Congratulations to Tim Menzies and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country (December 2020)

|1
|His Name Is Jesus
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|2
|Come To Jesus Meetin’
|Gerald Crabb/Independent
|3
|American Heroes
|Hunter May/Independent
|4
|Mercy Came Running
|Chosen Road/Song Garden
|5
|Jailbreak
|MARK209/Independent
|6
|You’re Everywhere
|Shellem Cline/Tire Swing Records
|7
|Patiently Waiting
|Steve Bridgmon/Independent
|8
|The Rest Of The Story
|Ray Wolford/HMG
|9
|They Tried
|Doug Corum/Independent
|10
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|11
|Joy
|Branded/Independent
|12
|Your Son
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|13
|Capable Hands
|Michael Roberts/Independent
|14
|Jonah, Job & Moses
|Carolina/Independent
|15
|A Day
|Carol Barham/M.A.C.Records
|16
|God Doesn’t Care
|Jackson Heights/Center Stage Music
|17
|Always Angels
|David Timms/Independent
|18
|Come On Back
|PARDONED/Mansion
|19
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|20
|He Will See Me Through
|Don Stiles/Independent
|21
|Rock Bottom
|Kevin and Kim Abney/Indepenedent
|22
|Come To Jesus Moment
|Donna Ulisse/Billy Blue Records
|23
|Little Talk With Jesus
|Tonja Rose/Mansion
|24
|Oh The Lord Has Been So Good To Me
|Dennis Jolly/Chapel Valley
|25
|Tougher Than Nails
|Bev McCann/Independent
|26
|God In The Guitar Strings
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|27
|Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|28
|Promise Land
|Sam L. Smith/Independent
|29
|Laugh Often
|Kali Rose/Independent
|30
|Still A Special Place
|Tony Alan Bates/Independent
|31
|Till I have No Strength To Give
|Appointed2/Independent
|32
|Come On Home
|Tim Davis/Independent
|33
|Garden Of My Heart
|Barber Family/Independent
|34
|He Hears My Every Prayer
|Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records
|35
|Mountain Movin God
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|36
|Earth To God
|John Rich/Independent
|37
|Starboard Side
|Judith Montgomery &Family/Chapel Valley
|38
|He Didn’t Throw the Clay Away
|Gene Reasoner/Independent
|39
|We Know
|Jimmy R. Price/Independent
|40
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Nathan Areno/Independent
