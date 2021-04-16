Congratulations to the LeFevre Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100

|1
|Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
|2
|I Call It Home
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|3
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants/UIA
|4
|What Love
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|5
|First Church Of Mercy
|The Sound/New Day Records
|6
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City/Sony
|7
|Looks Like Jesus To Me
|Talleys/Crossroads
|8
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|9
|Messiah Overcame
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|10
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs/ARS
|11
|Walk Me Through
|Perrys/StowTown
|12
|He Walked Out
|Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
|13
|Hem Of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|14
|Never Changing God
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|15
|Wake Up
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|16
|Home Is Sounding Sweeter
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|17
|There’s A Meetin
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|18
|Start With Well Done
|Greater Vision/Daywind Records
|19
|You Gotta Have A Song
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|20
|Child Of The King
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|21
|Joy To The World
|Martins/Gaither Music
|22
|Glory
|Steeles/StowTown
|23
|I Like Southern Gospel Style The Best
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|24
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|25
|You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|26
|What A Day
|Legacy Five/Daywind
|27
|What Livin Is
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|28
|I’ll Take The Old Highway
|Sound Street/Independent
|29
|This Ship Was Made To Sail
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|30
|Hard Times
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|31
|Potter’s Wheel
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|32
|You’ve Got A Friend
|Littles/Independent
|33
|Deliver Again
|Foresters/Independent
|34
|Born Again
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|35
|Raised On Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|36
|Get On The Wheel
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|37
|Salvation’s Song
|Taylors/StowTown
|38
|Walking In The Spirit
|Williamson Branch/Pinecastle
|39
|He Rescued Me
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|40
|Wonderful Merciful Savior
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|41
|We Come In The Name Of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|42
|It Runs In The Family
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|43
|This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice/Crossroads
|44
|Love Walked In The Room
|Battle Cry/ Chapel Valley
|45
|The Beatitudes Song
|River’s Edge/Independent
|46
|He Still Moves Mountains
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|47
|I’m Working On A Building
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|48
|Through It All
|Mark Dubbeld Family/ Song Garden
|49
|Whosoever Will May Come
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|50
|These Are The Days
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|51
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|52
|WhenYou Pray, Pray For America
|MARK209/Independent
|53
|Time Pray
|Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
|54
|I’ll Put On A Crown
|Folenius/Independent
|55
|That’ll Preach
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|56
|Remember His Faithfulness
|Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
|57
|I’m My Father’s Daughter
|Mary Burke/Independent
|58
|This Is Amazing Grace
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|59
|Come Up Clean
|Steve Ladd/Crossroads
|60
|Movin On
|Bibletones/Independent
|61
|Turn To The Cross
|Hyssongs/Independent
|62
|Why
|Chosen/Independent
|63
|God Walks In
|Freemans/Independent
|64
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|65
|What We Need
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|66
|Jesus In The Boat
|Amen Quartet/Independent
|67
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians/StowTown
|68
|Hold Fast
|Big Mo/Independent
|69
|Nobody
|Erwins/StowTown
|70
|You’re Home To Stay
|Guardians/StowTown
|71
|Rescue Story
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|72
|When Jesus Walks By
|Answered Prayer/Independent
|73
|Hope For The World
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|74
|Going On Home
|Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
|75
|Church Of The Living God
|Combs Family/Independent
|76
|Jordan
|Nelons/Daywind
|77
|Gabriel
|Bledsoes/ndependent
|78
|Soon We Will Be Going Home
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|79
|To Save My Life
|Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
|80
|Everything’s Gonna Be Alright
|Janet Paschal/Gaither Music
|81
|Apart From You
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|82
|Run To Him
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|83
|It’s My Desire
|Brenda Denney/Independent
|84
|End Of The Story
|GloryWay Quartet/Independent
|85
|All The Way To The Gates
|Kramers/StowTown
|86
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|87
|He Has
|Joyaires/Independent
|88
|Calling All Prodigals
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|89
|Second Chances
|Pathfinders/Independent
|90
|I Have A Friend
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|91
|Closer
|Vaughn Family/ARS
|92
|That Sounds Like Home To Me
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|93
|Your Son
|Chris Golden/ 24 K Records
|94
|New Day, Same God
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|95 Old Rugged Cross
|Old Rugged Cross
|Chronicle/Independent
|96
|I Know That Was You
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|97
|He Won’t Just Get You By Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|98
|Because Of The Cross
|Greesons/Independent
|99
|This is Your Day
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|100
|No Room For Hate
|Mark Lowry/Daywind Records