Congratulations To Tim Menzies and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country

1 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records

2 Just Another Storm Caleb Howard/Independent

3 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent

4 God Walks In Freemans/Goldenvine

5 That’s What We Do Shellem Cline/Red Country Records

6 Try A Little Kindness Faith’s Journey/Independent

7 Raised On Red Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

8 Jesus Medley Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

9 A New Thing Lance Driskell/Independent

10 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/MAC Records

11 I Believe I’ll Go On Dixons/ndependent

12 The Day I Got Saved High Road/New Day Records

13 Mama’s Soldier Man Barber Family/Independent

14 I’ll Never Understand His Love Don Stiles/Independent

15 We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go Jimmy Howson/Independent

16 Than God For The Blessing Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

17 The Last Word Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent

18 Daddy’s Little Girl Debbie Bennett/Independent

19 God’s Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records

20 Standng In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent

21 Heaven Epps Family/Independent

22 Aint No Rocks Journeys/Chapel Valley

23 Healing Stream Chuck Day/Independent

24 You Are My God Chelsea Estis/Independent

25 I Wasn’t Ready Yet Chris Golden/24K Records

26 Look Down In Love Reed Brothers/Independent

27 Good Times Greg Logins/Millenium

28 Thank God For Grace Tammy Renee/ Independent

29 We Need A Move Of God James Payne/Independent

30 Good Mornin Lord Carroll Roberson/Independent

31 Father Forgive Me Michael Knight/Independent

32 Oh Brother Hold On Wilsons/Independent

33 Life’s Railway To Heaven Jessica Horton

34 Peace In Trusting Isaacs/ARS

35 The Record Book Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads

36 I Have Steve Bruno Samuels/Independent

37 Right Here Right Now Joy Holden/Independent

38 Walking On Makayla Jones/Independent

39 When God Calls His Children Home Ava Kasich/Independent