500.

For more information about The Down East Boys, visit their website at www.downeastboys.com or follow them on Facebook at @downeastboysquartet

