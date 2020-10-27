Congratulations to The Top 20 New Releases (November 2020) SGN SCOOPS

Written by scoopsnews on October 26, 2020

November 2020

1 He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA
2 Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/ChapelValley
3 What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads
4 Nobody Erwins/StowTown
5 Goliath Joseph Habedank/Daywind
6 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
7 Always Enough Bowling Family/Daywind
8 9 Makes Us One Legacy Five & Wardlow Brothers/Daywind
9 God’s Not Dead Dixie Echoes/Independent
10 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour/Crossroads
11 That’s My Preacher Les Butler/Family Music Group
12 Your Son Chris Golden/24 K Records
13 God Make America Great Again Sweetwater Revival/Independent
14 Heaven Help Us All Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley
15 Rescue Story Fields Of Grace/Independent
16 Child Of The King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
17 News I Didnt Get Lindsay Huggins/Independent
18 The Comeback Siler Family/Independent
19 Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads
20 He Rescued Me Endless Highway

