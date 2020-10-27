Congratulations to The Top 20 New Releases (November 2020) SGN SCOOPS

Congratulations to The Top 20 New Releases (November 2020) SGN SCOOPSWritten by scoopsnews on October 26, 2020 – 5:20 pm -
November 2020
|1
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants/UIA
|2
|Turn To The Cross
|Hyssongs/ChapelValley
|3
|What Love
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|4
|Nobody
|Erwins/StowTown
|5
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|6
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|7
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family/Daywind
|8
|9 Makes Us One
|Legacy Five & Wardlow Brothers/Daywind
|9
|God’s Not Dead
|Dixie Echoes/Independent
|10
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|11
|That’s My Preacher
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|12
|Your Son
|Chris Golden/24 K Records
|13
|God Make America Great Again
|Sweetwater Revival/Independent
|14
|Heaven Help Us All
|Eternal Vision/Chapel Valley
|15
|Rescue Story
|Fields Of Grace/Independent
|16
|Child Of The King
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|17
|News I Didnt Get
|Lindsay Huggins/Independent
|18
|The Comeback
|Siler Family/Independent
|19
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|20
|He Rescued Me
|Endless Highway
