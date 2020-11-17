Congratulations to Tim Menzies and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (December 2020)

1 His Name Is Jesus Tim Menzies/New Day Records

2 Come To Jesus Meetin’ Gerald Crabb/Independent

3 American Heroes Hunter May/Independent

4 Mercy Came Running Chosen Road/Song Garden

5 Jailbreak MARK209/Independent

6 You’re Everywhere Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records

7 Patiently Waiting Steve Bridgmon/Independent

8 The Rest Of The Story Ray Wolford/HMG

9 They Tried Doug Corum/Independent

10 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

11 Joy Branded/Independent

12 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records

13 Capable Hands Michael Roberts/Independent

14 Jonah, Job & Moses Carolina/Independent

15 A Day Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records

16 God Doesn’t Care Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music

17 Always Angels David Timms/Independent

18 Come On Back PARDONED/Mansion

19 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

20 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent

21 Rock Bottom Kevin and Kim Abney/Indepenedent

22 Come To Jesus Moment Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records

23 Little Talk With Jesus Tonja Rose/Mansion

24 Oh The Lord Has Been So Good To Me Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley

25 Tougher Than Nails Bev McCann/Independent

26 God In The Guitar Strings Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

27 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley

28 Promise Land Sam L. Smith/Independent

29 Laugh Often Kali Rose/Independent

30 Still A Special Place Tony Alan Bates/Independent

31 Till I have No Strength To Give Appointed2/Independent

32 Come On Home Tim Davis/Independent

33 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent

34 He Hears My Every Prayer Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records

35 Mountain Movin God Purpose/Chapel Valley

36 Earth To God John Rich/Independent

37 Starboard Side Judith Montgomery &Family/Chapel Valley

38 He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away Gene Reasoner/Independent

39 We Know Jimmy R. Price/Independent