Congratulations to The Whites and The Bluegrass Top 20

Written by scoopsnews on December 15, 2020 – 11:36 am -

Congrats to The Whites and The SGN SCOOPS BLUEGRASS TOP 20

1 Don’t Tune Him Out Whites/Independent
2 Ready To Serve Rochesters/Independent
3 It’s Autumn Tim Davis/Independent
4 Worry Never Done Nothing East Ridge Boys/Mansion
5 The Wilderness Isaacs/Independent
6 God Of Second Chances High Road/New Day Records
7 That Home Far Away Zoe & Cloyd/Independent
8 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
9 In The Lord’s Will Again New River Bluegrass/Independent
10 Something Got A Hold Of My Soul Eagle’s Wings/Independent
11 Thank God I’m Free Detty Sisters/Independent
12 I Know The Tomb Is Empty Heaven’s Mountain Band/Family Music Group
13 Dust On The Bible Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice/Independent
14 One Word Away The Patricks/Independent
15 It’s Not Goodbye Bama Blu Grace/Family Music Group
16 There Is A Place Walking By Faith/JeffTolbert/Independent
17 Tell The Truth Becky Buller & Fairfield Four/Independent
18 Tell The World That Jesus Saves Chigger Hill Boys & Terri/Great Escape Records
19 The Beggar And The King Britton Family/Independent
20 God’s Still In Control Merle Monroe/Pinecastle Records

 


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to The Whites and The Bluegrass Top 20

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.