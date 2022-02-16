Congratulations to The Sound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel (February 2022)
The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 for February 2022 Southern Gospel is out ! Congratulations to The Sound and The Top 100!
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|
1. Make It Count
|
The Sound/New Day Records
|2. Go Tell One
|Whisnants/UIA
|3. Oh, What A Day
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|4. His Will, His Way, Our Faith
|Hyssongs/Independent
|5. Songs of Grace
|Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day
|6. Not One Word
|Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
|7. People Like Me
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|8. It’s Still Good News
|Guardians/StowTown
|9. Can You See The Clock
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|10. When The Old,Old Story Was New
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|11. How Good The Good News Feels
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|12. My Jesus
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day
|13. Jericho
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day
|14. Joy Comes In The Morning
|Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
|15. I’ve Come Too Far
|Browders/Dream Big
|16. Black, White, and Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
|17. Goodness Of God
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|18. The World Needs A Song
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|19. Take Me Back
|The Browns/StowTown
|20. Inside Information
|Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill
|21. Twice On Sundays
|Poet Voices/Independent
|22. The Same
|Taylors/StowTown
|23. Read It Again
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|24. A Good Day Coming On
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|25. Children Sing
|Nelons/Daywind
|26. Not My Will
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|27. Bring That Giant Down
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|28. Stones
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|29. Given, Buried,Risen
|Legacy Five/Daywind
|30. Thunder
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|31. Across The River
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|32. What We Need
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|33. The Book
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|34. He’s Got A Way
|Southbound/Daywind
|35. Jesus Showed Up
|Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
|36. This Is The Church
|Steeles/StowTown
|37. There Is Hope
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|38. Keep On Keeping On
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|39. Call On His Name
|River’s Edge/Independent
|40. It Aint Over Yet
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|41. Grace and Goodness
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|42. What The Cross Really Is
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|43. The Lighthouse
|Ronnie Hinson/Independent
|44. Don’t Wait
|Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind
|45. Your Sins Are Forgiven
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|46. I Have God To Thank For Everything
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|47. The Cross He Carried
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|48. My Feet Are On The Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|49. You Never Know
|Dunaways/Independent
|50. When They See Me
|Freemans/Goldvine
|51. Set The Sails
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|52. He Went A Little Further
|Bibletones/Independent
|53. I Am So Blessed
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|54. Come Home Kind Of God
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|55. Everyday Battles
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|56. God Can Hear Tears Fall
|Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
|57. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down
|Avenue/Independent
|58. All Of My Help
|Erwins/StowTown
|59. Count It Victory
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|60. Everything
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|61. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide
|Chronicle/Butler Music Group
|62. Empty Cross, Empty Tomb
|Port City Quartet/Independent
|63. Redeeming Blood
|Griffins/Independent
|64. Too Near Well Done
|Sound Street/Independent
|65. Good vs Evil
|Michael Combs/Independent
|66. It Aint Over Yet
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|67. Let Us Pray
|Paid In Full/Independent
|68. This Ship Has Sailed
|Batchelor Family/Independent
|69. Leavin On My Mind
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|70. He Never Gives Up On Me
|Michael Booth/Daywind
|71. Nobody Knows Better Than Me
|Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
|72. When The Son Arrives
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|73. Come Go With Me To The Well
|Day Three/Redemption World Records
|74. This Is My Story
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|75. Beautiful The Hands
|Family Legacy/Independent
|76. He Controls The Peace
|Voice of Truth Qt/Independent
|77. I Wanna Go
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|78. Standing On The Word
|Joyaires/Independent
|79. The God Of Gideon
|Foresters/Independent
|80. The Pool
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
|81. Jesus Frees The Fallen
|Gold City/New Haven
|82. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song
|Mercy’s Well/Independent
|83. What The Blood Does
|Won Life/Independent
|84. Two Coats
|High Road/New Day
|85. We Need A Revival
|Bates Family/Independent
|86. I Surrender To The King
|Jackson Heights/Independent
|87. Higher
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|88. Sweet Things Out Of Dark Places
|Divine 3/Independent
|89. Song Of My Surrender
|No Name Qt/Independent
|90. Hope
|Cana’s Voice/StowTown
|91. His Strength Is Perfect
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|92. Opening Soon
|Big Mo/Independent
|93. Masterpiece
|Greg Sullivan/Independent
|94. With Every Move I Make
|Austin & Ethan Whisnanr/UIA
|95. Still
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|96. Forgiven
|McNeills/IChapel Valley
|97. Home Of Dreams
|Littles/Independent
|98. What Put Me In
|Phillips Family/Butler Music Group
|99. Heavenly Resource
|Isbells/Chapel Valley
|100. Jesus Can
|Siler Family/Independent