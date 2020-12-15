Congratulations to The Whites and The Bluegrass Top 20Written by scoopsnews on December 15, 2020 – 11:36 am -
Congrats to The Whites and The SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS TOP 20
|1
|Don’t Tune Him Out
|Whites/Independent
|2
|Ready To Serve
|Rochesters/Independent
|3
|It’s Autumn
|Tim Davis/Independent
|4
|Worry Never Done Nothing
|East Ridge Boys/Mansion
|5
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs/Independent
|6
|God Of Second Chances
|High Road/New Day Records
|7
|That Home Far Away
|Zoe & Cloyd/Independent
|8
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|9
|In The Lord’s Will Again
|New River Bluegrass/Independent
|10
|Something Got A Hold Of My Soul
|Eagle’s Wings/Independent
|11
|Thank God I’m Free
|Detty Sisters/Independent
|12
|I Know The Tomb Is Empty
|Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
|13
|Dust On The Bible
|Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice/Independent
|14
|One Word Away
|The Patricks/Independent
|15
|It’s Not Goodbye
|Bama Blu Grace/Family Music Group
|16
|There Is A Place
|Walking By Faith/JeffTolbert/Independent
|17
|Tell The Truth
|Becky Buller & Fairfield Four/Independent
|18
|Tell The World That Jesus Saves
|Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
|19
|The Beggar And The King
|Britton Family/Independent
|20
|God’s Still In Control
|Merle Monroe/Pinecastle Records
Tags: SGN Scoops Top 20 Bluegrass
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Whites and The Bluegrass Top 20
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.