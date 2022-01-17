StowTown Records Announces New Release From The Guardians
Congratulations to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel January 2022

1.

It’s Still Good News

Guardians/StowTown
2. When The Old Old Story Was New Kingsmen/Crossroads
3. People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
4. Go Tell One Whisnants/UIA
5. Songs of Grace Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day
6. What The Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
7. The Book Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
8. Can You See The Clock Hoppers/Hopper Music
9. A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
10. How Saved I Am Triumphant Qt/StowTown
11. Make It Count The Sound/New Day Records
12. Not One Word Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
13. His Will, His Way, Our Faith Hyssongs/Independent
14. How Good The News Feels Old Paths/Crossroads
15. Oh, What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
16. Joy Comes In The Morning Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
17. Given, Buried, Risen Legacy Five/StowTown
18. Read It Again Williamsons/Family Music Group
19. Jesus Frees The Fallen Gold City/Sony
20. The World Needs A Song Lore Family/Crossroads
21. My Jesus LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day
22. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big
23. Somebody Tell Tribute Quartet/Daywind
24. Black, White, and Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
25. Inside Information Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill
26. Keep On Keeping On Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
27. Take Me Back The Browns/StowTown
28. What We Need Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
29. Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour/Crossroads
30. Address Change Notification Southbound/Daywind
31. Across The River Mark Bishop/Crossroads
32. Jericho Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day
33. Good VS Evil Michael Combs/Independent
34. The Old Story Sound Street/Independent
35. The Light Sunday Drive/Crossroads
36. Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King/StowTown
37. I Am So Blessed Les Butler/Family Music Group
38. Redeeming Blood The Griffins/Independent
39. There Is Hope Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
40. Masterpiece Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
41. Stones Crabb Family/Daywind
42. Enter In Inspirations/Crossroads
43. The Lighthouse Ronnie Hinson/Independent
44. You Never Know Dunaways/Independent
45. God Can Hear Tears Fall Heart 2 Heart/ Family Music Group
46. Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind
47. Call On His Name River’s Edge/Independent
48. Twice On Sunday Poet Voices/Independent
49. Prophecy Into The Wind Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
50. Those Hands Down East Boys/Crossroads
51. The Cross He Carried Phillips & Banks/Independent
52. The Same Taylors/StowTown
53. It Ain’t Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent
54. Everything Lauren Talley (w/Cindy Morgan)/Crossroads
55. Jesus Showed Up Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
56. Just The Way I Am Journeys/Chapel Valley
57. Every Knee Shall Bow BROS.4/Independent
58. Set The Sails Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
59. Wonders Never Cease Big Mo/Independent
60. High Tower Epps Family/Independent
61. You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion
62. When You Look At Me Wisecarvers/Crossroads/Skyland
63. Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
64. Faithful Once Again Steeles/StowTown
65. Can’t Lose For Winning Chronicle/Butler Music Group
66. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine
67. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
68. Come Along With Me Billy Walker/Mansion
69. Be Strong and Courageous Cami Shrock/Independent
70. In His Eyes Villines Trio/Independent
71. Rise Up Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
72. Bethlehem Judea Marksmen/Independent
73. Building A Bridge Clear Vision Qt/Chapel Valley
74. His Strength Is Perfect Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
75. A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent
76. Subject To Change Bibletones/Independent
77. The God I Know Erwins/StowTown
78. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down Avenue/Independent
79. My Heart Knows Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
80. I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Independent
81. Heaven Song Today Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
82. Streets Of Gold 4 Calvary Qt/Indepependent
83. My Jesus Hullenders/Independent
84. Keep Movin’ Along Perrys/StowTown
85. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind
86. This Is My Story Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
87. Is Anybody Here Not Ashamed Of Jesus Chosen/Independent
88. No Ones Too Broken For Grace Barber Family/Independent
89. He Won’t Just Get You By Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
90. Home Of Dreams Littles/Independent
91. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads
92. Peace In Trusting Isaacs/House of Isaacs
93. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind
94. Can You Hear The Sound Praise Times Three/Independent
95. Jesus Is Alive Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley
96. Good Things Souls Harbor/Independent
97. This Church Steeles/StowTown
98. God’s Holy Word Brian Burchfield/Independent
99. Too Much Paid In Full/StowTown
100. Empty Cross, Empty Tomb Port City Quartet/Independent

 