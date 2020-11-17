Congratulations to Tim Menzies and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (December 2020)

Written by scoopsnews on November 17, 2020 – 10:33 am -

 

Congratulations Tim Menzies and The Top 40 Christian Country (December 2020)

1 His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/New Day Records
2 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent
3 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent
4 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden
5 Jailbreak MARK209/Independent
6 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
7 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent
8 The Rest Of The Story Ray Wolford/HMG
9 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent
10 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
11 Joy Branded/Independent
12 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records
13 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent
14 Jonah, Job & Moses Carolina/Independent
15 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
16 God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
17 Always Angels David Timms/Independent
18 Come On Back PARDONED/Mansion
19 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
20 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent
21 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Indepenedent
22 Come To Jesus Moment Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
23 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion
24 Oh The Lord Has Been So Good To Me Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley
25 Tougher Than Nails Bev McCann/Independent
26 God In The Guitar Strings Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
27 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley
28 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Independent
29 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent
30 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent
31 Till I have No Strength To Give Appointed2/Independent
32 Come On Home Tim Davis/Independent
33 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent
34 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
35 Mountain Movin God Purpose/Chapel Valley
36 Earth To God John Rich/Independent
37 Starboard Side Judith Montgomery &Family/Chapel Valley
38 He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away Gene Reasoner/Independent
39 We Know Jimmy R. Price/Independent
40 I’ve Seen Enough Nathan Areno/Independent

Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Congratulations to Tim Menzies and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (December 2020)

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.