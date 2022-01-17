Congratulations to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel January 2022

1. It’s Still Good News Guardians/StowTown

2. When The Old Old Story Was New Kingsmen/Crossroads

3. People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

4. Go Tell One Whisnants/UIA

5. Songs of Grace Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day

6. What The Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

7. The Book Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

8. Can You See The Clock Hoppers/Hopper Music

9. A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

10. How Saved I Am Triumphant Qt/StowTown

11. Make It Count The Sound/New Day Records

12. Not One Word Collingsworth Family/ StowTown

13. His Will, His Way, Our Faith Hyssongs/Independent

14. How Good The News Feels Old Paths/Crossroads

15. Oh, What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

16. Joy Comes In The Morning Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group

17. Given, Buried, Risen Legacy Five/StowTown

18. Read It Again Williamsons/Family Music Group

19. Jesus Frees The Fallen Gold City/Sony

20. The World Needs A Song Lore Family/Crossroads

21. My Jesus LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day

22. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big

23. Somebody Tell Tribute Quartet/Daywind

24. Black, White, and Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day

25. Inside Information Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill

26. Keep On Keeping On Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

27. Take Me Back The Browns/StowTown

28. What We Need Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd

29. Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour/Crossroads

30. Address Change Notification Southbound/Daywind

31. Across The River Mark Bishop/Crossroads

32. Jericho Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day

33. Good VS Evil Michael Combs/Independent

34. The Old Story Sound Street/Independent

35. The Light Sunday Drive/Crossroads

36. Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King/StowTown

37. I Am So Blessed Les Butler/Family Music Group

38. Redeeming Blood The Griffins/Independent

39. There Is Hope Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

40. Masterpiece Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

41. Stones Crabb Family/Daywind

42. Enter In Inspirations/Crossroads

43. The Lighthouse Ronnie Hinson/Independent

44. You Never Know Dunaways/Independent

45. God Can Hear Tears Fall Heart 2 Heart/ Family Music Group

46. Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind

47. Call On His Name River’s Edge/Independent

48. Twice On Sunday Poet Voices/Independent

49. Prophecy Into The Wind Battle Cry/Chapel Valley

50. Those Hands Down East Boys/Crossroads

51. The Cross He Carried Phillips & Banks/Independent

52. The Same Taylors/StowTown

53. It Ain’t Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent

54. Everything Lauren Talley (w/Cindy Morgan)/Crossroads

55. Jesus Showed Up Justified Qt/Big Picture Records

56. Just The Way I Am Journeys/Chapel Valley

57. Every Knee Shall Bow BROS.4/Independent

58. Set The Sails Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

59. Wonders Never Cease Big Mo/Independent

60. High Tower Epps Family/Independent

61. You Say Tonja Rose/Mansion

62. When You Look At Me Wisecarvers/Crossroads/Skyland

63. Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

64. Faithful Once Again Steeles/StowTown

65. Can’t Lose For Winning Chronicle/Butler Music Group

66. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine

67. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

68. Come Along With Me Billy Walker/Mansion

69. Be Strong and Courageous Cami Shrock/Independent

70. In His Eyes Villines Trio/Independent

71. Rise Up Isbell Family/Chapel Valley

72. Bethlehem Judea Marksmen/Independent

73. Building A Bridge Clear Vision Qt/Chapel Valley

74. His Strength Is Perfect Gordon Mote/Gaither Music

75. A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent

76. Subject To Change Bibletones/Independent

77. The God I Know Erwins/StowTown

78. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down Avenue/Independent

79. My Heart Knows Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley

80. I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Independent

81. Heaven Song Today Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent

82. Streets Of Gold 4 Calvary Qt/Indepependent

83. My Jesus Hullenders/Independent

84. Keep Movin’ Along Perrys/StowTown

85. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind

86. This Is My Story Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

87. Is Anybody Here Not Ashamed Of Jesus Chosen/Independent

88. No Ones Too Broken For Grace Barber Family/Independent

89. He Won’t Just Get You By Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group

90. Home Of Dreams Littles/Independent

91. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads

92. Peace In Trusting Isaacs/House of Isaacs

93. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind

94. Can You Hear The Sound Praise Times Three/Independent

95. Jesus Is Alive Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley

96. Good Things Souls Harbor/Independent

97. This Church Steeles/StowTown

98. God’s Holy Word Brian Burchfield/Independent

99. Too Much Paid In Full/StowTown