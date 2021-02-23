Congratulations to The SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 New Releases March 2021

1. Messiah Overcame- Karen Peck & New River

2. The God Who Never Changes – Lauren Talley

3. Come Up Clean – Steve Ladd

4. That’ll Preach – Mercy’s Well

5. He Walked Out – Triumphant Qt.

6. You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us – Mark Bishop

7. Glory- Steeles

8. Apart From You – Susan Whisnant

9. What A Day – Legacy Five

10. Never Changing God, Kingdom Heirs

11. No Room For Hate, Mark Lowry

12. It Runs In The Family – Collingsworth Family

13. The Beatitudes Song, River’s Edge

14. I Want To Take Someone With Me – The Primitive Qt

15. The Ticket Song – Jay Humphreys Trio

16. New Day, Same God – Austin and Ethan Whisnant

17. There’s A Meetin – Josh & Ashley Franks

18. Gabriel- Bledsoes

19. Remember His Faithfulness Riley Harrison Clark

20. I Found Life – Tonja Rose