Congratulations To Tim Menzies and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country

1 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records
2 Just Another Storm Caleb Howard/Independent
3 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent
4 God Walks In Freemans/Goldenvine
5 That’s What We Do Shellem Cline/Red Country Records
6 Try A Little Kindness Faith’s Journey/Independent
7 Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
8 Jesus Medley Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
9 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent
10 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/MAC Records
11 I Believe I’ll Go On Dixons/ndependent
12 The Day I Got Saved High Road/New Day Records
13 Mama’s Soldier Man Barber Family/Independent
14 I’ll Never Understand His Love Don Stiles/Independent
15 We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go Jimmy Howson/Independent
16 Than God For The Blessing Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
17 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
18 Daddy’s Little Girl Debbie Bennett/Independent
19 God’s Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
20 Standng In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent
21 Heaven Epps Family/Independent
22 Aint No Rocks Journeys/Chapel Valley
23 Healing Stream Chuck Day/Independent
24 You Are My God Chelsea Estis/Independent
25 I Wasn’t Ready Yet Chris Golden/24K Records
26 Look Down In Love Reed Brothers/Independent
27 Good Times Greg Logins/Millenium
28 Thank God For Grace Tammy Renee/ Independent
29 We Need A Move Of God James Payne/Independent
30 Good Mornin Lord Carroll Roberson/Independent
31 Father Forgive Me Michael Knight/Independent
32 Oh Brother Hold On Wilsons/Independent
33 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton
34 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/ARS
35 The Record Book Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
36 I Have Steve Bruno Samuels/Independent
37 Right Here Right Now Joy Holden/Independent
38 Walking On Makayla Jones/Independent
39 When God Calls His Children Home Ava Kasich/Independent
40 Prisoner Of Love Dennis Jolly/Independent