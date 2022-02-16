announcements

Congratulations to The Sound and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel (February 2022)

The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 for February 2022 Southern Gospel is out ! Congratulations to The Sound and The Top 100!

Song Title Artist/Label

1. Make It Count

The Sound/New Day Records
2. Go Tell One Whisnants/UIA
3. Oh, What A Day Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
4. His Will, His Way, Our Faith Hyssongs/Independent
5. Songs of Grace Greater Vision/Daywind/New Day
6. Not One Word Collingsworth Family/ StowTown
7. People Like Me Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
8. It’s Still Good News Guardians/StowTown
9. Can You See The Clock Hoppers/Hopper Music
10. When The Old,Old Story Was New Kingsmen/Crossroads
11. How Good The Good News Feels Old Paths/Crossroads
12. My Jesus LeFevre Quartet/Daywind/New Day
13. Jericho Joseph Habedank/Daywind/New Day
14. Joy Comes In The Morning Old Time Preacher’s Qt/Family Music Group
15. I’ve Come Too Far Browders/Dream Big
16. Black, White, and Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind/New Day
17. Goodness Of God Triumphant Qt/StowTown
18. The World Needs A Song Lore Family/Crossroads
19. Take Me Back The Browns/StowTown
20. Inside Information Tim Livingston/Diamond Mill
21. Twice On Sundays Poet Voices/Independent
22. The Same Taylors/StowTown
23. Read It Again Williamsons/Family Music Group
24. A Good Day Coming On Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
25. Children Sing Nelons/Daywind
26. Not My Will Tribute Qt/Daywind
27. Bring That Giant Down 11th Hour/Crossroads
28. Stones Crabb Family/Daywind
29. Given, Buried,Risen Legacy Five/Daywind
30. Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
31. Across The River Mark Bishop/Crossroads
32. What We Need Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
33. The Book Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
34. He’s Got A Way Southbound/Daywind
35. Jesus Showed Up Justified Qt/Big Picture Records
36. This Is The Church Steeles/StowTown
37. There Is Hope Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
38. Keep On Keeping On Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
39. Call On His Name River’s Edge/Independent
40. It Aint Over Yet Sacred Harmony/Independent
41. Grace and Goodness Sunday Drive/StowTown
42. What The Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
43. The Lighthouse Ronnie Hinson/Independent
44. Don’t Wait Tim Menzies/New Day/Daywind
45. Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys/Crossroads
46. I Have God To Thank For Everything Inspirations/Crossroads
47. The Cross He Carried Phillips & Banks/Independent
48. My Feet Are On The Rock Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
49. You Never Know Dunaways/Independent
50. When They See Me Freemans/Goldvine
51. Set The Sails Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
52. He Went A Little Further Bibletones/Independent
53. I Am So Blessed Les Butler/Family Music Group
54. Come Home Kind Of God Endless Highway/Crossroads
55. Everyday Battles Zane & Donna King/StowTown
56. God Can Hear Tears Fall Heart 2 Heart/Family Music Group
57. Can’t Keep A Good Man Down Avenue/Independent
58. All Of My Help Erwins/StowTown
59. Count It Victory Three Bridges/Crossroads
60. Everything Lauren Talley/Crossroads
61. He Has A Way Of Turning The Tide Chronicle/Butler Music Group
62. Empty Cross, Empty Tomb Port City Quartet/Independent
63. Redeeming Blood Griffins/Independent
64. Too Near Well Done Sound Street/Independent
65. Good vs Evil Michael Combs/Independent
66. It Aint Over Yet 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
67. Let Us Pray Paid In Full/Independent
68. This Ship Has Sailed Batchelor Family/Independent
69. Leavin On My Mind Kim Hopper/Daywind
70. He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth/Daywind
71. Nobody Knows Better Than Me Tiffany Coburn/StowTown
72. When The Son Arrives Promisedland Qt/Independent
73. Come Go With Me To The Well Day Three/Redemption World Records
74. This Is My Story Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
75. Beautiful The Hands Family Legacy/Independent
76. He Controls The Peace Voice of Truth Qt/Independent
77. I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band/ARS
78. Standing On The Word Joyaires/Independent
79. The God Of Gideon Foresters/Independent
80. The Pool Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
81. Jesus Frees The Fallen Gold City/New Haven
82. Your Heart Isn’t Far From A Song Mercy’s Well/Independent
83. What The Blood Does Won Life/Independent
84. Two Coats High Road/New Day
85. We Need A Revival Bates Family/Independent
86. I Surrender To The King Jackson Heights/Independent
87. Higher Adam Crabb/Daywind
88. Sweet Things Out Of Dark Places Divine 3/Independent
89. Song Of My Surrender No Name Qt/Independent
90. Hope Cana’s Voice/StowTown
91. His Strength Is Perfect Gordon Mote/New Haven
92. Opening Soon Big Mo/Independent
93. Masterpiece Greg Sullivan/Independent
94. With Every Move I Make Austin & Ethan Whisnanr/UIA
95. Still McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
96. Forgiven McNeills/IChapel Valley
97. Home Of Dreams Littles/Independent
98. What Put Me In Phillips Family/Butler Music Group
99. Heavenly Resource Isbells/Chapel Valley
100. Jesus Can Siler Family/Independent