Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and The SGN SCOOPS TOP 100

2 KINGSMEN “WHEN THE OLD OLD STORY WAS NEW” CROSSROADS

3 ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND “KEEP ON KEEPING ON”

STOWTOWN

4 SOUTHBOUND “ADDRESS CHANGE NOTIFICATION” DAYWIND

5 TRIUMPHANT QT “HOW SAVED AM I” STOWTOWN

6 DOWN EAST BOYS “THOSE HANDS” CROSSROADS

7 BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE “WHAT THE CROSS REALLY IS” DAYWIND

8 BROWDERS “HEALED BY THE STRIPES” BIG DREAM

9 GOLD CITY “JESUS FREES THE FALLEN” SONY

10 KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER “THE BOOK” DAYWIND

11 JEFF & SHERI EASTER “PEOPLE LIKE ME” GAITHER MUSIC

12 LEFEVRE QT “THE 99” NEW DAY RECORDS

13 KINGDOM HEIRS “A GOOD DAY COMING ON” CROSSROADS

14 PERRYS “KEEP MOVIN’ ON” STOWTOWN

15 NELONS “GRACE AIN’T FAIR” DAYWIND

16 GUARDIANS “IT’S STILL GOOD NEWS” STOWTOWN

17 ERWINS “THE GOD I KNOW” STOWTOWN

18 WILLIAMSONS “READ IT AGAIN” FAMILY MUSIC GROUP

19 THE SOUND “MAKE IT COUNT” NEW DAY RECORDS

20 INSPIRATIONS “ENTER IN” CROSSROADS

21 LEGACY FIVE “GIVEN, BURIED,RISEN STOWTOWN

22 STEELES “FAITHFUL ONCE AGAIN” STOWTOWN

23 11TH HOUR “BRING THAT GIANT DOWN” CROSSROADS

24 GREATER VISION “SONGS OF GRACE” DAYWIND/NEW DAY RECORDS

25 LORE FAMILY “THE WORLD NEEDS A SONG” CROSSROADS

26 OLD PATHS “HOW GOOD THE NEWS FEELS” CROSSROADS

27 WHISNANTS “GO TELL ONE” UIA

28 ENDLESS HIGHWAY “EVERY VALLEY HAS A PROMISE” CROSSROADS

29 OLD TIME PREACHERS QT “JOY COMES IN THE MORNING” FAMILY MUSIC GROUP

30 ISAACS “PEACE IN TRUSTING” HOUSE OF ISAACS/NEW DAY

31 GREG SULLIVAN “MASTERPIECE” RESTING PLACE MUSIC

32 JOSH & ASHLEY FRANKS “THERE IS HOPE” INDEPENDENT

33 HYSSONGS “HIS WILL, HIS WAY, OUR FAITH” INDEPENDENT

34 BIBLETONES “SUBJECT TO CHANGE” INDEPENDENT

35 PURPOSE “ASK BARTIMAEUS” CHAPEL VALLEY

36 ZANE & DONNA KING “EVERYDAY BATTLES” STOWTOWN

37 BILLY WALKER “COME ALONG WITH ME MANSION

38 POET VOICES “TWICE ON SUNDAY” INDEPENDENT:

39 TAYLORS “I CHOOSE JOY: STOW TOWN

40 WILBURN & WILBURN “BLACK, WHITE AND RED” DAYWIND

41 TIM LIVINGSTON INSIDE INFORMATION” DIAMOND MILL

42 LANCE DRISKELL “A NEW THING” INDEPENDENT

43 GORDON MOTE “HIS STRENGTH IS PERFECT” GAITHER MUSIC

44 SUNDAY DRIVE “THE LIGHT” CROSSROADS

45 SOUND STREET “THE OLD STORY” INDEPENDENT

46 BIG MO “WONDERS NEVER CEASE” INDEPENDENT

47 BROS 4 “EVERY KNEE SHALL BOW” INDEPENDENT

48 FROSTS “GOD HAS GOT THIS” MANSION

49 PAID IN FULL TOO MUCH” STOWTOWN

50 FIELDS OF GRACE “HE WON’T JUST GET YOU BY” FAMILY MUSIC

