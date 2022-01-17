Congratulations to The SGN Scoops Top 100 Southern Gospel January 2022
|
1.
|
It’s Still Good News
|
Guardians/StowTown
|2.
|When The Old Old Story Was New
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|3.
|People Like Me
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|4.
|Go Tell One
|Whisnants/UIA
|5.
|Songs of Grace
|Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day
|6.
|What The Cross Really Is
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|7.
|The Book
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|8.
|Can You See The Clock
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|9.
|A Good Day Coming On
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|10.
|How Saved I Am
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|11.
|Make It Count
|The Sound/New Day Records
|12.
|Not One Word
|Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
|13.
|His Will, His Way, Our Faith
|Hyssongs/Independent
|14.
|How Good The News Feels
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|15.
|Oh, What A Day
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|16.
|Joy Comes In The Morning
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|17.
|Given, Buried, Risen
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|18.
|Read It Again
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|19.
|Jesus Frees The Fallen
|Gold City/Sony
|20.
|The World Needs A Song
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|21.
|My Jesus
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day
|22.
|I’ve Come Too Far
|Browders/Dream Big
|23.
|Somebody Tell
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|24.
|Black, White, and Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
|25.
|Inside Information
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill
|26.
|Keep On Keeping On
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|27.
|Take Me Back
|The Browns/StowTown
|28.
|What We Need
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|29.
|Bring That Giant Down
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|30.
|Address Change Notification
|Southbound/Daywind
|31.
|Across The River
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|32.
|Jericho
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day
|33.
|Good VS Evil
|Michael Combs/Independent
|34.
|The Old Story
|Sound Street/Independent
|35.
|The Light
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|36.
|Everyday Battles
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|37.
|I Am So Blessed
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|38.
|Redeeming Blood
|The Griffins/Independent
|39.
|There Is Hope
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|40.
|Masterpiece
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|41.
|Stones
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|42.
|Enter In
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|43.
|The Lighthouse
|Ronnie Hinson/Independent
|44.
|You Never Know
|Dunaways/Independent
|45.
|God Can Hear Tears Fall
|Heart 2 Heart/ Family Music Group
|46.
|Don’t Wait
|Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind
|47.
|Call On His Name
|River’s Edge/Independent
|48.
|Twice On Sunday
|Poet Voices/Independent
|49.
|Prophecy Into The Wind
|Battle Cry/Chapel Valley
|50.
|Those Hands
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|51.
|The Cross He Carried
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|52.
|The Same
|Taylors/StowTown
|53.
|It Ain’t Over Yet
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|54.
|Everything
|Lauren Talley (w/Cindy Morgan)/Crossroads
|55.
|Jesus Showed Up
|Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
|56.
|Just The Way I Am
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|57.
|Every Knee Shall Bow
|BROS.4/Independent
|58.
|Set The Sails
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|59.
|Wonders Never Cease
|Big Mo/Independent
|60.
|High Tower
|Epps Family/Independent
|61.
|You Say
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|62.
|When You Look At Me
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads/Skyland
|63.
|Thunder
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|64.
|Faithful Once Again
|Steeles/StowTown
|65.
|Can’t Lose For Winning
|Chronicle/Butler Music Group
|66.
|When They See Me
|Freemans/Goldvine
|67.
|My Feet Are On The Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|68.
|Come Along With Me
|Billy Walker/Mansion
|69.
|Be Strong and Courageous
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|70.
|In His Eyes
|Villines Trio/Independent
|71.
|Rise Up
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|72.
|Bethlehem Judea
|Marksmen/Independent
|73.
|Building A Bridge
|Clear Vision Qt/Chapel Valley
|74.
|His Strength Is Perfect
|Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
|75.
|A New Thing
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|76.
|Subject To Change
|Bibletones/Independent
|77.
|The God I Know
|Erwins/StowTown
|78.
|Can’t Keep A Good Man Down
|Avenue/Independent
|79.
|My Heart Knows
|Judith Montgomery Family/Chapel Valley
|80.
|I Surrender To The King
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|81.
|Heaven Song Today
|Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
|82.
|Streets Of Gold
|4 Calvary Qt/Indepependent
|83.
|My Jesus
|Hullenders/Independent
|84.
|Keep Movin’ Along
|Perrys/StowTown
|85.
|He’s Got A Way
|Southbound/Daywind
|86.
|This Is My Story
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|87.
|Is Anybody Here Not Ashamed Of Jesus
|Chosen/Independent
|88.
|No Ones Too Broken For Grace
|Barber Family/Independent
|89.
|He Won’t Just Get You By
|Fields Of Grace/Family Music Group
|90.
|Home Of Dreams
|Littles/Independent
|91.
|Come Home Kind Of God
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|92.
|Peace In Trusting
|Isaacs/House of Isaacs
|93.
|Children Sing
|Nelons/Daywind
|94.
|Can You Hear The Sound
|Praise Times Three/Independent
|95.
|Jesus Is Alive
|Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley
|96.
|Good Things
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|97.
|This Church
|Steeles/StowTown
|98.
|God’s Holy Word
|Brian Burchfield/Independent
|99.
|Too Much
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|100.
|Empty Cross, Empty Tomb
|Port City Quartet/Independent