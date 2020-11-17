Congratulations to The Rochesters and The Bluegrass Top 20 SGN SCOOPS-December

Written by scoopsnews on November 17, 2020 – 10:08 am -

Congratulations to The Rochesters for The Number 1 song in Bluegrass (December 2020 SGN SCOOPS)

Position Song Title Artist/Label
1 Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent
2 Don’t Tune Him Out Whites/Independent
3 I Know The Tomb Is Empty Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
4 It’s Autumn Tim Davis/Independent
5 There’s No Depression In Heaven Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home Records
6 The Lost Sheep Eagle’s Wings/Independent
7 Worry Never Done Nothing East Ridge Boys/Mansion
8 I’m Gonna Wait On Jesus Carolina Blue/Billy Blue Records
9 God Of Second Chances High Road/New Day Records
10 God’s Still In Control Merle Monroe/Pinecastle Records
11 The Old Red Back Strings Of Victory/Independent
12 Thank God I’m Free Detty Sisters/Independent
13 Come To Jesus Moment Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
14 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
15 The Home Far Away Zoe & Cloyd/Independent
16 One Word Away The Patricks/Independent
17 Much More Than I Asked For King James Boys/Independent
18 Tell the World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
19 One Day I Will Gospel Plow Boys/Independent
20 Lord, We Need You Primitive Qt/Independent

Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Rochesters and The Bluegrass Top 20 SGN SCOOPS-December

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.