51 JOSEPH HABEDANK “JERICHO” DAYWIND/NEW DAY

52 CHRONICLE “CAN’T LOSE FOR WINNING” BUTLER MUSIC GROUP

53 COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY “NOT ONE WORD” STOWTOWN

54 LES BUTLER “”I AM SO BLESSED” FAMILY MUSIC GROUP

55 GRIFFINS “REDEEMING BLOOD” INDEPENDENT

56 MYLON HAYES “OH, WHAT A DAY” UIA

57 WISECARVERS “WHEN YOU LOOK AT ME” CROSSROADS/SKYLAND

58 RIVERS EDGE “CALL ON HIS NAME” INDEPENDENT

59 MARK DUBBELD FAMILY “THINGS ARE GONNA CHANGE SOMEDAY”

SONG GARDEN

60 TONJA ROSE “YOU SAY” MANSION

61 BATTLE CRY “PROPHECY INTO THE WIND” CHAPEL VALLEY

62 EPPS FAMILY “HIGH TOWER” INDEPENDENT

63 LIBERTY QT MILES OF MIRACLES” INDEPENDENT

64 PHILLIPS & BANKS “THE CROSS HE CARRIED” INDEPENDENT

65 TIM MENZIES “DON’T WAIT” NEW DAY/DAYWIND

66 MARK BISHOP “ACROSS THE RIVER” CROSSROADS

67 STEVE HESS & SOUTHERN SALVATION “FOR GOD SO LOVED ME” MANSION

68 DUNAWAYS “YOU NEVER KNOW” INDEPENDENT

69 SACRED HARMONY “IT AIN’T OVER YET” INDEPENDENT

70 JACKSON HEIGHTS “I SURRENDER TO THE KING” INDEPENDENT

71 CLEAR VISION BUILDING A BRIDGE” CHAPEL VALLEY

72 THE BROWNS “TAKE ME BACK” STOWTOWN

73 MARK TRAMMELL QT “WHAT WE NEED” CRIMSON ROAD

74 CURTIS HYLER & JUBILATION “I’M GONNA STAND” INDEPENDENT

75 CRABB FAMILY “MY KING IS KNOWN BY LOVE” DAYWIND

76 CHOSEN “IS ANYBODY NOT ASHAMED OF JESUS” INDEPENDENT

77 PATHFINDERS “CLOSER TO WHERE I’M GOING” INDEPENDENT

78 GAITHER VOCAL BAND “THE WAY” SPRING HOUSE MUSIC

79 HOPPERS “YOU CAN SEE THE CLOCK” GAITHER MUSIC

80 TROY BURNS FAMILY “SET THE SAILS” CHAPEL VALLEY

81 LITTLES “HOME OF DREAMS” INDEPENDENT

82 MICHAEL COMBS “GOOD VERSES EVIL” INDEPENDENT

83 KENNA TURNER WEST “DOUBT THE STORM” CROSSROADS

84 TALLEYS “NEVER BEEN A TIME” CROSSROADS

85 BILLY HUDDLESTON “I’M ON MY WAY TO HEAVEN” INDEPENDENT

86 VILLINES TRIO “IN HIS EYE INDEPENDENT

87 BUTLER BROTHERS QT “HEAVEN SONG TODAY” INDEPENDENT

88 FORRESTERS “HOLY ALL OVER AGAIN” INDEPENDENT

89 LAUREN TALLEY “THE GOD WHO NEVER CHANGES” CROSSROADS

90 PHILLIPS FAMILY “WHAT PUT ME IN” FAMILY MUSIC GROUP

91 GLORYWAY QT “GOD, YOU’RE AMAZING” INDEPENDENT

92 MELISSA EVANS “JESUS MEDLEY” CHAPEL VALLEY

93 HIGH ROAD “TWO COATS” NEW DAY/DAYWIND

94 JOURNEYS “JUST THE WAY I AM” CHAPEL VALLEY

95 ISBELL FAMILY “RISE UP” CHAPEL VALLEY

96 VOICE OF TRUTH QT “HE CONTROLS THE PEACE” INDEPENDENT

97 AVENUE “CAN’T KEEP A GOOD MAN DOWN” INDEPENDENT

98 SWEETWATER REVIVAL “FOOLS GOLD” INDEPENDENT

99 3 HEATH BROTHERS “WE CHOOSE LIFE” CROSSROADS

100 HEART 2 HEART “GOD CAN HEAR TEARS FALL” FAMILY MUSIC GROUP