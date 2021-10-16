Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG (October 2021)
Congratulations to The LeFevre Quartet for the number one song, The 99 , for the month of October 2021.
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|
The 99
|
LeFevre Qt/ New Day Records
|2
|Healed By The Stripes
|Browders/Dream Big Music
|3
|Those Hands
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|4
|Grace Ain’t Fair
|Nelons/Daywind
|5
|Address Change Notification
|Southbound/Daywind
|6
|The Final Word
|Whisnants/UIA
|7
|Somebody Tell
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|8
|The God I Know
|Erwins/StowTown
|9
|I Choose Joy
|Taylors/StowTown
|10
|Keep Movin’ Along
|Perrys/StowTown
|11
|Jesus Frees The Fallen
|Gold City/Sony
|12
|When The Old Old Story Was New
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|13
|How Saved Am I
|Triumphant Qt/ StowTown
|14
|What The Cross Really Is
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|15
|Faithful Once Again
|Steeles/StowTown
|16
|The Book
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|17
|Peace InTrusting
|Isaacs/House of Isaacs/New Day
|18
|Read It Again
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|19
|Oh What A Day
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|20
|Keep On Keeping On
|
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/ StowTown
|21
|People Like Me
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|22
|This Is Amazing Grace
|The Old Paths/Crossroads
|23
|Religion Isn’t Working
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|24
|Too Much
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|25
|Make It Count
|The Sound/New Day Records
|26
|Come Along With Me
|Billy Walker/Mansion
|27
|The Light
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|28
|Set The Sails
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|29
|A Good Day Coming On
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|30
|Subject To Change
|Bibletones/Independent
|31
|When We All Get Together
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|32
|Wonders Never Cease
|Big Mo/Independent
|33
|Things Are Gonna Change Someday
|Mark Dubbeld/SongGarden
|34
|It’s Still Good New
|Guardians/StowTown
|35
|He Won’t Just Get You By Fields Of Grace
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|36
|Masterpiece
|Greg Sullivan/ Resting Place Music
|37
|Given, Buried, Risen
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|38
|Enter In
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|39
|I’ll Soon Be Gone
|
Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|40
|Start With Well Done
|Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day
|41
|Bring That Giant Down
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|42
|What Put Me In
|Phillips Family/Family Music Group
|43
|The Deal
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|44
|There Is Hope
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|45
|It Ain’t Over Yet
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|46
|The Old Story
|Sound Street/Independent
|47
|When You Look At Me
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|48
|God Has Got This
|Frosts/Mansion
|49
|Every Valley Has A Promise
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|50
|Raised On Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
|51
|Never Been A Time
|Talleys/Crossroads
|52
|The Cross He Carried
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|53
|My King Is Known By Love
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|54
|The Rock That Never Ages
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|55
|Ask Bartimaeus
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|56
|Miles Of Miracles
|Liberty Qt/ Independent
|57
|The Way
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|58
|Can’t Lose For Winning
|Chronicle/Butler Music Group
|59
|Twice On Sunday
|Poet Voices/Independent
|60
|Anytime’s A Good Time
|Hyssongs/Independent
|61
|Holy Water
|Red Letter Edition/Peace Records
|62
|Holy All Over Again
|Foresters/Independent
|63
|Unspoken
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|64
|I’m On My Way
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
|65
|You Say
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|66
|Glory Days
|Answered Prayer/Independent
|67
|Everyday Battles
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|68
|Roll Back River
|Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
|69
|Can’t Keep A Good Man Down
|Avenue/Independent
|70
|Closer To Where I’m Going
|Pathfinders/Independent
|71
|God Walks In
|Freemans/Independent
|72
|Heaven Song Today
|Butler Brothers Qt/Independent
|73
|A New Thing
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|74
|Higher
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|75
|Is Anybody Not Ashamed Of Jesus
|Chosen/Independent
|76
|Inside Information
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill
|77
|Doubt The Storm
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|78
|Take Me Back
|The Browns/StowTown
|79
|You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|80
|That’s My Home
|Cross Anchored/ Independent
|81
|God You’re Amazing
|GloryWay Qt/Independent
|82
|Prophecy Into The Wind
|Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
|83
|I Know That Was You
|Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind
|84
|Every Knee Shall Bow
|Bros.4/Independent
|85
|Jesus Medley
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|86
|Rise Above The Fall
|Day Three/Redemption Records
|87
|Home Of Dreams
|Littles/Independent
|88
|I Surrender To The King
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|89
|You Never Know
|Dunaways/Independent
|90
|Don’t Fear The Mountain
|Jonathan Bledsoe/Independent
|91
|Heaven In Your Heart
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|92
|Glorious Tomorrow
|Phil Cross/Independent
|93
|Joy Looks Good On You
|Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden
|94
|God’s Gonna Do The Same
|Porter Family/Chapel Valley
|95
|Just As I Am
|Jason Crabb/Daywind
|96
|The Day I Got Saved
|High Road/New Day/Daywind
|97
|I’ll Never Understand His Love
|Don Stiles/Independent
|98
|Kneel Down And Pray
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|99
|Whosoever Will May Come
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|100
|We Choose Life
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads