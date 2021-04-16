The Lefevre Quartet Announces Two New Members
announcements

Congratulations to the LeFevre Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100

scoopsnews
1 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet/New Day Records
2 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet/Daywind
3 He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA
4 What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads
5 First Church Of Mercy The Sound/New Day Records
6 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony
7 Looks Like Jesus To Me Talleys/Crossroads
8 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
9 Messiah Overcame Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
10 The Wilderness Isaacs/ARS
11 Walk Me Through Perrys/StowTown
12 He Walked Out Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
13 Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
14 Never Changing God Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
15 Wake Up Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
16 Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations/Crossroads
17 There’s A Meetin Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
18 Start With Well Done Greater Vision/Daywind Records
19 You Gotta Have A Song Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
20 Child Of The King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
21 Joy To The World Martins/Gaither Music
22 Glory Steeles/StowTown
23 I Like Southern Gospel Style The Best Les Butler/Family Music Group
24 Goliath Joseph Habedank/Daywind
25 You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us Mark Bishop/Crossroads
26 What A Day Legacy Five/Daywind
27 What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent
28 I’ll Take The Old Highway Sound Street/Independent
29 This Ship Was Made To Sail Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
30 Hard Times Zane & Donna King/StowTown
31 Potter’s Wheel Wisecarvers/Crossroads
32 You’ve Got A Friend Littles/Independent
33 Deliver Again Foresters/Independent
34 Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads
35 Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
36 Get On The Wheel Hope’s Journey/Independent
37 Salvation’s Song Taylors/StowTown
38 Walking In The Spirit Williamson Branch/Pinecastle
39 He Rescued Me Endless Highway/Crossroads
40 Wonderful Merciful Savior Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
41 We Come In The Name Of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
42 It Runs In The Family Collingsworth Family/StowTown
43 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice/Crossroads
44 Love Walked In The Room Battle Cry/ Chapel Valley
45 The Beatitudes Song River’s Edge/Independent
46 He Still Moves Mountains Purpose/Chapel Valley
47 I’m Working On A Building Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
48 Through It All Mark Dubbeld Family/ Song Garden
49 Whosoever Will May Come 11th Hour/Crossroads
50 These Are The Days Kingsmen/Crossroads
51 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
52 WhenYou Pray, Pray For America MARK209/Independent
53 Time Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
54 I’ll Put On A Crown Folenius/Independent
55 That’ll Preach Mercy’s Well/Independent
56 Remember His Faithfulness Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
57 I’m My Father’s Daughter Mary Burke/Independent
58 This Is Amazing Grace Old Paths/Crossroads
59 Come Up Clean Steve Ladd/Crossroads
60 Movin On Bibletones/Independent
61 Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Independent
62 Why Chosen/Independent
63 God Walks In Freemans/Independent
64 Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads
65 What We Need Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
66 Jesus In The Boat Amen Quartet/Independent
67 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown
68 Hold Fast Big Mo/Independent
69 Nobody Erwins/StowTown
70 You’re Home To Stay Guardians/StowTown
71 Rescue Story Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
72 When Jesus Walks By Answered Prayer/Independent
73 Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/ARS
74 Going On Home Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
75 Church Of The Living God Combs Family/Independent
76 Jordan Nelons/Daywind
77 Gabriel Bledsoes/ndependent
78 Soon We Will Be Going Home 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
79 To Save My Life Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
80 Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Janet Paschal/Gaither Music
81 Apart From You Susan Whisnant/UIA
82 Run To Him Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
83 It’s My Desire Brenda Denney/Independent
84 End Of The Story GloryWay Quartet/Independent
85 All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown
86 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
87 He Has Joyaires/Independent
88 Calling All Prodigals Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
89 Second Chances Pathfinders/Independent
90 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
91 Closer Vaughn Family/ARS
92 That Sounds Like Home To Me Billy Huddleston/Independent
93 Your Son Chris Golden/ 24 K Records
94 New Day, Same God Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
95 Old Rugged Cross Old Rugged Cross Chronicle/Independent
96 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records
97 He Won’t Just Get You By Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
98 Because Of The Cross Greesons/Independent
99 This is Your Day Phillips & Banks/Independent
100 No Room For Hate Mark Lowry/Daywind Records