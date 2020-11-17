Congratulations to The Rochesters and The Bluegrass Top 20 SGN SCOOPS-DecemberWritten by scoopsnews on November 17, 2020 – 10:08 am -
Congratulations to The Rochesters for The Number 1 song in Bluegrass (December 2020 SGN SCOOPS)
|Position
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|Ready To Serve
|Rochesters/Independent
|2
|Don’t Tune Him Out
|Whites/Independent
|3
|I Know The Tomb Is Empty
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|4
|It’s Autumn
|Tim Davis/Independent
|5
|There’s No Depression In Heaven
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Mountain Home Records
|6
|The Lost Sheep
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|7
|Worry Never Done Nothing
|East Ridge Boys/Mansion
|8
|I’m Gonna Wait On Jesus
|Carolina Blue/Billy Blue Records
|9
|God Of Second Chances
|High Road/New Day Records
|10
|God’s Still In Control
|Merle Monroe/Pinecastle Records
|11
|The Old Red Back
|Strings Of Victory/Independent
|12
|Thank God I’m Free
|Detty Sisters/Independent
|13
|Come To Jesus Moment
|Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
|14
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|15
|The Home Far Away
|Zoe & Cloyd/Independent
|16
|One Word Away
|The Patricks/Independent
|17
|Much More Than I Asked For
|King James Boys/Independent
|18
|Tell the World That Jesus Saves
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
|19
|One Day I Will
|Gospel Plow Boys/Independent
|20
|Lord, We Need You
|Primitive Qt/Independent
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Rochesters and The Bluegrass Top 20 SGN SCOOPS-December
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.