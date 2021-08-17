Congratulations To Tim Menzies and The Top 40 SGN SCOOPS Christian Country

|1
|I Know That Was You
|Tim Menzies/New Day Records
|2
|Just Another Storm
|Caleb Howard/Independent
|3
|He Will See Me Through
|Don Stiles/Independent
|4
|God Walks In
|Freemans/Goldenvine
|5
|That’s What We Do
|Shellem Cline/Red Country Records
|6
|Try A Little Kindness
|Faith’s Journey/Independent
|7
|Raised On Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|8
|Jesus Medley
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|9
|A New Thing
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|10
|Beacon Of Light
|Carol Barham/MAC Records
|11
|I Believe I’ll Go On
|Dixons/ndependent
|12
|The Day I Got Saved
|High Road/New Day Records
|13
|Mama’s Soldier Man
|Barber Family/Independent
|14
|I’ll Never Understand His Love
|Don Stiles/Independent
|15
|We Don’t Have Much Farther To Go
|Jimmy Howson/Independent
|16
|Than God For The Blessing
|Mitchell Whisnant/Independent
|17
|The Last Word
|Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent
|18
|Daddy’s Little Girl
|Debbie Bennett/Independent
|19
|God’s Looking At My Heart
|Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records
|20
|Standng In The Rain
|Bev McCann/Independent
|21
|Heaven
|Epps Family/Independent
|22
|Aint No Rocks
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|23
|Healing Stream
|Chuck Day/Independent
|24
|You Are My God
|Chelsea Estis/Independent
|25
|I Wasn’t Ready Yet
|Chris Golden/24K Records
|26
|Look Down In Love
|Reed Brothers/Independent
|27
|Good Times
|Greg Logins/Millenium
|28
|Thank God For Grace
|Tammy Renee/ Independent
|29
|We Need A Move Of God
|James Payne/Independent
|30
|Good Mornin Lord
|Carroll Roberson/Independent
|31
|Father Forgive Me
|Michael Knight/Independent
|32
|Oh Brother Hold On
|Wilsons/Independent
|33
|Life’s Railway To Heaven
|Jessica Horton
|34
|Peace In Trusting
|Isaacs/ARS
|35
|The Record Book
|Chuck Wagon Gang/Crossroads
|36
|I Have
|Steve Bruno Samuels/Independent
|37
|Right Here Right Now
|Joy Holden/Independent
|38
|Walking On
|Makayla Jones/Independent
|39
|When God Calls His Children Home
|Ava Kasich/Independent
|40
|Prisoner Of Love
|Dennis Jolly/Independent