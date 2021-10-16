announcements

Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG (October 2021)

scoopsnews

Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet for the number one song, The 99 , for the month of October 2021.

Song Title Artist/Label
1

The 99

LeFevre Qt/ New Day Records
2 Healed By The Stripes Browders/Dream Big Music
3 Those Hands Down East Boys/Crossroads
4 Grace Ain’t Fair Nelons/Daywind
5 Address Change Notification Southbound/Daywind
6 The Final Word Whisnants/UIA
7 Somebody Tell Tribute Qt/Daywind
8 The God I Know Erwins/StowTown
9 I Choose Joy Taylors/StowTown
10 Keep Movin’ Along Perrys/StowTown
11 Jesus Frees The Fallen Gold City/Sony
12 When The Old Old Story Was New Kingsmen/Crossroads
13 How Saved Am I Triumphant Qt/ StowTown
14 What The Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
15 Faithful Once Again Steeles/StowTown
16 The Book Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
17 Peace InTrusting Isaacs/House of Isaacs/New Day
18 Read It Again Williamsons/Family Music Group
19 Oh What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
20 Keep On Keeping On
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/ StowTown
21 People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
22 This Is Amazing Grace The Old Paths/Crossroads
23  Religion Isn’t Working Joseph Habedank/Daywind
24 Too Much Paid In Full/StowTown
25 Make It Count The Sound/New Day Records
26 Come Along With Me Billy Walker/Mansion
27 The Light Sunday Drive/Crossroads
28 Set The Sails Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
29 A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
30 Subject To Change Bibletones/Independent
31 When We All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
32 Wonders Never Cease Big Mo/Independent
33 Things Are Gonna Change Someday Mark Dubbeld/SongGarden
34 It’s Still Good New Guardians/StowTown
35 He Won’t Just Get You By Fields Of Grace Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
36 Masterpiece Greg Sullivan/ Resting Place Music
37 Given, Buried, Risen Legacy Five/StowTown
38 Enter In Inspirations/Crossroads
39 I’ll Soon Be Gone
Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
40 Start With Well Done Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day
41 Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour/Crossroads
42 What Put Me In Phillips Family/Family Music Group
43 The Deal Les Butler/Family Music Group
44 There Is Hope Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
45 It Ain’t Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent
46 The Old Story Sound Street/Independent
47 When You Look At Me Wisecarvers/Crossroads
48 God Has Got This Frosts/Mansion
49 Every Valley Has A Promise Endless Highway/Crossroads
50 Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
51 Never Been A Time Talleys/Crossroads
52 The Cross He Carried Phillips & Banks/Independent
53 My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family/Daywind
54 The Rock That Never Ages Lore Family/Crossroads
55 Ask Bartimaeus Purpose/Chapel Valley
56 Miles Of Miracles Liberty Qt/ Independent
57 The Way Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
58 Can’t Lose For Winning Chronicle/Butler Music Group
59 Twice On Sunday Poet Voices/Independent
60 Anytime’s A Good Time Hyssongs/Independent
61 Holy Water Red Letter Edition/Peace Records
62 Holy All Over Again Foresters/Independent
63 Unspoken Jordan Family Band/ARS
64 I’m On My Way Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
65 You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion
66 Glory Days Answered Prayer/Independent
67 Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King/StowTown
68 Roll Back River Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
69 Can’t Keep A Good Man Down Avenue/Independent
70 Closer To Where I’m Going Pathfinders/Independent
71 God Walks In Freemans/Independent
72 Heaven Song Today Butler Brothers Qt/Independent
73 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent
74 Higher Adam Crabb/Daywind
75 Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus Chosen/Independent
76 Inside Information Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill
77 Doubt The Storm Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
78 Take Me Back The Browns/StowTown
79 You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us Mark Bishop/Crossroads
80 That’s My Home Cross Anchored/ Independent
81 God You’re Amazing GloryWay Qt/Independent
82 Prophecy Into The Wind Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
83 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind
84 Every Knee Shall Bow Bros.4/Independent
85 Jesus Medley Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
86 Rise Above The Fall Day Three/Redemption Records
87 Home Of Dreams Littles/Independent
88 I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Independent
89 You Never Know Dunaways/Independent
90 Don’t Fear The Mountain Jonathan Bledsoe/Independent
91 Heaven In Your Heart Phillips & Banks/Independent
92 Glorious Tomorrow Phil Cross/Independent
93 Joy Looks Good On You Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden
94 God’s Gonna Do The Same Porter Family/Chapel Valley
95  Just As I Am Jason Crabb/Daywind
96 The Day I Got Saved High Road/New Day/Daywind
97 I’ll Never Understand His Love Don Stiles/Independent
98 Kneel Down And Pray Isaiah 61/Independent
99 Whosoever Will May Come 11th Hour/Crossroads
100 We Choose Life 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

 