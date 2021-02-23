Congratulations to The SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 New Releases March 2021
1. Messiah Overcame- Karen Peck & New River
2. The God Who Never Changes – Lauren Talley
3. Come Up Clean – Steve Ladd
4. That’ll Preach – Mercy’s Well
5. He Walked Out – Triumphant Qt.
6. You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us – Mark Bishop
7. Glory- Steeles
8. Apart From You – Susan Whisnant
9. What A Day – Legacy Five
10. Never Changing God, Kingdom Heirs
11. No Room For Hate, Mark Lowry
12. It Runs In The Family – Collingsworth Family
13. The Beatitudes Song, River’s Edge
14. I Want To Take Someone With Me – The Primitive Qt
15. The Ticket Song – Jay Humphreys Trio
16. New Day, Same God – Austin and Ethan Whisnant
17. There’s A Meetin – Josh & Ashley Franks
18. Gabriel- Bledsoes
19. Remember His Faithfulness Riley Harrison Clark
20. I Found Life – Tonja Rose
