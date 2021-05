Congratulations to Tonja Rose and The SGN SCOOP Top 40 Christian Country June/2021

1 I Found Life Tonja Rose/Mansion

2 I’m My Father’s Daughter Mary Burke/Chapel Valley

3 He Will See Me Through Don Stiles/Independent

4 God Can Shellem Cline/Red Country Records

5 Close To Home Barry Lee White/Independent

6 When You Pray, Pray For America MARK209/Independent

7 I Just Want To Thank You Lulu Roman/Independent

8 Come Up Clean Steve Ladd/Crossroads

9 On Your Knees Doug Corum/Independent

10 I Know That Was You Tim Menzies/New Day Records

11 I’m Still Here Tim Davis/Independent

12 Thank You Lord Mitchell Whisnant/Independent

13 Just Another Storm Caleb Howard/ Independent

14 Country Gospel Is Rocking Country Dan Duncan/Independent

15 God’s Looking At My Heart Jim Sheldon/Zenith Records

16 Mom Ken Harrell/Mansion

17 Find Jesus Now Lizzy G/Independent

18 Repentance Still Works Appointed2/Independent

19 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

20 I Have A Friend Jessica Horton/M.A.C. Records

21 The Hour I First Believed Derrick Loudermilk Bank/Independent

22 Why Chosen/Independent

23 Keep Your Hands On The Plow Bibletones/Independent

24 Tools Of The Trade Roger BarkleyJr/Independent

25 Standing In The Rain Bev McCann/Independent

26 Stand Together Wade Phillips/Independent

27 He Got What I Deserved Don Stiles/Independent

28 Beacon Of Light Carol Barham/M.A.C. Records

29 This Ship Was Made To Sail Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

30 Mama’s Soldier Man The Barber Family/Independent

31 What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent

32 Healing Stream Chuck Day/Independent

33 A Place Where I Can Go Debbie Bennett/Independent

34 Your Son Chris Golden/24K Records

35 Try A Little Kindness Faith’s Journey/Independent

36 Don’t Go Down Paul James Sound/Independent

37 We’re American Proud Mike Leichner/Independent

38 When He Came Down Paul Winchester/Independent

39 Rock Bottom Kevin & Kim Abney/Independent